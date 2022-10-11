Read full article on original website
Chucky
3d ago
Study is inconclusive and more research needs to be done.
Scientists found going to bed before 9 p.m. has a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer
A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.
GW Hatchet
Two diabetes drugs maintain blood glucose levels longer than others: study
Researchers at GW hosted clinical trials for four diabetes drugs and found two type 2 diabetes treatments were more effective than others at lowering blood glucose levels in a study published late last month by the National Institutes of Health. The clinical trials – hosted by GW and funded by...
NIH Director's Blog
Two popular diabetes drugs outperformed others in large clinical trial
In a large clinical trial that directly compared four drugs commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes, researchers found that insulin glargine and liraglutide performed the best of four medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to maintain blood glucose levels in the recommended range. Blood glucose management is a key component of keeping people with type 2 diabetes healthy. All four medications evaluated were added to treatment with metformin, which is the first-line drug to treat type 2 diabetes. The trial was funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health.
A man's cancer vanished after he was injected with a weakened herpes virus in a promising clinical trial
A new cancer therapy makes use of the herpes virus to fight harmful cells. The modified virus infects cancer cells, causing them to explode, while alerting the immune system. The therapy is in early trial stages but shows great promise, according to cancer researchers.
Blueberries really ARE a superfood! Study finds eating the fruit every day can reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, study finds
Eating wild blueberries each day could reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, a new study highlighting the oft-dubbed superfood's potential finds. Researchers from the University of North Carolina found that elderly Americans who were already suffering from demonstrable cognitive issues could benefit greatly from eating the fruit each day. In many cases, their brain health reached the same levels of people with no known history of cognitive decline.
msn.com
The 10 biggest early warning signs of dementia, CDC says
Slide 1 of 11: According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Dementia is not a specific disease, but is rather a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interfere with doing everyday activities.” The most common type of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, though there are several types of dementia including frontotemporal dementia (FTD), dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), and vascular dementia (VaD) to name a few. Globally, more than 50 million people have dementia, and an estimated 10 million new cases are reported each year. Projections show that the number of affected individuals will reach 82 million in 2030 and 152 million by 2050. A dementia diagnosis comes after a series of tests of memory, problem-solving, and other cognitive abilities performed by a health care provider. Blood tests, brain scans, and physicals are carried out to help doctors figure out the underlying cause. Dementia is broken down into early, mid, and late stages, with a worsening of symptoms as the condition progresses. The long-term effects of dementia can be difficult for both those affected and their caregivers, family, and friends, and can include a lack of family recognition, difficulty walking, and significant memory impairment. The afflicted person becomes completely dependent on others for care. Early diagnosis is especially important and can help with planning both at home, with preventive care and other measures such as reminders, and at work. It also enables dementia patients to access clinical trials and available therapies that may improve cognitive functioning and overall quality of life. Neural Effects consulted the CDC’s list of warning signs for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease to review what adults should look for before seeking an official medical diagnosis. This list may also prove helpful for those who’ve noticed loved ones who are experiencing one or more early signs of dementia.
cohaitungchi.com
Apple Cider Vinegar for Diabetes: Does ACV Lower Blood Sugar?
You are reading: Apple cider vinegar gummies diabetes | Apple Cider Vinegar for Diabetes: Does ACV Lower Blood Sugar?. For diabetic patients, consuming the right kind of supplements through diet is essential to keep blood sugar levels in check. Individuals often experiment with home remedies without necessarily knowing the feasibility of each, while skipping over viable options in the process.
Revealed: Drinking a glass of milk and eating a yoghurt every day 'could help stave off type 2 diabetes'
Drinking a glass of milk and eating a yoghurt every day may help to stave off type 2 diabetes, research suggests. But too much red, processed and even white meats appears to have the opposite effect, according to the same study. Italian researchers have now recommended fish and eggs as...
More Evidence COVID Vaccination Can Cause Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women may experience a small, but temporary, delay in their menstrual cycle after receiving a COVID shot, a new study finds. The delay was, on average, less than one day and, for most women, it resolved after the first cycle post-vaccination, according to this research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The results mirrored the findings of an earlier U.S. study.
Shocking scans show cancer patient’s tumours ‘disappear after taking class B drugs’
A WOMAN'S cancerous tumour appeared to vanish after taking illegal party drugs, scientists claim. Medics have said the drugs could have an important role to play in cancer treatment in the future. The unnamed 49-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in September 2018. Scans, revealed it had spread...
Over-65s who had Covid are 80 per cent more likely to develop Alzheimer’s, study reveals
Over-65s who have had Covid are 80 per cent more likely to develop Alzheimer’s within a year of being infected, a new study reveals. Those that fall within this age bracket were found to be 50 to 80 per cent more at risk of developing the form of dementia than those who have not had the virus.
The One Type Of Meat You Should Stop Eating Because It Ruins Your Gut
Gut health is all the rage in the wellness world these days—and with good reason! If you’ve never given much thought to the role your gut plays in your overall health, it’s time to start paying attention. Unfortunately, getting serious about the state of your digestive system usually means cutting out certain foods—including one type of meat that can wreak havoc on your body for multiple reasons. Sorry, red meat lovers: Health experts tell us all that beef may be taking a toll on your gut.
scitechdaily.com
Does Marijuana Make You Lazy? Scientists Find That Cannabis Users Are Just As Likely To Be Motivated
The study demonstrated that cannabis users are no less likely to be motivated or able to enjoy life’s pleasure. According to a new study, cannabis users of all ages are no more likely than non-users to lack motivation or be unable to appreciate life’s pleasures, showing that the stereotype often depicted in the media has no scientific basis.
Pfizer's Covid drug Paxlovid - which was used to treat Biden - can cause deadly blood clots, study warns
Pfizer’s flagship Covid drug can have dangerous interactions with common medications, a review has found. Paxlovid gained emergency use authorization in the US in December last year as an antiviral drug to treat mild to moderate Covid in high-risk patients. It has been given to millions of vulnerable Americans...
How To Spot The Early Signs Of Alzheimer's
For World Alzheimer's Month, Newsweek asked the experts how you can spot the ten early signs.
Cracked Heels Could Be A Sign Of Something More
Dry skin of any kind is no fun, but a pair of dry, severely cracked heels can be particularly painful, notes Healthline. Often made worse during the colder months of the year, some people may find that their heels start to bleed. Yet the development of cracked heels is not...
IFLScience
Experts Warn Of New COVID-19 Symptom Overlooked By Public
As the virus behind COVID-19 has mutated and changed, so too have the symptoms associated with infection, and experts believe the dominant strain expected to cause a case surge this winter is no different. While the top symptoms of previous strains have included fever, loss of smell, and a runny...
Is staying up late bad for you? New research suggests night owls may have a higher risk of heart disease and diabetes
It’s long been said that the early bird gets the worm, and new research shows they may have other advantages as well. According to a study published in Experimental Physiology, our activity patterns and sleep cycles can impact our risk for Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Researchers out...
Scientists Say Blue-Eyed People Have a Single Ancestor
Scientists have tracked down a genetic mutation that took place 6,000–10,000 years agoPixabay/Cocoparisienne. Human genetics is particularly fascinating since it determines our physical qualities, which until recently determined one’s rights in this world and, tragically, still do in some regions of the world. However, scientists have shown that individuals with blue eyes may only have one common ancestor, suggesting that all individuals with blue eyes may be connected. Those who hold a more religious view of the human family tree may not be interested in this, but those who believe in science will find it fascinating.
