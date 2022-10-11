Read full article on original website
Trial to begin for former Cumberland County jail guard charged in fatal crash
A trial is set to begin Monday for a former Maine corrections officer facing a manslaughter charge. 64-year-old Kenneth Morang fell asleep at the wheel while driving home in July of 2019 after working consecutive 16-hour shifts. Police say he rear-ended a family’s SUV in Gorham. 9-year-old Raelynn Bell died of a traumatic brain injury as a result of the crash.
Man wanted in connection with Portland shooting turns himself in
A shooting suspect has turned himself in to Portland police. Police have been investigating the shooting that happened in the Grant St. area on October 2. Major Robert Martin says the suspect, 28-year-old Evert Aristides Delgado Menjivar of Portland, has been in communication with detectives and turned himself on Friday without incident.
