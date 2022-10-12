ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chipley, FL

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The City of Chipley will be holding a Code Enforcement Hearing at Chipley City Hall located at 1442 Jackson Avenue, Chipley, FL and via Zoom webinar, on Thursday, October …

 3 days ago
WJHG-TV

PCB City Council approves first reading of smoking ban

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The number of cigarette butts you see in certain parts of Panama City Beach may soon start diminishing. Panama City Beach council members voted 3 to 2 on the first reading of an ordinance that would ban smoking and vaping at all beach accesses and city parks within city limits at Thursday’s meeting.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
wtvy.com

Lawsuit: Cottonwood woman allowed drunken shooting at her home

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A young man wounded in a shooting alleges that a Cottonwood woman, who allowed underaged drinking at her home, is among those responsible for his serious injuries. Jonathan Tyler Welch filed a lawsuit on Thursday claiming that Savanah Rickrode permitted 20-year-old David Townsend, who police say...
COTTONWOOD, AL
waltonso.org

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS MAN CONVICTED ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES

Joseph Flecher Lee, Jr., 47, of DeFuniak Springs, was sentenced on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, to serve a mandatory minimum term of fifteen years in federal prison after pleading guilty to the charges of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The sentence was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WMBB

Bay Co. receives funding for new community center

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction will soon begin on the Youngstown-Fountain recreational complex. In 30 days Bay County will begin building a Sheriff sub-station, a fire station and a community center. “The citizens in Fountain can have weddings, family reunions,” Bay County Chief Infrastructure Officer Keith Bryant said. “I’d love to one day see […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Pedestrians deaths increasing in Bay County, how they can be avoided

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County has had an increase in pedestrian related injuries and deaths this year compared to 2021. Lieutenant Jason King with the Florida Highway Patrol says multiple factors are causing these crashes like people not paying attention. “We’ve definitely seen an increase not only...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

New Scenic Gulf Drive Beach Access opens

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County commissioners, Beach Operations, and the tourism department christened the newest regional beach access at Miramar Beach on Thursday morning. “We are extremely happy about adding these to our inventory and hopefully the people that live in Walton County that come to visit Walton County will come and enjoy […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County House Fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County family is breathing a sigh of relief after a fire in their home, that thankfully, did very little damage. It happened near Lisenby avenue and St. Andrews Boulevard in Panama City today. Crews arrived and quickly got to work putting it out....
PANAMA CITY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

1st APPEARANCE for October 14, 2022

Justin Ritter: Battery domestic, harassing victim by depriving them of the use of 911: $7,500 bond, no contact with alleged victim. Julie Schwarzbach: Petit theft more than $100 but less than $750: 11 months and 29 days pretrial intervention, $370 fine and $52.78 restitution. Marie Labit: Grand theft: $5,000 cash...
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for October 13, 2022

Justin Ritter, 39, Marianna, Florida: Battery domestic, harassing victim by depriving them of the use of 911: Marianna Police Department. Julie Schwarzbach, 52, Marianna, Florida: Petit theft more than $100 but less than $750: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Marie Labit, 36, Marianna, Florida: Grand theft: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office....
MARIANNA, FL
wdhn.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Choctaw Street lane closure

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Friday, work crews will temporarily close lanes on Choctaw Street to work in the area. On Friday, October 14th at 6:00 a.m., City crews will close the two westbound lanes on Choctaw Street between Ross Clark Circle and Westgate Parkway. Drivers will still be...
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

Panama City increases homebuying assistance program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners voted to make changes to the city’s local housing assistance program on Tuesday. The program provides down-payment assistance and other financial resources to people who qualify. Commissioners voted on Tuesday to increase the home purchasing price to $300,000 and increase disaster assistance funding to $85,000. The program provides up to $50,000 to eligible individuals and families to lower up-front costs, like down payment and closing costs.
WJHG-TV

Turning back the pages in Panama City history

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - They say home is where the heart is. At the heart of Panama City, is its history. The Panama City Publishing Company serves as a small window into the past on Beck Ave. in St. Andrews. Opened in 1920 by George West and his wife Lillian, the small building served the community for over 85 years. George is credited as the founding father of Panama City, developing the area from a small fishing town into an established city. West’s great-great Grandson, Buddy, inherited the building before selling it to the city of Panama City in 2005; the West’s family legacy was preserved by turning the building into a museum.
WMBB

Officer involved shooting in Jackson County

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — Around 5 a.m. Thursday morning Sneads Police Department responded to a shots fired call. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the shots were fired in the 7800 block of Lake Seminole Road. Snead Police Department did not locate a suspect upon arrival. Using a license plate reader, a Sneads Police […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Resident speaks out on Mid-Bay Bridge head-on crashes

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — For the last 5 years, the Mid-Bay Bridge connecting Niceville to Destin reports at least 1 head-on collision every year. Most recently, 5 people were injured in a three-car crash Sunday, Oct. 9. Niceville resident David Vardaman said safety measures need to be put in place. “There is no indicator for […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WJHG-TV

A Busy Bee being built in Bonifay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A one-stop shop is buzzing into Holmes County. Bonifay will be welcoming its first-ever Busy Bee convenience store. The 30-million-dollar project will be located at the southwest corner of Highway 79 and I-10. Crystal Ball is the Founder of Investors Gone Wild, she says the...
BONIFAY, FL
WMBB

What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here are some events you can attend this weekend around the Panhandle. PCB Oktoberfest When: October 14 – October 16 Where: Panama City Beach, Aaron Bessant Park House of Terror 3 – Halloween Haunt Night When: October 14 & October 16 Where: Panama City Beach, Beachfront Adventures Treasure Hunt When: […]
PANAMA CITY, FL

