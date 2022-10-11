ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study is inconclusive and more research needs to be done.

Alissa Rose

Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer

A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.
NIH Director's Blog

Two popular diabetes drugs outperformed others in large clinical trial

In a large clinical trial that directly compared four drugs commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes, researchers found that insulin glargine and liraglutide performed the best of four medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to maintain blood glucose levels in the recommended range. Blood glucose management is a key component of keeping people with type 2 diabetes healthy. All four medications evaluated were added to treatment with metformin, which is the first-line drug to treat type 2 diabetes. The trial was funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Older Adults Diabetes#Diabetes Care#Drugs#Linus Diabetes#Vascular Dementia#Senior Health#General Health#The University Of Arizona#Swns
Daily Mail

Blueberries really ARE a superfood! Study finds eating the fruit every day can reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, study finds

Eating wild blueberries each day could reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, a new study highlighting the oft-dubbed superfood's potential finds. Researchers from the University of North Carolina found that elderly Americans who were already suffering from demonstrable cognitive issues could benefit greatly from eating the fruit each day. In many cases, their brain health reached the same levels of people with no known history of cognitive decline.
NUTRITION
msn.com

The 10 biggest early warning signs of dementia, CDC says

Slide 1 of 11: According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Dementia is not a specific disease, but is rather a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interfere with doing everyday activities.” The most common type of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, though there are several types of dementia including frontotemporal dementia (FTD), dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), and vascular dementia (VaD) to name a few. Globally, more than 50 million people have dementia, and an estimated 10 million new cases are reported each year. Projections show that the number of affected individuals will reach 82 million in 2030 and 152 million by 2050. A dementia diagnosis comes after a series of tests of memory, problem-solving, and other cognitive abilities performed by a health care provider. Blood tests, brain scans, and physicals are carried out to help doctors figure out the underlying cause. Dementia is broken down into early, mid, and late stages, with a worsening of symptoms as the condition progresses. The long-term effects of dementia can be difficult for both those affected and their caregivers, family, and friends, and can include a lack of family recognition, difficulty walking, and significant memory impairment. The afflicted person becomes completely dependent on others for care. Early diagnosis is especially important and can help with planning both at home, with preventive care and other measures such as reminders, and at work. It also enables dementia patients to access clinical trials and available therapies that may improve cognitive functioning and overall quality of life. Neural Effects consulted the CDC’s list of warning signs for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease to review what adults should look for before seeking an official medical diagnosis. This list may also prove helpful for those who’ve noticed loved ones who are experiencing one or more early signs of dementia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cohaitungchi.com

Apple Cider Vinegar for Diabetes: Does ACV Lower Blood Sugar?

You are reading: Apple cider vinegar gummies diabetes | Apple Cider Vinegar for Diabetes: Does ACV Lower Blood Sugar?. For diabetic patients, consuming the right kind of supplements through diet is essential to keep blood sugar levels in check. Individuals often experiment with home remedies without necessarily knowing the feasibility of each, while skipping over viable options in the process.
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
The Herald News

More Evidence COVID Vaccination Can Cause Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women may experience a small, but temporary, delay in their menstrual cycle after receiving a COVID shot, a new study finds. The delay was, on average, less than one day and, for most women, it resolved after the first cycle post-vaccination, according to this research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The results mirrored the findings of an earlier U.S. study.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
shefinds

The One Type Of Meat You Should Stop Eating Because It Ruins Your Gut

Gut health is all the rage in the wellness world these days—and with good reason! If you’ve never given much thought to the role your gut plays in your overall health, it’s time to start paying attention. Unfortunately, getting serious about the state of your digestive system usually means cutting out certain foods—including one type of meat that can wreak havoc on your body for multiple reasons. Sorry, red meat lovers: Health experts tell us all that beef may be taking a toll on your gut.
NUTRITION
scitechdaily.com

Does Marijuana Make You Lazy? Scientists Find That Cannabis Users Are Just As Likely To Be Motivated

The study demonstrated that cannabis users are no less likely to be motivated or able to enjoy life’s pleasure. According to a new study, cannabis users of all ages are no more likely than non-users to lack motivation or be unable to appreciate life’s pleasures, showing that the stereotype often depicted in the media has no scientific basis.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Health Digest

Cracked Heels Could Be A Sign Of Something More

Dry skin of any kind is no fun, but a pair of dry, severely cracked heels can be particularly painful, notes Healthline. Often made worse during the colder months of the year, some people may find that their heels start to bleed. Yet the development of cracked heels is not...
APPAREL
IFLScience

Experts Warn Of New COVID-19 Symptom Overlooked By Public

As the virus behind COVID-19 has mutated and changed, so too have the symptoms associated with infection, and experts believe the dominant strain expected to cause a case surge this winter is no different. While the top symptoms of previous strains have included fever, loss of smell, and a runny...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Say Blue-Eyed People Have a Single Ancestor

Scientists have tracked down a genetic mutation that took place 6,000–10,000 years agoPixabay/Cocoparisienne. Human genetics is particularly fascinating since it determines our physical qualities, which until recently determined one’s rights in this world and, tragically, still do in some regions of the world. However, scientists have shown that individuals with blue eyes may only have one common ancestor, suggesting that all individuals with blue eyes may be connected. Those who hold a more religious view of the human family tree may not be interested in this, but those who believe in science will find it fascinating.

Comments / 0

