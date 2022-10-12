Read full article on original website
mountain-topmedia.com
Pike woman charged with selling fake meth
SHELBIANA, Ky. — A Pike County woman was arrested Wednesday, after being accused of selling fake meth to an undercover officer. Summer Adkins, 39, of Shelbiana, was the subject of an investigation by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Back in July, she allegedly sold an undercover officer 3.5 grams of a substance she claimed was meth for $150. But turned it turned out the substance was not meth.
q95fm.net
Two Pike County Men Indicted On Drug Trafficking Charges
Two men out of Pike County were recently arrested after being indicted on drug trafficking charges. 50-year-old Brian Hurley, of Stopover, and 34-year-old George Compton, of Phelps, were arrested on Monday. The pair received an indictment last week and currently stand accused of trafficking 10 or more hydrocodone tablets in March of this year.
thelevisalazer.com
DRUG SUSPECT ARRESTED AT CRUM, W.VA ON FIVE FELONY WARRANTS
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a suspect with multiple warrants was arrested by the USMS Cuffed Task Force and Mingo County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Thompson stated that Haskell ‘Shawn’ Orsbon had five felony drug warrants issued after an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit in Crum.
WSAZ
Man found guilty of killing, dismembering woman
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of murdering and dismembering a woman in September 2017 has been found guilty Friday evening, our crew at the Cabell County Courthouse said. Argie Jeffers had taken the stand in his own defense earlier in the day Friday. Jeffers stands convicted of killing...
Man arrested for allegedly firing gun near woman in Kanawha County
UPDATE: (6 P.M. Oct. 13, 2022): More details are being released after a man was arrested for firing a gun this morning in Kanawha County. Deputies say 28-year-old Travis Sigman is charged with wanton endangerment after an incident that occurred in the Quincy area on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 13. According to the a […]
mountain-topmedia.com
More charges for prison guards, after third assault alleged
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Three prison guards already under indictment on charges related to the assault of inmates at U.S. Penitentiary Big Sandy and a resulting coverup now face new charges after a third victim was identified. Samuel Patrick, 41, of West Van Lear; Clinton Paul, 40, of Ironton, Ohio;...
wchstv.com
Man indicted on murder charge in Mercer County more than 12 years after woman's body found
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — More than 12 years after a woman’s body was found floating in the Bluestone River, a McDowell County man has been indicted in Mercer County for first-degree murder in connection with her death. Michael Wiseman, 36, of Welch was indicted Wednesday by a...
lootpress.com
Suspect charged after pulling a woman’s hair, choking her, and hitting her
OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Wyoming County man is charged after he allegedly prevented a woman from leaving, pulling her hair, hitting her, and choking her. According to the Oceana Police Department, on October 12, 2022, a domestic violence call occurred on Circle Drive. The victim advised that she and James Victor Hash Jr. got into an argument. The victim said she attempted to leave, but Hash pulled her hair, hit her, choked her, and would not allow her to leave, holding her against her will.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE GRAND JURY HANDS DOWN 18 INDICTMENTS FOR OCTOBER
A Lawrence County grand jury met October 13th and issued multiple indictments including Calvin Workman being charged with 20 counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying sexual performances by a minor and one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. Other indictments included:. Commonwealth...
thebigsandynews.com
Four indictments returned by Martin County Grand Jury
INEZ —The Martin County Grand Jury returned four indictments Oct. 4. • Jeremy Maynard, 39, of Lovely, charged with first-degree burglary for allegedly entering the dwelling house of Darlene Robinette of Lovely May 5 with the intent to commit a crime while armed with a deadly weapon. • Jon...
Charleston Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Colin Webb, 33, of Charleston, was sentenced today to six years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for distribution of 5 or more grams of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 13, 2020, Webb...
WDTV
Woman charged for defrauding state Medicaid Program nearly $10K
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County woman has been charged after officials said she defrauded the West Virginia Medicaid Program of almost $10,000. Carrie Collins, of Beverly, was employed by her mother and grandmother through a Kanawha County business as a federally contracted employer agent, according to a criminal complaint.
wchsnetwork.com
Police investigate fatal shooting in Lincoln County
BRANCHLAND, W.Va. — One person was killed in a shooting Thursday evening in Lincoln County. It happened at around 7 p.m. on Sand Gap Road near Branchland. Few details were released Thursday night about what happened. Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies are investigating.
West Virginia State Police are investigating a murder
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – On Thursday, October 13, 2022, at approximately 6:31 pm, Cpl. G. S. Walter, along with other Hamlin units, responded to 182 Sand Gap Road about a shooting. Once on scene, the investigation revealed the suspect had discharged a single shot from a long gun, striking...
clayconews.com
Shelbiana, Kentucky Man convicted in Pike County in Connection with a Victim's Fentanyl Overdose Death
PIKEVILLE, KY – The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that Justin Bryant, 38, of Shelbiana, Ky., was convicted on Friday by a federal jury in Pikeville of distributing Fentanyl and Para-Fluorofentanyl that caused the death a victim. Justin Bryant was also convicted by the...
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 10/12/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. William Cornett, 29, of Clearfield, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, charges unavailable,...
wymt.com
Former owner, CFO of Perry County business convicted on wire fraud and money laundering charges
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The owner and chief financial officer of a former business in Perry County were both indicted Thursday for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, multiple counts of wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice say a jury convicted 53-year-old...
Woman killed in Putnam County crash identified
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a woman killed in a crash in Putnam County on Wednesday. According to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton, 36-year-old Rachael Karson died in a single-vehicle crash that happened around 12:20 p.m. near the intersection of Charleston Road and McClane Pike in the Red House area of Putnam […]
Kentucky man convicted in fatal overdose case
PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) – A Pike County man has been convicted on drug charges in connection to a fatal overdose. According to the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, a federal jury has convicted Justin Bryant, 38, of Shelbiana, Kentucky, of distributing fentanyl and para-flourofentanyl causing a fatal overdose, as […]
Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Shawn Anthony Graves, 29, of Huntington, pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base, also known as “crack.”. According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 7, 2019, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at...
