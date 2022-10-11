Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Violent week a grim sign as targeted killings of police rise
SEATTLE (AP) — The shooting deaths of two Connecticut officers and wounding of a third punctuated an especially violent week for police across the U.S. and fit into a grim pattern: Even as more officers left their jobs in the past two years, the number targeted and killed rose.
Citrus County Chronicle
After Hurricane Ian, Florida citrus and agriculture struggle
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — The thousands of oranges scattered on the ground by Hurricane Ian’s fierce winds like so many green and yellow marbles are only the start of the disaster for citrus grower Roy Petteway. The fruit strewn about his 100-acre (40-hectare) grove in central Florida...
Citrus County Chronicle
Is Alex Jones verdict the death of disinformation? Unlikely
NEW YORK (AP) — A Connecticut jury's ruling this week ordering Alex Jones to pay $965 million to parents of Sandy Hook shooting victims he maligned was heartening for people disgusted by the muck of disinformation. Just don't expect it to make conspiracy theories go away.
Citrus County Chronicle
33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival set to take place Saturday
WILLISTON — After being rescheduled and a two-week wait, the 33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival is finally set to happen this weekend. The festival, originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, was postponed due to the unknowns of Hurricane Ian, which hit Southwest Florida just days before the event was set to take place.
Comments / 0