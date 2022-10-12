W00000000 IN THE 14th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY,FLORIDA 21 ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, Plaintiff, vs. Case No. 22-CA-11 THOMAS E. NEESE, II; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF …

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, a 14-year-old girl claims a man in a black sedan offered her a ride and followed her as she got off the bus Thursday afternoon. OCSO said the girl was at the intersection of Beal Parkway and Green Acres Road. According to […]

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO