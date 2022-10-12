Read full article on original website
Volleyball power rankings: Westminster Christian delivers 'slice of humble pie' to Boca Raton ahead of postseason
BOCA RATON — One team had to fall in the highly touted battle of the undefeated between No. 1 overall Westminster Christian and Boca Raton. On Thursday, it was the Bobcats who fell in a three-set sweep (25-18, 25-15, 25-19), narrowly missing a perfect regular season. "Miami players — it's a whole different mentality there,"...
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Dennis-Yarmouth volleyball wins eighth straight
The Dennis-Yarmouth High girls volleyball team picked up their eighth consecutive win on Friday with a 3-0 sweep (25-20 25-23 25-14) of Danvers. Grace Presswood and Ellen Swanson each had double-doubles for the Dolphins (12-3) in the win. Presswood had 15 kills and 18 assists, while Swanson had 10 kills and 15 digs. More: Barnstable still on top;...
