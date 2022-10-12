Read full article on original website
Greenville developer invests nearly three million in Laurens Road plot
An Upstate developer is investing nearly 3 million dollars in a plot of land in Greenville County. Contender Development has purchased 12 acres along Laurens Road, near the future site of the Swamp Rabbit Trail Extension.
abccolumbia.com
Electric car company opens facility in Greenville
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— An electric car company is opening a facility in Greenville County, creating 10 new jobs for South Carolinians. Dash EV produces 100% electric and solar-charged vehicles. According to the company, the business’ mission is to “provide sustainable mobility that fills the gap between walking, biking, and...
gsabusiness.com
Fluor’s Greenville office looking for engineers and more
A company with deep local roots and projects underway around the world is on a hiring binge. The engineering giant Fluor has hired about 250 people in the last year for the Greenville office and needs another 250 to 300 by the first quarter of 2023. According to Annette Allen,...
Does GSP airport compare favorably to other airports you've been in?
The Greenville-Spartanburg Airport celebrated its 60th year in operation on Thursday. The celebration included appreciation events for both passengers and employees.
livability.com
Lockheed Martin Expands Its Operations in Greenville, S.C.
The Greenville site is now the global home of F-16 production and sustainment. Lockheed Martin’s growing F-16 production and sustainment operations in Greenville, S.C., are contributing to the defense of freedom around the world while creating jobs and strengthening the local economy. The company is adding hundreds of new...
spartanburg.com
Downtown Marriott Set for Upgrades as Spartanburg City Council Approves Property Sale
Downtown Spartanburg’s Marriott Hotel at 299 N Church Street is set for at least $4 million in upgrades as part of a deal approved by City Council 6-0 at their meeting on Monday, October 10, 2022. Mayor Jerome Rice was absent from the meeting. Under terms of the agreement,...
FOX Carolina
Social Security benefits jump 8.7%, is 2023 the right time to take it?
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s official, next year 70-million Americans will see an 8.7% increase to their Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). It’s being touted as the biggest raise in 40 years amid rising costs and inflation. But is 2023 the right time to take it?. Lynda...
groundbreakcarolinas.com
McCrory Wins Two High-Profile Recognition Awards for Manufacturing Project in Anderson, S.C.
McCrory Construction has been honored with two separate project recognition awards – one national and one regional – for its single-source delivery of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Anderson, S.C., for Pregis, an industry leader in the packaging space. First, McCrory won the 2022 National Design-Build Award of...
The Post and Courier
Cherokee County positioned to emerge as Upstate’s next industrial frontier
Even in a region that’s become the industrial heart of South Carolina, land on which to build million-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facilities is becoming more difficult to find. It’s a similar situation in metro Charlotte, where developers are looking for sites well on the outskirts of town. In between those two areas, the gold-orange glow of the Peachoid water tower shows the way to the next frontier of industrial development along the Interstate 85 corridor.
my40.tv
'Doesn't seem like good development:' 120 townhome units greenlit in south Buncombe County
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A proposal involving the construction of 120 townhome units in southern Buncombe County has been given the green light, despite pushback from some neighbors. The Buncombe County Board of Adjustment approved an application for a Special Use Permit to establish a Planned Unit Development called...
greenvillejournal.com
Fountain Inn City Council Notes: Development with up to 200 residential units receives final approval
Here’s a recap of the Oct. 13 meeting of the Fountain Inn City Council:. Council gave final approval to a rezoning request for over 45 acres on Fairview Street and Diamond Tip Boulevard. The applicant, Blackstock Development plans to use the acreage to develop:. An apartment complex with up...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Highway 9: The battle for saving rural life
Somewhere in the throes of trying to stop the state from turning their pastoral section of N.C. Highway 9 into a transportation giant, a few Polk County citizens embraced the David vs. Goliath metaphor. Although most people focus on the underdog angle of that tale, the biblical story also signified...
The Post and Courier
Greenville developer spends $2.7M for 12 acres along future Swamp Rabbit Trail
GREENVILLE — Twelve acres along the soon-to-come Swamp Rabbit Trail extension along Laurens Road has been sold to a Greenville-based developer. The plot of land at 2500 Woodlark Street is visible from Interstate 385 and is accessible from Laurens Road. The property borders the Holland Park development where businesses like Home Team BBQ, Double Stamp Brewery and Flying Rabbit Adventures reside.
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg Marriott plans $4M in renovations after city sells property
SPARTANBURG — The Marriott Hotel at North Church Street will be renovated by the end of 2024 as part of an agreement with the city for the owners to purchase the property where the hotel is located. City Council approved first reading of an ordinance Oct. 10 to allow...
FOX Carolina
Thrift store owner shares inspiration behind business
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lennox’s Toy Box opened on August 17, 2018, the same day its namesake turned 9 years old. “It’s named after my son, Lennox Evan Ostendorff,” Gentry Ostendorff told FOX Carolina. “I just wanted to give his name light for as long as I can.”
biltmorebeacon.com
AdventHealth welcomes new ear, nose and throat physician
HENDERSONVILLE – Tate Maddox, M.D. has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Ear, Nose and Throat at Hendersonville. Maddox is board-certified in otolaryngology with a focus in head and neck surgery. Maddox earned one bachelor’s degree in health and exercise science from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, another in biology from...
FOX Carolina
Activist brings back push to remove monument, where does the Heritage Act stand?
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After more than two years of protests over the confederate monument in downtown Greenville, a local activist is once again calling on city leaders to remove it. The monument, which honors confederate soldiers, sits on Main Street just outside the Springwood Cemetery. After a legal...
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: Jacob Cagle, a towering figure of post-bellum Greenville
Important people from past eras of Greenville’s history have made their mark on our city’s development. In the last decades of the 1800s, a man who played a key role in many aspects of the city’s growth is Jacob Cagle. Some accounts of his birthplace say he is from North Carolina, but an article in The Greenville News after his death seems to correct the record by saying he was born in Greenville County 20 miles north of the city, on Buncombe Road. The writer says the misunderstanding “was probably due to the fact that while Capt. Cagle was quite young his father removed to Transylvania County, NC and resided there several years.” It also relates that the Cagle farm adjoined that of John F. Hightower, and at the age of 10 or 12, Jacob went to work for Mr. Hightower. Vardry McBee visited Mr. Hightower and was “struck with the brightness and general appearance of the young youth” and offered him a job in Greenville to work in the mechanical shops of McBee’s mills. The Civil War broke out soon after he arrived, so he served the Southern cause as part of the Butler Guards fighting at Antietam, Fredericksburg and Gettysburg, among others. In the latter part of the war, he was elected captain of the company and was thereafter honorably referred to as Capt. Cagle.
FOX Carolina
West Greenville woman says neighborhood bridge needs work
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A frustrated Greenville woman says she’s been asking for a busy neighborhood road to be looked at for years, but her requests have gone unfulfilled. The Queen Street Bridge runs over the railroad tracks in West Greenville, where Emma Baldwin has lived her whole...
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In South Carolina
Cheapism found the best Korean restaurants around the country, including this popular spot in South Carolina.
