Washington County, FL

W00000000 HIGHWAY 79 CORRIDOR AUTHORITY REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS RFQ No. 2022-1 FOR: SPECIAL DISTRICT MANAGEMENT SERVICES Proposal Due Date/Time: November 4, 2022 @ 3:00 PM …

washingtoncounty.news
 3 days ago
PUBLIC NOTICE THE CODE ENFORCEMENT SPECIAL MAGISTRATE WILL HOLD CODE ENFORCEMENT HEARINGS: WHEN: Thursday October 27, 2022 TIME: 5:30 p.m. EST. WHERE: Commissioner's Chamber 2775 Garrison …

THE CODE ENFORCEMENT SPECIAL MAGISTRATE WILL HOLD CODE ENFORCEMENT HEARINGS:. WHERE: Commissioner's Chamber 2775 Garrison Ave. 111 N Bay Street Parcel 06027-010R Human Occupancy of a camper/shed Cynthia Alexander. 329 Ave A Parcel 06017-000R Hazardous vegetation Carla Bell. 250 Ave F Parcel 05883-000R Hazardous vegetation Dyquan Farmer/Anton Garland. 120 Liberty...
PORT SAINT JOE, FL

