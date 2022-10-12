W00000000 HIGHWAY 79 CORRIDOR AUTHORITY REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS RFP No. 2022-1 FOR: CONTINUING GRANT WRITING AND GRANT PROGRAM ADMINISTRATION SERVICES The Highway 79 Corridor Authority …

Read full article on original website
washingtoncounty.news
PUBLIC NOTICE THE CODE ENFORCEMENT SPECIAL MAGISTRATE WILL HOLD CODE ENFORCEMENT HEARINGS: WHEN: Thursday October 27, 2022 TIME: 5:30 p.m. EST. WHERE: Commissioner's Chamber 2775 Garrison …
THE CODE ENFORCEMENT SPECIAL MAGISTRATE WILL HOLD CODE ENFORCEMENT HEARINGS:. WHERE: Commissioner's Chamber 2775 Garrison Ave. 111 N Bay Street Parcel 06027-010R Human Occupancy of a camper/shed Cynthia Alexander. 329 Ave A Parcel 06017-000R Hazardous vegetation Carla Bell. 250 Ave F Parcel 05883-000R Hazardous vegetation Dyquan Farmer/Anton Garland. 120 Liberty...
Bay Co. receives funding for new community center
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction will soon begin on the Youngstown-Fountain recreational complex. In 30 days Bay County will begin building a Sheriff sub-station, a fire station and a community center. “The citizens in Fountain can have weddings, family reunions,” Bay County Chief Infrastructure Officer Keith Bryant said. “I’d love to one day see […]
wdhn.com
ALDOT holds public meeting regarding expansion of Geneva County highway
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Tuesday night, members of the public gathered at the Johnny Hughes Community Center in Hartford to express their views on how plans to expand Highway 52 would affect them. The Alabama Department of Transportation held a public involvement meeting Tuesday in Hartford about the proposed...
WJHG-TV
PCB City Council approves first reading of smoking ban
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The number of cigarette butts you see in certain parts of Panama City Beach may soon start diminishing. Panama City Beach council members voted 3 to 2 on the first reading of an ordinance that would ban smoking and vaping at all beach accesses and city parks within city limits at Thursday’s meeting.
wdhn.com
Geneva County welcomes major industrial expansion, bringing new jobs
HARTFORD, Ala (WDHN)–ISA Alabama Corp announced a multi-million dollar expansion coming to the Geneva County Industrial Park which will create 80 new jobs. The speculative building where ISA Alabama Corp will set up shop equals 45,000 square feet and sits on 12.93 acres of industrial park property. The industrial park is located in Hartford on State Highway 167.
FEMA denies first appeal for Merrit Brown Middle School
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — School board members are continuing to fight for reimbursements from FEMA for Merritt Brown Middle School. The school was extensively damaged during Hurricane Michael. The roof was blown off which led to water infiltration in every building. In May 2021, the first appeal for Merritt Brown Middle School permanent repairs […]
Callaway receives $5.5 mil for new sewer and water system
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Millions of dollars is coming to Callaway from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. “It’s a win-win situation across the board,” Callaway City Manager Ed Cook said. In the second round of community development block grant disaster recovery funds, Callaway received funding to remove what they call ‘Grinder Pumps’ and […]
ISA Corp. announces Geneva County glove factory, to hire 80
Nitrile and latex glove maker ISA Corp. has announced it will open a production facility in Geneva County, with plans to hire 80 over the next two years. The Oregon-based company will occupy a 45,000-square-foot building in the Geneva County Industrial Park off Alabama 167 in Hartford, a town near the Florida state line.
wdhn.com
Former Houston County DA’s defense requesting new information on whistleblowers
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— The defense for former Houston County Assistant DA Mark Johnson is asking the state to reveal the identities of the whistleblowers that led to Johnson’s arrest and charges. According to the court motion filed on October 13, the information requested is important for Johnson receiving...
WEAR
Lawsuit: Walton County employee fired after rejecting commissioner's romantic advances
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A former Walton County employee is suing the County Board of Commissioners over wrongful termination and sexual harassment allegations. Heather Maxwell, the former Assistant County Attorney, filed the lawsuit last Thursday against the Walton County Board of Commissioners -- including commissioners Michael Barker and Danny Glidewell individually.
Local doctor questions proposed Walton County sales tax
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A local doctor shared his two cents on the proposed one cent sales tax in Walton County Tuesday night. The measure is on the ballot for the upcoming general election. If passed, it would raise sales tax in Walton County to 8 percent — the highest in the state. The proposed […]
wdhn.com
Masks required for Southeast Health facilities
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Beginning on Friday, October 14, masks will be required for all patients, visitors, and staff at Southeast Health. The community transmission level has risen back into the high category for Houston County. In accordance with the policy and guidance from the CDC, face masks will...
WJHG-TV
Bay County House Fire
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County family is breathing a sigh of relief after a fire in their home, that thankfully, did very little damage. It happened near Lisenby avenue and St. Andrews Boulevard in Panama City today. Crews arrived and quickly got to work putting it out....
WJHG-TV
Panama City amends business license tax to include short-term rentals
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re wanting to stay in a short term rental in Panama City, don’t be alarmed if you see a steeper bill the next time you check out. On Tuesday, city commissioners voted to amend the business license tax to include hotels and impose a 1-percent tax on those who stay at short-term rentals and hotels in the city.
WJHG-TV
Panama City increases homebuying assistance program
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners voted to make changes to the city’s local housing assistance program on Tuesday. The program provides down-payment assistance and other financial resources to people who qualify. Commissioners voted on Tuesday to increase the home purchasing price to $300,000 and increase disaster assistance funding to $85,000. The program provides up to $50,000 to eligible individuals and families to lower up-front costs, like down payment and closing costs.
One-cent tax supporters share thoughts on referendum
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — People in favor of the proposed one-cent sales tax in Walton County are sharing their thoughts on why this is the best option to fund new transportation projects. Walton County Chamber of Commerce leaders are saying ‘Yes’ to the one-cent sales tax. “It allows the money to be spent throughout […]
wuwf.org
The recycling game is back on, do you know the rules?
After being shut down for several months earlier this year, the Gulf Coast is back in the recycling game. “We are so excited to be back in business,” said Nathalie Bowers, the public information officer for the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority. The ECUA is the recycling clearing house for...
niceville.com
Boggy Bayou waterfront property in Niceville listed at $7.2 million
NICEVILLE, Fla. — A 3.65-acre parcel of property on the north shore of Boggy Bayou has been listed for sale for $7.2 million, according to Realtor.com. The property, which has 600 feet of waterfront, is at 139 W. John Sims Parkway, according to the listing by Harbeson Agency Inc. It is west of Emerald Coast Marine.
New Scenic Gulf Drive Beach Access opens
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County commissioners, Beach Operations, and the tourism department christened the newest regional beach access at Miramar Beach on Thursday morning. “We are extremely happy about adding these to our inventory and hopefully the people that live in Walton County that come to visit Walton County will come and enjoy […]
Alabama fugitive captured near Panama City Beach
The man was wanted on domestic-related offenses.
