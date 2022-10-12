Read full article on original website
Girls Varsity Volleyball beats Carlmont 3 – 2
HMB High varsity girls volleyball clinched a win against Carlmont on Thursday night. While Carlmont started strong and took the first set, setter Aliya Wicks (21 assists) set up hitters Mia Etheridge (17 kills!), Jasmine Standez (9 kills) and Gabby Harrison (7 kills) to score point after point, with Harrison (5 blocks) and Etheridge (3 blocks) a blockade in the front row against Carlmont’s strong hitters. Etheridge dug up an impressive 29 shots between them, and libero Conner Black (27 digs) seemed to defy gravity, flying across the court repeatedly to keep wicked spikes off the Cougar’s floor. Setter Joey Vetrone (17 assists) scored 8 aces. The cougars brought their A game to win the second and fourth sets and the Cougars ultimately declared victory in the 5th in an epic 15-11 finish.
Girls Varsity Volleyball falls to Terra Nova 3 – 1
In four close sets the HMB Girls Varsity Volleyball team fell to the Terra Nova tigers on Tuesday night. Strong attacks from Mia Etheridge (8 kills) Emily Jenar (9 kills) and Jasmine Standez (9 kills) assisted by setters Joey Vetrone & Aliya Wicks kept the game close. Despite a second-set win and all-around solid play by libero Connor Black the game ended 3-1 Terra Nova.
