W00000000 HIGHWAY 79 CORRIDOR AUTHORITY REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS RFP No. 2022-1 FOR: CONTINUING GRANT WRITING AND GRANT PROGRAM ADMINISTRATION SERVICES The Highway 79 Corridor Authority …

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners voted to make changes to the city’s local housing assistance program on Tuesday. The program provides down-payment assistance and other financial resources to people who qualify. Commissioners voted on Tuesday to increase the home purchasing price to $300,000 and increase disaster assistance funding to $85,000. The program provides up to $50,000 to eligible individuals and families to lower up-front costs, like down payment and closing costs.

3 DAYS AGO