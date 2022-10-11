ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraskans honored by State Commission on Latino-Americans

The Nebraska Commission on Latino-Americans, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, recognized outstanding people and entities in the state as part of Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations. An event Thursday held at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel honored:. Nonprofit: The City of Norfolk, for advancing the needs of Latinos across Nebraska,...
‘National Farm Day’ fetes the 44,800 farms and ranches in the state

LINCOLN — Wednesday was “National Farm Day,” designed to recognize the contributions of those who till the soil and tend to the livestock in the United States. Here are some facts about farming in the Cornhusker State and nationally, compiled by the Nebraska Corn Board and from the Nebraska Agriculture Fact Card:
