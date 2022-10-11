Tsu Surf has been arrested on federal charges. According to FOX 5, the rapper was detained by law enforcement at a New Jersey home on Thursday (Oct. 14). More from VIBE.comGeechi Gotti Crowned Best Battle Rapper Of 2021Premiere: Newark's Chad B Spreads Ghetto Gospel In His "Think About It" VideoTsu Surf Calls On Sy Ari Da Kid, AR-AB & More For His '2:00AM' Mixtape The battle rapper, legally known as Rahjon Cox, was at the home with an unnamed woman when the U.S Marshals Service NY NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force surrounded the location. Cox, 32, attempted to escape the house but...

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO