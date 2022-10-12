Read full article on original website
Related
Tufts Daily
Tufts Senior Mindy Duggan shares her passion and advocacy work for disability rights and accessibility ￼
The Tufts community is home to a wide variety of upstanding community members, including senior Mindy Duggan, who has taken her interest in disability advocacy to her studies, extracurriculars and work life. Duggan crafted her major in child study and human development to concentrate in developmental diversity and deaf studies.
Tufts Daily
TUPD aims to connect with Tufts community over coffee
The Tufts University Police Department hosted a Coffee with TUPD event at Hotung Café on Oct. 5. Tufts Dining provided free coffee and breakfast to students who came to speak with members of TUPD and the Department of Public Safety. The purpose of the event was to foster closer...
Tufts Daily
New study abroad winter program starting this year in Aix-en-Provence
Studying abroad is a widely popular opportunity at Tufts University, a school well-known for its internationally minded student body. Every year, 40–45% of Tufts undergraduates participate in a year- or semester-long program in a foreign country. As impressive as this statistic is, Tufts Global Education is seeking to bring even more students abroad with a newly minted program that will take place over this academic year’s winter break. Taught by Bruce Hitchner, professor and chair of the classics department, the Greeks, Romans, and Celts in France program will take a group of students to significant archaeological sites in and around the city of Aix-en-Provence in southern France.
Tufts Daily
Theta Chi fraternity house filled with 9 non-affiliated students this year
No Theta Chi members are currently living in the fraternity’s house on Packard Avenue for the 2022–23 academic year after it was unable to fill the house with any of its members. Instead, nine non-affiliated students are living in the residence. As a result of the agreement reached by the Office of Residential Life and Learning and the current residents of the house, Theta Chi is allowed to use the space only for limited chapter and recruitment events, but not social events.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tufts Daily
Tufts breaks ground on new Sol Gittleman baseball park
Students, alumni and faculty joined renowned Tufts professor Sol Gittleman, the Alice and Nathan Gantcher University Professor emeritus, on Saturday to break ground on the school’s new baseball park named after him. Among those present were Nathan Gantcher himself, University President Anthony Monaco, Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn and dozens...
Tufts Daily
Volleyball grabs 2 more NESCAC wins over Homecoming weekend
This Homecoming weekend, women’s volleyball picked up a 2–1 record after defeating NESCAC opponents Colby and Bates and losing an out-of-conference game to Hope College. On Friday, the Jumbos conquered Colby in a tight 3–2 set match, when they came back from a two-set deficit early on. On Saturday, the team had a commanding 3–0 set win over Bates and suffered a close 3–2 set loss to Hope later that day.
Comments / 0