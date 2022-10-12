ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny Hills, FL

NOTICE OF LANDOWNERS' MEETING AND REGULAR BOARD OF SUPERVISORS' MEETING SUNNY HILLS UNITS 12-15 DEPENDENT DISTRICT Notice is hereby given to all landowners within the Sunny Hills Units 12-15 …

 3 days ago
PUBLIC NOTICE THE CODE ENFORCEMENT SPECIAL MAGISTRATE WILL HOLD CODE ENFORCEMENT HEARINGS: WHEN: Thursday October 27, 2022 TIME: 5:30 p.m. EST. WHERE: Commissioner's Chamber 2775 Garrison …

THE CODE ENFORCEMENT SPECIAL MAGISTRATE WILL HOLD CODE ENFORCEMENT HEARINGS:. WHERE: Commissioner's Chamber 2775 Garrison Ave. 111 N Bay Street Parcel 06027-010R Human Occupancy of a camper/shed Cynthia Alexander. 329 Ave A Parcel 06017-000R Hazardous vegetation Carla Bell. 250 Ave F Parcel 05883-000R Hazardous vegetation Dyquan Farmer/Anton Garland. 120 Liberty...
PORT SAINT JOE, FL

