Daily Northwestern
Northwestern students and faculty have mixed responses to University pandemic reopening plans
With classes back in full swing, gatherings of all sizes permitted and campus life generally returning to normal, student and faculty responses to Northwestern’s COVID-19 pandemic reopening plans have been mixed. In August, the University announced it would be ending COVID-19 testing and vaccine booster requirements and phasing out...
CNBC
These are the 10 best colleges in the U.S.—and there isn't one public school on the list
The U.S. News released its annual ranking of the best national universities. The list has a mix of schools — including public and private — that offer a diverse range of undergraduate and graduate programs. It also offers details about the cost of tuition and fees for the...
NYU students get chemistry teacher fired for failing his class: Is it really his fault?
Questions have been raised about the dismissal of a New York University (NYU) chemistry teacher who was fired after students complained about their grades and submitted a petition about the difficulty of his course.Chemistry teacher Maitland Jones Jr was informed of his dismissal in August, just before the start of this university year, The New York Times reported this week. In a petition crafted last spring, 85 of Dr Jones’s 350 students argued that Dr Jones had been responsible for their poor test scores. In a series of bullet points, the students claimed that the professor had possessed a...
CNBC
These colleges promise no student debt: 'Loans are not part of the deal'
To make college more accessible, a growing number of institutions are eliminating student loans altogether. More than 20 schools now have "no-loan" policies, which means they will meet 100% of an undergraduate's need for financial aid with grants rather than education debt. Increasingly, college is an option only for those...
3 Howard University Students Selected as Fulbright Scholars
Three Howard University students have been selected as Fulbright Scholars.
Tufts Daily
Theta Chi fraternity house filled with 9 non-affiliated students this year
No Theta Chi members are currently living in the fraternity’s house on Packard Avenue for the 2022–23 academic year after it was unable to fill the house with any of its members. Instead, nine non-affiliated students are living in the residence. As a result of the agreement reached by the Office of Residential Life and Learning and the current residents of the house, Theta Chi is allowed to use the space only for limited chapter and recruitment events, but not social events.
Tufts Daily
New study abroad winter program starting this year in Aix-en-Provence
Studying abroad is a widely popular opportunity at Tufts University, a school well-known for its internationally minded student body. Every year, 40–45% of Tufts undergraduates participate in a year- or semester-long program in a foreign country. As impressive as this statistic is, Tufts Global Education is seeking to bring even more students abroad with a newly minted program that will take place over this academic year’s winter break. Taught by Bruce Hitchner, professor and chair of the classics department, the Greeks, Romans, and Celts in France program will take a group of students to significant archaeological sites in and around the city of Aix-en-Provence in southern France.
wonkhe.com
Campus wokery as academic rigour
Every day in the media, commentators are ranting about how decolonising and diversifying efforts around curricula in universities are somehow watering down the quality of degrees. I like to think of myself as a straight-talking pragmatist. Diversity is good, yes, but I roll my eyes at representation for the sake...
