Upworthy
Psychology student deep cleans homes for people in unlivable situations to help their mental health
Have you ever noticed a very palpable shift in your mood after a long-overdue home cleaning or decluttering session? That's because there is a direct correlation between mental health and neat and tidy living spaces. No one knows this better than Brogan Ingram, a psychology student who has been offering free home deep cleaning services to people in unlivable conditions so as to help them feel better and get their lives back on track. Ingram—who goes by @nottheworstcleaner on TikTok—has gained more than 4.2 million followers on the platform since she started the account two years ago, sharing how she salvages uninhabitable living conditions and otherwise toxic environments and turns them back into homes fit for families.
powerofpositivity.com
Psychology Explains Why Some People Talk Too Much
Have you ever been around people who talk too much? They always seem to dominate the conversation and interrupt others when they speak. But socializing with an overly chatty person makes for an unpleasant experience. Even introverts like to talk at some point during a conversation. But with someone who speaks too much, getting a word in edgewise becomes difficult.
psychologytoday.com
Demonstrating Kindness, Sincerity, and Appreciation
Verbal feedback from others can challenge our view of ourselves and may not be well accepted. Genuine gratitude for another’s assistance can lift the spirits of both the giver and receiver. All impressions, of ourselves and others, are viewed subjectively. Recognizing this can help one graciously give and receive...
psychologytoday.com
Taking Responsibility for Your Emotions
Mindfulness can give you the presence of mind to take responsibility for the energy your emotions bring. When you interact with others in a reactive mode, you give up control to other people's words and actions. You have power over how you view situations, what information you seek about them,...
OPINION: With rise in kids' anxiety, it's time to rethink parenting
Shefali Tsabary, an expert in family dynamics, advocates for conscious parenting to create a greater emotional connection between parents and children.
KIDS・
Psych Centra
The Psychology of Love
Love has fascinated researchers for decades. We look at what experts have learned about the origins and psychology of love. Love is a powerful, complex emotional experience that involves changes in your body chemistry, including your neurotransmitters (brain chemicals). It impacts your social relationships in varied ways, affecting how you relate to others around you.
Psych Centra
Narcissus and Echo: The Myth and Tragedy of Relationships with Narcissists
Mythology can offer valuable insights into human nature, and the story of Echo and Narcissus is a cautionary tale that rings true even today. Extreme self-love, as what’s seen in narcissism, can negatively impact your life and the lives of those around you. When you’re the center of your own attention, everything else may seem unimportant.
psychologytoday.com
What Those in the Helping Professions Want You to Know About Self-Care
For those in helping professions, caring is their superpower—but it can also be their kryptonite. Boundaries and limits can help people in helping professions keep caring in ways that are healthier and more sustainable. Work-life balance is healthy for everyone but especially those in the helping and caregiving professions.
Do Leaders Really Need Emotional Intelligence?
Knowing how to get your job done makes you a good specialist, but still not an effective leader. If you want to inspire, move your team forward, and perform effectively yourself, you’re going to need a high EQ or a high level of emotional intelligence. Emotional intelligence is the...
Self-Love As A Daily Therapy
It becomes obvious why we need to refuel our energy each day if you think of your body as an energy source. Many of us behave robotically. We let the tank run dry and then anticipate still being forgiving, perseverant, and considerate of other people. Have you ever experienced back pain after stooping to help someone else? Despite the fact that it might not hurt physically, consistently putting your needs last has a negative effect on your general wellbeing because it causes emotional suffering. Instead, give attention to caring for yourself!
Hr Morning
Handling Difficult Conversations with Employees
No one likes having a difficult conversation with an employee, but the problem won’t go away by itself. And if you don’t deal with it, you’re encouraging it to continue. People notice when you ignore bad behavior. The poor performers think it’s great because they don’t see any consequences. And the good performers will get sick of it and leave – only to be replaced by more problem employees.
psychologytoday.com
Action vs. Contemplation? Finding Answers in Empathy
Action and contemplation are entwined and interdependent. Our empathy and connection to others defines so much of what we think about and do. There are longstanding “careless thoughts” in human history that still trap us. College students are thinking about what field they wish to major in, how...
Only a Life Lived for Others Is a Life Worth Living
Karma yoga is the act of behaving selflessly. You learn to drop the ego and carry out actions mindfully. The notion may seem simple. But initially, practicing it may be more complicated than you imagine.
How I Fight Internalized Ableism with Self-Kindness
As a visually impaired person, micro-dunking on ableists is my passion — and this passion unexpectedly intersected with my affinity for straw hats at the end of my freshman year at Harvard University. I was looking for a job and ended up impulsively signing up to be a Harvard tour guide, complete with a Crimson-wrapped sun hat. A standard enough side hustle for a full-time college student, but notable to some, considering my vision impairment.
psychologytoday.com
Leading Yourself With Self-Compassion
Self-compassionate leaders aren’t just "kind" to themselves. They integrate the fierceness of action as well as the tenderness. Some ways to show yourself compassion include being self-aware, cultivating kindness, and appreciating your connectedness. Self-compassion is a state of mind that supports and motivates you to take necessary action for...
childrensnational.org
Navigating tough conversations with your teen
Picture this: you walk into your teenager’s room and find an empty liquor bottle. This scenario is not unrealistic, considering in 2019, nearly a quarter of 14 and 15-year-olds reported having at least one alcoholic drink. Peer pressure, or social pressure, is a topic parents/caregivers can’t afford to ignore....
KIDS・
getnews.info
How Mantras Help Improve Mindset and Lower Stress and Anxiety
A Mantra is a sacred word or sound, sometimes a group of words, that practitioners believe to possess spiritual power. Some mantras have a literal meaning, while others do not. There are many uses for mantras, including reducing stress and anxiety and achieving siddhi. Learn more about Mantras in this article.
YOGA・
