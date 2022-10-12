PUBLIC NOTICE The Washington County Value Adjustment Board will meet on October 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Washington County Annex Board Meeting Room, 1331 South Boulevard, Chipley, Florida. …

Read full article on original website
Related
washingtoncounty.news
PUBLIC NOTICE THE CODE ENFORCEMENT SPECIAL MAGISTRATE WILL HOLD CODE ENFORCEMENT HEARINGS: WHEN: Thursday October 27, 2022 TIME: 5:30 p.m. EST. WHERE: Commissioner's Chamber 2775 Garrison …
THE CODE ENFORCEMENT SPECIAL MAGISTRATE WILL HOLD CODE ENFORCEMENT HEARINGS:. WHERE: Commissioner's Chamber 2775 Garrison Ave. 111 N Bay Street Parcel 06027-010R Human Occupancy of a camper/shed Cynthia Alexander. 329 Ave A Parcel 06017-000R Hazardous vegetation Carla Bell. 250 Ave F Parcel 05883-000R Hazardous vegetation Dyquan Farmer/Anton Garland. 120 Liberty...
wdhn.com
Former Houston County DA’s defense requesting new information on whistleblowers
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— The defense for former Houston County Assistant DA Mark Johnson is asking the state to reveal the identities of the whistleblowers that led to Johnson’s arrest and charges. According to the court motion filed on October 13, the information requested is important for Johnson receiving...
franklincounty.news
Defendants convicted in long-term drug trafficking investigation in Franklin and Gulf Counties
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA — Sentencing the last of 16 defendants, federal prosecutors concluded prosecution of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization operating primarily within Franklin and Gulf Counties. The convictions and sentences were announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida on October 14. “Cooperative...
Alabama fugitive captured near Panama City Beach
The man was wanted on domestic-related offenses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PAWS in Fort Walton Beach needs to clear 92 dogs before major shelter renovation
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Panhandle Animal Welfare Clinic needs help clearing the current kennels before a major renovation project. PAWS is working to tear down and rebuild their current kennel and shelter area. The construction begins on Oct. 19. “Our kennels are decades old, 30 plus years and there’s been thousands and […]
Bay Co. receives funding for new community center
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction will soon begin on the Youngstown-Fountain recreational complex. In 30 days Bay County will begin building a Sheriff sub-station, a fire station and a community center. “The citizens in Fountain can have weddings, family reunions,” Bay County Chief Infrastructure Officer Keith Bryant said. “I’d love to one day see […]
wtvy.com
Lawsuit: Cottonwood woman allowed drunken shooting at her home
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A young man wounded in a shooting alleges that a Cottonwood woman, who allowed underaged drinking at her home, is among those responsible for his serious injuries. Jonathan Tyler Welch filed a lawsuit on Thursday claiming that Savanah Rickrode permitted 20-year-old David Townsend, who police say...
WEAR
Lawsuit: Walton County employee fired after rejecting commissioner's romantic advances
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A former Walton County employee is suing the County Board of Commissioners over wrongful termination and sexual harassment allegations. Heather Maxwell, the former Assistant County Attorney, filed the lawsuit last Thursday against the Walton County Board of Commissioners -- including commissioners Michael Barker and Danny Glidewell individually.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdhn.com
Houston County approves new sanitation policy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Commission has approved its updated sanitation policy. Last month, the commission voted to increase the sanitation fee by five dollars and enhance services like adding another crew. Now with the policy updated, customers will see some trash piles picked up from the...
16-year-old student with razor blade arrested, planned to start fight: Okaloosa Co. deputies report
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a 16-year-old boy Friday for planning to start a fight with a 15-year-old girl after school. The teen was armed with a silver razor blade on the Crestview High School campus, according to OCSO. OCSO reports the two teens were in a verbal […]
Teen reports man offered her ride, followed her from bus stop: Sheriff investigating
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, a 14-year-old girl claims a man in a black sedan offered her a ride and followed her as she got off the bus Thursday afternoon. OCSO said the girl was at the intersection of Beal Parkway and Green Acres Road. According to […]
WJHG-TV
Bay County House Fire
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County family is breathing a sigh of relief after a fire in their home, that thankfully, did very little damage. It happened near Lisenby avenue and St. Andrews Boulevard in Panama City today. Crews arrived and quickly got to work putting it out....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man sentenced to life for stabbing, killing teen in Okaloosa Co.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his 17-year-old girlfriend back in 2018. Kevin Ordonez-Garcia was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to killing Gabrila Espinal Lainez, his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child. Investigators believe Lainez and Ordonez-Garcia got into an argument. Ordonez-Garcia pulled Lainez’s hair and […]
WJHG-TV
PCB City Council approves first reading of smoking ban
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The number of cigarette butts you see in certain parts of Panama City Beach may soon start diminishing. Panama City Beach council members voted 3 to 2 on the first reading of an ordinance that would ban smoking and vaping at all beach accesses and city parks within city limits at Thursday’s meeting.
WJHG-TV
Humane Society of Bay County Animal Shelter remains closed after two years
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A shelter once filled with animals, now sits empty off of Bay Avenue in Panama City, waiting for its doors to open again,. The Humane Society of Bay County closed its shelter back in April 2020. “We decided that it was best for us to kind...
WJHG-TV
A Busy Bee being built in Bonifay
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A one-stop shop is buzzing into Holmes County. Bonifay will be welcoming its first-ever Busy Bee convenience store. The 30-million-dollar project will be located at the southwest corner of Highway 79 and I-10. Crystal Ball is the Founder of Investors Gone Wild, she says the...
wtvy.com
Masks once again required at Southeast Health
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Masks are once again required for all patients, visitors, and staff at Southeast Health, according to information put out by the healthcare provider on Friday. The mandate for their facility went into effect at 10:30 a.m. on October 14, according to their social media post, and...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass queens arrive in Dothan for Peanut Festival Pageant
Out of 700 pallet companies nationwide, Summerford is one of 10 running both machines. $19.3 Million is being distributed to communities and counties across Alabama. In total, the department has raised over $100,000, specifically for Children’s of Alabama’s Developmental Therapeutics Program. Former school police officer guilty on three...
wtvy.com
Manufacturer headed to Geneva County will bring at least 80 jobs
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A major manufacturer is headed to Geneva County and will bring at least 80 jobs. ISA Corporation in Oregon is expanding to Southeast Alabama. “They are a latex manufacturer,” says Brad Kimbro, Chief Operating Officer with Wiregrass Electric Cooperative. “They are gonna be here producing those types of products. I understand they’re gonna come in initially with two to four product lines, and then the beauty is, they’re gonna have the potential to expand upon that.”
WTGS
Florida woman celebrates 100th birthday in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- One Florida woman celebrated a milestone birthday in Fort Walton Beach Thursday. Elaine Clark celebrated her 100th birthday Thursday. But the last couple weeks leading up to it haven't been easy, after an unwelcome guest tried to crash the party. Clark is from Fort Myers,...
Comments / 0