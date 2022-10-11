ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WHAS11

Kentucky governor seeks details on marijuana possession convictions

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that he's asking for a review of how many Kentuckians have marijuana possession convictions as he considers President Joe Biden's request that governors issue pardons for people convicted of state marijuana offenses. The governor said he's seeking details from the...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Kentucky court reviews case pitting governor and lawmakers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Supreme Court on Thursday delved into another legal fight between the state’s Democratic governor and Republican-led legislature — whether individual lawmakers are shielded from being named as defendants when the executive branch sues to challenge legislative actions. The question is an outgrowth of Gov. Andy Beshear’s court battle against GOP-backed legislation limiting his emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor named state Senate President Robert Stivers and House Speaker David Osborne as defendants in the suit. The top two legislative leaders filed a motion to be dismissed from the suit, arguing they were covered by immunity as legislators. A Franklin County Circuit judge denied their motion and Stivers and Osborne appealed, ultimately sending the case to the state’s highest court. Both sides presented their arguments during a Supreme Court hearing Thursday.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Abortion at center of amendment on Kentucky ballot

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – With election day less than a month away, the countdown has officially begun and Amendment 2 on Kentucky’s ballot has caught some attention. The approval of that amendment would completely end abortion rights and the federal funding for it in Kentucky. As of now, abortion is outlawed in Kentucky after the […]
KENTUCKY STATE
State
Kentucky State
City
Frankfort, KY
State
Indiana State
Local
Kentucky Government
thelevisalazer.com

ADAMS SENDS BULLETIN TO KENTUCKY VOTERS BEFORE NOV 8 ELECTION

The general election is right around the corner. My Office and your county clerk have worked hard to ensure the midterms will run smoothly. Here are some important election dates to keep in mind:. October 25 – The deadline to request your absentee ballot from the online portal. October...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Will Republicans unseat one of the Ky Senate's most outspoken Democrats?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Republicans were surprised when Karen Berg won a special election in 2020 for what they assumed was a solid red seat in Kentucky District 26. Now, they're hoping a Louisville Metro Council member James Peden can win the seat back, with some name recognition in a newly drawn district that favors him and a focus on core Republican issues like crime fighting.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Some Kentuckians convicted of marijuana possession can apply for pardons

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says those convicted of simple marijuana possession on state charges, and have otherwise clean records, can now apply for pardons from his office. The Governor talked about it extensively Thursday during his Team Kentucky briefing, a week after President Biden pardoned federal cases...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Kentucky launches new food safety website

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky has launched a new food safety website where people can report foodborne illnesses. A statement on Thursday from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services says the website allows consumers to report issues directly to state officials instead of the information first going through local or regional health departments that decide whether to investigate further.
KENTUCKY STATE
middlesboronews.com

Medical marijuana’s time has come in Kentucky

Thirty-seven states have legalized marijuana for medical purposes. Kentucky, of course, is not among them. House Bill 136, that would allow doctors to prescribe cannabis as a medical treatment, passed the House on March 17 by a vote of 59-34. A thumbs-up vote by the Senate was all that stood between people in need across Kentucky and relief from debilitating pain and other chronic conditions.
KENTUCKY STATE
News Break
Politics
kentuckytoday.com

State surplus sale begins Sunday online

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – You could say the state is having a yard sale, as the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will auction surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Sunday through, Tuesday, October 25. An annual event, this...
FRANKFORT, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Study: Kentucky one of the unhappiest states in the country

(TOP DATA) – According to a recent study, people in Kentucky live in one of the unhappiest states in the country, as they have the lowest rate of physical activity per capita, sleep fewer hours, and quit more of their jobs. Top Data says the study was conducted by market research firm TOP Data that […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky’s drought area increases after dry week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report, issued Thursday, shows Kentucky’s drought area increasing, due to little or no precipitation recorded for the seven-day period that ended on Tuesday. The Oct. 13 report saw the area of Kentucky experiencing no drought condition shrink from 34.15%...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Two weeks left for EKY flood survivors to apply for FEMA assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky flood survivors have two weeks left to apply for federal disaster assistance. The deadline is Friday, October 28. People in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley Counties who suffered damage during the historic flash flooding of July 2022 are eligible to apply.
FRANKFORT, KY

