NOTICE OF LANDOWNERS' MEETING AND REGULAR BOARD OF SUPERVISORS' MEETING SUNNY HILLS UNITS 12-15 DEPENDENT DISTRICT Notice is hereby given to all landowners within the Sunny Hills Units 12-15 …

Read full article on original website
Related
washingtoncounty.news
PUBLIC NOTICE THE CODE ENFORCEMENT SPECIAL MAGISTRATE WILL HOLD CODE ENFORCEMENT HEARINGS: WHEN: Thursday October 27, 2022 TIME: 5:30 p.m. EST. WHERE: Commissioner's Chamber 2775 Garrison …
THE CODE ENFORCEMENT SPECIAL MAGISTRATE WILL HOLD CODE ENFORCEMENT HEARINGS:. WHERE: Commissioner's Chamber 2775 Garrison Ave. 111 N Bay Street Parcel 06027-010R Human Occupancy of a camper/shed Cynthia Alexander. 329 Ave A Parcel 06017-000R Hazardous vegetation Carla Bell. 250 Ave F Parcel 05883-000R Hazardous vegetation Dyquan Farmer/Anton Garland. 120 Liberty...
washingtoncounty.news
Chipley man found guilty of tampering with witness, could face life sentence
A Chipley man was found guilty Oct. 10 of tampering with a witness and could be facing life in prison. Thirty-six-year-old Mitchell Brigham was charged with intimidating the witness in an attempt to get the victim to drop charges in two cases against him. A Washington County jury took 19...
Comments / 0