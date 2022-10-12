ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

Electric car company opens facility in Greenville

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— An electric car company is opening a facility in Greenville County, creating 10 new jobs for South Carolinians. Dash EV produces 100% electric and solar-charged vehicles. According to the company, the business’ mission is to “provide sustainable mobility that fills the gap between walking, biking, and...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Fluor’s Greenville office looking for engineers and more

A company with deep local roots and projects underway around the world is on a hiring binge. The engineering giant Fluor has hired about 250 people in the last year for the Greenville office and needs another 250 to 300 by the first quarter of 2023. According to Annette Allen,...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Business
State
South Carolina State
County
Greenville County, SC
livability.com

Lockheed Martin Expands Its Operations in Greenville, S.C.

The Greenville site is now the global home of F-16 production and sustainment. Lockheed Martin’s growing F-16 production and sustainment operations in Greenville, S.C., are contributing to the defense of freedom around the world while creating jobs and strengthening the local economy. The company is adding hundreds of new...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Social Security benefits jump 8.7%, is 2023 the right time to take it?

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s official, next year 70-million Americans will see an 8.7% increase to their Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). It’s being touted as the biggest raise in 40 years amid rising costs and inflation. But is 2023 the right time to take it?. Lynda...
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Access Control#U S#Global Trade#Business Industry#Linus Business#North American
The Post and Courier

Cherokee County positioned to emerge as Upstate’s next industrial frontier

Even in a region that’s become the industrial heart of South Carolina, land on which to build million-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facilities is becoming more difficult to find. It’s a similar situation in metro Charlotte, where developers are looking for sites well on the outskirts of town. In between those two areas, the gold-orange glow of the Peachoid water tower shows the way to the next frontier of industrial development along the Interstate 85 corridor.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Highway 9: The battle for saving rural life

Somewhere in the throes of trying to stop the state from turning their pastoral section of N.C. Highway 9 into a transportation giant, a few Polk County citizens embraced the David vs. Goliath metaphor. Although most people focus on the underdog angle of that tale, the biblical story also signified...
POLK COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Post and Courier

Greenville developer spends $2.7M for 12 acres along future Swamp Rabbit Trail

GREENVILLE — Twelve acres along the soon-to-come Swamp Rabbit Trail extension along Laurens Road has been sold to a Greenville-based developer. The plot of land at 2500 Woodlark Street is visible from Interstate 385 and is accessible from Laurens Road. The property borders the Holland Park development where businesses like Home Team BBQ, Double Stamp Brewery and Flying Rabbit Adventures reside.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Thrift store owner shares inspiration behind business

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lennox’s Toy Box opened on August 17, 2018, the same day its namesake turned 9 years old. “It’s named after my son, Lennox Evan Ostendorff,” Gentry Ostendorff told FOX Carolina. “I just wanted to give his name light for as long as I can.”
GREENVILLE, SC
biltmorebeacon.com

AdventHealth welcomes new ear, nose and throat physician

HENDERSONVILLE – Tate Maddox, M.D. has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Ear, Nose and Throat at Hendersonville. Maddox is board-certified in otolaryngology with a focus in head and neck surgery. Maddox earned one bachelor’s degree in health and exercise science from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, another in biology from...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
greenvillejournal.com

Glimpses of Greenville: Jacob Cagle, a towering figure of post-bellum Greenville

Important people from past eras of Greenville’s history have made their mark on our city’s development. In the last decades of the 1800s, a man who played a key role in many aspects of the city’s growth is Jacob Cagle. Some accounts of his birthplace say he is from North Carolina, but an article in The Greenville News after his death seems to correct the record by saying he was born in Greenville County 20 miles north of the city, on Buncombe Road. The writer says the misunderstanding “was probably due to the fact that while Capt. Cagle was quite young his father removed to Transylvania County, NC and resided there several years.” It also relates that the Cagle farm adjoined that of John F. Hightower, and at the age of 10 or 12, Jacob went to work for Mr. Hightower. Vardry McBee visited Mr. Hightower and was “struck with the brightness and general appearance of the young youth” and offered him a job in Greenville to work in the mechanical shops of McBee’s mills. The Civil War broke out soon after he arrived, so he served the Southern cause as part of the Butler Guards fighting at Antietam, Fredericksburg and Gettysburg, among others. In the latter part of the war, he was elected captain of the company and was thereafter honorably referred to as Capt. Cagle.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

West Greenville woman says neighborhood bridge needs work

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A frustrated Greenville woman says she’s been asking for a busy neighborhood road to be looked at for years, but her requests have gone unfulfilled. The Queen Street Bridge runs over the railroad tracks in West Greenville, where Emma Baldwin has lived her whole...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy