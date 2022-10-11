Black cats bring good luck? Surprising survey shows twice as many Americans flip script on old superstition

Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
Surprise: Screen time good for productivity? As long as its ‘mindful,’ study finds
SAN DIEGO — There’s no shortage of studies telling us to spend less time on our smartphones, but one surprising piece of research finds time spent scrolling may not be entirely wasted after all. Study authors report smartphones can actually enhance productivity if used in a focused, “mindful” fashion.
studyfinds.org
