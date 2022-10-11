Read full article on original website
Related
California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort
SACRAMENTO — With California's four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state's top prosecutor said Tuesday that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage.The state will expand its nearly four-decade multi-agency seasonal eradication program - the largest in the U.S. that this year scooped up nearly a million marijuana plants - into a year-round effort aimed at investigating who is behind the illegal grows. The new program will attempt to prosecute underlying labor crimes, environmental crimes and the underground economy centered around the illicit cultivations,...
AOL Corp
Texas sheriff puts Martha’s Vineyard migrants on path to apply for special visa by declaring them crime victims
A Texas sheriff has certified that dozens of migrants who were flown from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, last month under a new program by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis were crime victims, boosting their eligibility for a special visa. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Thursday he had filed...
Gizmodo
Digital License Plates Become Legal for All Cars in California
Digital license plates have become legal for all cars in California, after a trial with a select number of drivers that’s lasted almost four years, according to a new report from the Los Angeles Times. Why would anyone want a digital license plate? Users can change the messaging at the bottom of their plates through a phone app, and even give safety notices and alerts, such as marking the car as stolen.
AOL Corp
Washington grocery sites could face reshuffling as Kroger-Albertsons merger unfolds
The planned merger of Kroger and Albertsons Companies Inc., officially announced Friday, is set to bring more grocery store reshuffling in Washington state. A previous buyout creates overlap with the two chains that could lead to some stores spun out from the deal. Albertsons in 2016 bought the remaining core...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
Obama to campaign for Wisconsin Democratic candidates at end of month
Former President Obama will travel to Wisconsin to campaign for Democratic candidates in the state at the end of the month. A webpage from the Wisconsin Democratic Party states that Obama will visit Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 29 for an “early vote” event. “There’s so much at stake...
Tsu Surf Arrested On RICO Charges In New Jersey
Tsu Surf has been arrested on federal charges. According to FOX 5, the rapper was detained by law enforcement at a New Jersey home on Thursday (Oct. 14). More from VIBE.comGeechi Gotti Crowned Best Battle Rapper Of 2021Premiere: Newark's Chad B Spreads Ghetto Gospel In His "Think About It" VideoTsu Surf Calls On Sy Ari Da Kid, AR-AB & More For His '2:00AM' Mixtape The battle rapper, legally known as Rahjon Cox, was at the home with an unnamed woman when the U.S Marshals Service NY NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force surrounded the location. Cox, 32, attempted to escape the house but...
AOL Corp
Mike Lindell went to Florida to distribute 12,000 pillows for hurricane relief and promoted his products in front of a wrecked home
Mike Lindell was seen giving out pillows in Fort Myers, Florida, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. He told Insider his company was sending over 12,000 bedding items to Florida. He also went on Steve Bannon's podcast for a MyPillow promo code shoutout. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was down in...
AOL Corp
SNAP FAQ: What Is the West Virginia Mountain State Card and How Can You Apply for Benefits?
The West Virginia Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) distributes monthly benefits to eligible low-income families and individuals through the Mountain State Card. The Mountain State Card is West Virginia’s EBT card and works just like a credit or debit card, allowing SNAP recipients to purchase eligible food items at authorized locations.
RELATED PEOPLE
Thrillist
Everywhere Cannabis Legalization Is on the Ballot in November
Hungry for more midterms reading? We’ve got you covered. Ahead of the November 8, 2022 election, we’ve got voter guides covering state and local races in 16 cities plus details on everything from everywhere issues like abortion access and climate change action are on the ballot to how to ensure you are registered to vote. Head to Thrillist’s midterm elections hub page for more.
Man sentenced to prison for transporting 406 pounds of meth, fentanyl and cocaine hidden in wine
DETROIT — A Texas man has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison after he was caught last year trying to transport hundreds of pounds of drugs hidden in a shipment of wine. The Department of Justice said in a news release that Roque Carranza-Alvarado, formerly of...
AOL Corp
The best all-you-can-eat restaurant in Washington? This hot pot spot makes Yelp’s list
Simmering broth, fresh vegetables and juicy meat are all part of the all-you-can-eat deal at this Japanese hot pot restaurant in Washington. Shaburina in Redmond was named the top buffet in the state, according to a list released by Yelp on Oct. 10. “We love a good hot pot place,...
Illinois police arrest 15 people after they allegedly used PPP loans to bond out of jail
Police in Illinois arrested 15 people after they allegedly used funds from Paycheck Protection Program loans to bond out of jail. After a data investigation was performed by police, several inmates at the Will County Jail were found to have allegedly applied and received PPP loans that were then used to bond themselves out of jail for their felony cases, according to FOX 32.
Comments / 0