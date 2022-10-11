The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Stryker Corporation (SYK) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$1.18, or -0.55%, to $212.92. The Stryker Corporation has recorded 27,405 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Stryker to Showcase Innovative Portfolio of Spine Solutions at the North American Spine Society Meeting.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO