Over the last 14 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a cultural juggernaut. The release of “Iron Man” (2008) marked the beginning of a decade-long saga that spanned nearly 30 movies, peaking with the record-breaking hit “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), in which fan favorites such as Iron Man, Black Widow and Captain America departed from the franchise. Although “Endgame” provided a satisfying ending to the MCU’s narrative, Marvel has kept the story going with a host of new movies and TV shows.
The last time the Met Gala was not held on the first Monday of May was in 2004. Since Anna Wintour took charge of the event, it has been held on that day of the week for years, so much so that “the first Monday in May” has become synonymous with the gala. Due to the restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Met Gala was held on the second Monday of September with the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” and a dress code of “American Independence.” The 2021 and 2022 galas were part of a two-part exhibition, which is why the 2022 theme was also “In America.”
Even die-hard fans of the cult-classic 1984 film starring Bill Murray may not have noticed all of these hidden background gems and subtle references.
On June 14, just four days after dropping their anthology album “Proof,” BTS (방탄소년단) announced that they would be taking a break from group activities. Since then, group activities have been minimal, but not completely halted. They took home seven awards (six for the group, one for Jin), including the Grand Prize (Daesang) at the Fact Music Awards on Oct. 8. They also released a two-part special of their variety show, “Run BTS!” (2015–), on Aug. 16 and Aug. 23 where they proved their group telepathy and decade-long connection. Several “Bangtan Bombs” live streams and social media posts reveal the group is still together and supporting one another.
Following the death of Robbie Coltrane on Friday, his colleagues and fans shared remembrances of his larger-than-life character Hagrid in the Harry Potter film series.
