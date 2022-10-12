Read full article on original website
Pedestrian appeared to be on drugs when he ran onto I-182 in Richland and was hit
WSP investigators are not sure why he was trying to cross the divided highway.
2 local women injured in rollover crash near Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — A Hayden woman and a Spokane woman were both injured in a crash north of Pasco late Wednesday night. The Washington State Patrol said they were driving northbound on Highway 395 when they started to veer off the road. The driver, 54-year-old Tina Ohagan, then overcorrected and rolled the car. Ohagan and her passenger were both injured...
It took 22 years, but Center Parkway ‘punch through’ has started
A critical connection between Kennewick and Richland is being built after more than two decades of planning and litigation. Center Parkway is being extended across a Port of Benton-owned railroad track near Columbia Center mall. When the two sides connect, motorists will be able to drive from Gage Boulevard in Kennewick to Tapteal Drive in Richland.
Man arrested in Walla Walla for Wenatchee death
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A 27-year-old man was arrested in Walla Walla in connection with a homicide in Wenatchee from August 12, 2022. The man was taken into custody by the Walla Walla Regional Drug Gang Task Force, Columbia River Drug Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service around 5 p.m. on October 11 around the 300 block of N 9th Avenue, according to a press release from the Walla Walla Police Department.
Successful Event for Trooper Atkinson!
Tuesday evening in Kennewick was a beautiful night, not only because the weather was exceptional, but because I witnessed love in its finest form! KAPP/KVEW and the Hub in Kennewick put together a great event to benefit State Trooper Dean Atkinson, the officer who was shot in the line of duty in Walla Walla, a few weeks ago.
Horses on the loose in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a traffic hazard at W. 27th and S. Garfield Street and found horses roaming the area. Responding Officers had trouble locating where the horses escaped from, but were eventually able to track down the owners and reunite them with their horses.
Trial for Hermiston slaying slated to get underway in October
HERMISTON — A trial for the slaying of a Hermiston man in 2020 is slated to finally get underway in October. Keith Beridon, 27, lived in La Grande at the time of Jesus Lopez’s death. Law enforcement extradited Beridon from California back to Umatilla County, according to the Hermiston Police Department’s 2020 annual report, where he faces charges of second-degree murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
Moses Lake man identified as pedestrian struck by car Oct. 7 in Richland
RICHLAND — A Moses Lake man has been identified as the pedestrian who was struck by a car on Oct. 7 in Richland after running onto the interstate. Guillermo Neponuceno Sanchez, 28, reported ran onto Interstate 182 and was struck by a 2021 Honda Civic just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 7, according to the state patrol, which released the pedestrian’s name on Thursday.
Second suspect netted in Yair Flores murder
WALLA WALLA — An East Wenatchee man with a violent criminal record is the second person arrested in the murder of Yair Flores, the Wenatchee 18-year-old was shot to death in his own bed two months ago. On Tuesday, police agencies in Walla Walla arrested 27-year-old Javier Valdez, who’s...
BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington. The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday. Caution is still advised at all times for people...
Nerve toxin detected in Columbia River in Tri-Cities. Warning issued for people and pets
Last year the poison in the river killed several Tri-Cities dogs.
A place for plant lovers and bookworms opens in downtown Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It’s a place for plant lovers and bookworms, or anyone who just wants to stop by. Attached to a business nearly a century in the making, Slate and Aloe is bringing some green to downtown Kennewick. “We are standing inside of Slate and Aloe which used to be the parts and service counter for Farmer’s Exchange, it...
Center Parkway extension highlights long-term thinking
Kennewick and Richland leaders gathered in the September sunshine to celebrate the start of what should have been a simple street project when they first conceived it back in 2001: connecting Center Parkway across a set of railroad tracks to link the two cities near Columbia Center mall. It only...
Suspect identified in Kennewick homicide
KENNEWICK – Detectives from the Kennewick Police Department have identified a suspect in the murder of Brandy Ebanez, 34, of Kennewick. Her remains were found by a fisherman in the Columbia River on Sept. 27. The suspect was known to Ebanez and has been taken into custody in Oregon...
Pasco aquatics center has target opening date
January 2023 and October 2024. Those are the dates to keep in mind as Pasco moves to build a $40 million, voter-approved aquatics center and possible community center. January 2023 is when a two-tenths of a percent sales tax kicks in to pay for the center. Pasco’s sales tax rate rises to 8.9 cents per dollar from 8.7 cents. The increase adds 20 cents to a $100 purchase.
Tiniest butterflies in N. America invade Tri-Cities. They’re rarely seen in WA until now
How they got to the Tri-Cities is a mystery.
Teen charged in fatal crash
WALLA WALLA – A teenage girl from Walla Walla has been formally charged with vehicular homicide after she was involved in a crash early Saturday that killed Zaley Blocklinger, 14, of Walla Walla. Blocklinger was a freshman at Walla Walla High School. Court documents state the 17-year-old driver called...
Incarcerated Natives gather for first powwow in three years
In the grassy plateau of Eastern Washington, powwow dancers in full regalia entered a circle of spectators, drummers and singers. There were grass dancers adorned with brightly colored fringe that shook and swayed with their movements. Jingle dancers covered in tiny metal cones added to the percussive rhythm. But most...
Suspect Caught in Kennewick Woman’s Murder-Body Found in River
The search for a suspect in the murder of a Kennewick woman has gone to Oregon. Suspect arrested, awaiting extradition to Benton County. Lt. Aaron Klem of the Kennewick Police Department, by way of Sgt. Joe Santoy has released new information on the homicide of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez. The 34-year-old...
Warning! Toxic Algae Found at Leslie Groves Park in Richland
The Benton Franklin Health District is warning the community about a toxic algae discovery. The Health District has posted several signs at Leslie Groves Park in Richland warning people about the dangerous situation. Weekly tests will be conducted to monitor the toxicity level in the water at the park. you...
