FOX Sports

MLB Division Series: Yankees lead Guardians in ALDS Game 2

MLB action continues Friday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up is Game 2 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees, which was postponed from Thursday night due to inclement weather. Later on FS1, two NLDS Game 3s take center stage, as the Atlanta...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series top plays: Astros edge Mariners in Game 2

While the National League has the day off, the American League playoffs resumed Thursday. The Houston Astros rallied from an early deficit to take down the Seattle Mariners 4-2, giving the defending AL champs a 2-0 lead in their division series. Game 2 between the Cleveland Guardians and New York...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

MLB Playoffs: Mariners resume series vs Astros

The Seattle Mariners need a new plan for locking down October-tested Astros star Yordan Alvarez, because what they tried in Game 1 certainly didn’t work. Maybe ace Luis Castillo is the answer. They’ll find out when the teams play Game 2 of their AL Division Series on Thursday in...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series: Padres, Phillies, Guardians win

MLB action continued Friday as the best-of-five Division Series rolled on!. The San Diego Padres put forth a commanding pitching effort as they beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1, while the Philadelphia Phillies dominated the Atlanta Braves 9-1 in Friday's first NLDS game. Earlier, the Cleveland Guardians outlasted the New...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MyNorthwest

ALDS Game 2 Live Reactions and Highlights

Check out MyNorthwest’s live updates and analysis of Game 2 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park in Houston, where Astros lefty starter Framber Valdez takes on right-handed Mariners pitching phenom Luis Castillo. The Astros lead the series, 1-0, after Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run walk-off homer to stun Seattle on Tuesday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, matchups, schedule after Astros beat Mariners in ALDS Game 2

The ALDS and NLDS are in full swing in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Both NLDS matchups are tied, 1-1, after the Braves and Padres picked up victories Wednesday night against the Phillies and Dodges, respectively. Yankees-Guardians Game 2 was postponed due to rain and the Astros had the TV to themselves Thursday to beat the Mariners 4-2, taking a 2-0 lead in the ALDS.
HOUSTON, TX
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/13/22

After an annoyingly scheduled offday yesterday with perfect weather, rain might threaten the Yankees/Guardians ALDS Game 2 matchup tonight. If it does get banged, we could get as many as four games in four days depending on how long this series goes. Wonderful! Way to go, MLB. Today on the...
CLEVELAND, OH
ng-sportingnews.com

Yankees vs. Guardians weather update: Forecast in Bronx favorable for ALDS Game 2 start time

October weather rarely if ever cooperates with the MLB postseason, and that's once again shaping up to be the case in 2022. After a lengthy rain delay held up Game 2 of the NLDS in Atlanta for nearly three hours Wednesday, Game 2 of the Yankees vs. Guardians ALDS has been postponed from Thursday evening to Friday afternoon with a first pitch of 1:07 ET.
BRONX, NY
Bleed Cubbie Blue

2022 MLB Division Series: Dodgers vs. Padres Game 3

The Dodgers/Padres series gets all of MLB’s attention tonight. Can the Padres take the series lead in their home park? Presumably there won’t be any interruptions from geese. Here’s all the info you’ll need for tonight’s game. 7:37 p.m. CT: Dodgers at Padres. Series tied...
LOS ANGELES, CA

