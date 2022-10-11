Black cats bring good luck? Surprising survey shows twice as many Americans flip script on old superstition

NEW YORK — Most moms and dads simply can’t compete with Chef Boyardee. According to a new survey, 61 percent of parents admit they’re just not very good cooks. A poll of 2,000 parents with school-age kids found that the school year is stressful as ever for parents with a list of tasks to complete. That list includes having the time to make proper meals for their kids (54%), to making sure the little ones are doing their homework (51%), and getting enough sleep (51%).

