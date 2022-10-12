W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 14TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO.: 20000071CA U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR ASSET BACKED …

Read full article on original website
franklincounty.news
Defendants convicted in long-term drug trafficking investigation in Franklin and Gulf Counties
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA — Sentencing the last of 16 defendants, federal prosecutors concluded prosecution of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization operating primarily within Franklin and Gulf Counties. The convictions and sentences were announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida on October 14. “Cooperative...
waltonso.org
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS MAN CONVICTED ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES
Joseph Flecher Lee, Jr., 47, of DeFuniak Springs, was sentenced on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, to serve a mandatory minimum term of fifteen years in federal prison after pleading guilty to the charges of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The sentence was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
Governor Ron DeSantis signs executive order to help voters
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ian victims are trying to return to as much of a normal routine as possible, and that includes voting in the upcoming election. The General Election process in Florida is already underway. Election offices began mailing ballots to voters in late September. Governor Ron Desantis is trying to keep […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for October 14, 2022
Justin Ritter: Battery domestic, harassing victim by depriving them of the use of 911: $7,500 bond, no contact with alleged victim. Julie Schwarzbach: Petit theft more than $100 but less than $750: 11 months and 29 days pretrial intervention, $370 fine and $52.78 restitution. Marie Labit: Grand theft: $5,000 cash...
WEAR
Lawsuit: Walton County employee fired after rejecting commissioner's romantic advances
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A former Walton County employee is suing the County Board of Commissioners over wrongful termination and sexual harassment allegations. Heather Maxwell, the former Assistant County Attorney, filed the lawsuit last Thursday against the Walton County Board of Commissioners -- including commissioners Michael Barker and Danny Glidewell individually.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for October 13, 2022
Justin Ritter, 39, Marianna, Florida: Battery domestic, harassing victim by depriving them of the use of 911: Marianna Police Department. Julie Schwarzbach, 52, Marianna, Florida: Petit theft more than $100 but less than $750: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Marie Labit, 36, Marianna, Florida: Grand theft: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office....
wtvy.com
Lawsuit: Cottonwood woman allowed drunken shooting at her home
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A young man wounded in a shooting alleges that a Cottonwood woman, who allowed underaged drinking at her home, is among those responsible for his serious injuries. Jonathan Tyler Welch filed a lawsuit on Thursday claiming that Savanah Rickrode permitted 20-year-old David Townsend, who police say...
Marianna awarded $9 million in grants from Gov. DeSantis
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Marianna city officials are ecstatic about $9 million in state infrastructure grants. Governor Ron DeSantis awarded the city the money earlier this week on the four-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael. $5.2 million is going towards the construction of a storm shelter. The facility will be a state resiliency hub. That means […]
marinebusinessworld.com
Suntex Marinas expands into the Florida Panhandle with acquisition of iconic Legendary Marina
Suntex Marina Investors, LLC (Suntex), the premier owner and operator of best-in-class marina properties, announced today its first acquisition on the Florida panhandle with the purchase of the Legendary Marina in Destin, Florida. Legendary Marina, located in one of Florida's most popular tourist destinations, is among the largest dry storage...
washingtoncounty.news
Chipley man found guilty of tampering with witness, could face life sentence
A Chipley man was found guilty Oct. 10 of tampering with a witness and could be facing life in prison. Thirty-six-year-old Mitchell Brigham was charged with intimidating the witness in an attempt to get the victim to drop charges in two cases against him. A Washington County jury took 19...
Millions of Americans will receive an 8.7 Social Security increase
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Millions of Americans will see a boost in their social security next year. Most will see the 8.7% cost of living increase in their January checks. The social security increase will mean an average of about $140 a month extra for approximately 70 million Americans. Panama City senior Susan Spindler […]
wtvy.com
A Busy Bee being built in Bonifay
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A one-stop shop is buzzing into Holmes County. Bonifay will be welcoming its first-ever Busy Bee convenience store. The 30-million-dollar project will be located at the southwest corner of Highway 79 and I-10. Crystal Ball is the Founder of Investors Gone Wild, she says the...
WJHG-TV
Panama City increases homebuying assistance program
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners voted to make changes to the city’s local housing assistance program on Tuesday. The program provides down-payment assistance and other financial resources to people who qualify. Commissioners voted on Tuesday to increase the home purchasing price to $300,000 and increase disaster assistance funding to $85,000. The program provides up to $50,000 to eligible individuals and families to lower up-front costs, like down payment and closing costs.
niceville.com
Boggy Bayou waterfront property in Niceville listed at $7.2 million
NICEVILLE, Fla. — A 3.65-acre parcel of property on the north shore of Boggy Bayou has been listed for sale for $7.2 million, according to Realtor.com. The property, which has 600 feet of waterfront, is at 139 W. John Sims Parkway, according to the listing by Harbeson Agency Inc. It is west of Emerald Coast Marine.
One-cent tax supporters share thoughts on referendum
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — People in favor of the proposed one-cent sales tax in Walton County are sharing their thoughts on why this is the best option to fund new transportation projects. Walton County Chamber of Commerce leaders are saying ‘Yes’ to the one-cent sales tax. “It allows the money to be spent throughout […]
wtvy.com
Manufacturer headed to Geneva County will bring at least 80 jobs
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A major manufacturer is headed to Geneva County and will bring at least 80 jobs. ISA Corporation in Oregon is expanding to Southeast Alabama. “They are a latex manufacturer,” says Brad Kimbro, Chief Operating Officer with Wiregrass Electric Cooperative. “They are gonna be here producing those types of products. I understand they’re gonna come in initially with two to four product lines, and then the beauty is, they’re gonna have the potential to expand upon that.”
WCTV
Sheriff: suspect injured after shootout with police officer near Sneads
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect is in the hospital after a shootout with a police officer near Sneads early Thursday. Jackson County sheriff Don Edenfield says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating, as is protocol with an officer-involved shooting. The sheriff says his deputies were...
WJHG-TV
Pedestrians deaths increasing in Bay County, how they can be avoided
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County has had an increase in pedestrian related injuries and deaths this year compared to 2021. Lieutenant Jason King with the Florida Highway Patrol says multiple factors are causing these crashes like people not paying attention. “We’ve definitely seen an increase not only...
16-year-old student with razor blade arrested, planned to start fight: Okaloosa Co. deputies report
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a 16-year-old boy Friday for planning to start a fight with a 15-year-old girl after school. The teen was armed with a silver razor blade on the Crestview High School campus, according to OCSO. OCSO reports the two teens were in a verbal […]
WTGS
Florida woman celebrates 100th birthday in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- One Florida woman celebrated a milestone birthday in Fort Walton Beach Thursday. Elaine Clark celebrated her 100th birthday Thursday. But the last couple weeks leading up to it haven't been easy, after an unwelcome guest tried to crash the party. Clark is from Fort Myers,...
