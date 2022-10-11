Read full article on original website
utahutes.com
Men’s Tennis Wins Eight Matches On Day Two of ITA Regional
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Utah men's tennis team went 8-1 on the second day of the ITA Mountain Regional Championships hosted by the University of New Mexico. The Utes have two doubles teams in the Round of 16 and two in the singles quarterfinals of the main draw. The...
utahutes.com
Utah Volleyball Upsets #15 Washington In Straight Sets
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Volleyball powered past No. 15-ranked Washington on Friday night, sweeping the Huskies (25-21, 30-28, 25-16) for the team's first win over a ranked squad this season. Utah combined to hit .349 in the match, which marked its second best hitting percentage of the season and its best in conference play.
utahutes.com
Women's Tennis Advance Three to the ITA Regional Semifinals
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – The Utah women's tennis team advanced three to the ITA Mountain Regional Semifinals on Friday. The Utes moved a doubles team and one singles player to the semifinals of the main draws. "The group came out and competed well today," remarked head coach Ric Mortera....
utahutes.com
Venters, Plourde Tab Top-25 Finishes While #12 Utah Takes 8th at Stacked Nuttycombe Invitational
VERONA, Wisc. – Emily Venters continues to have a hot start to her senior year while Simone Plourde checks in with a top-25 finish to lead the 12th-ranked Utah cross country team to an eight-place finish at a very loaded Nuttycombe Invitational on Friday. Utah's eighth-place finish is second...
utahutes.com
Men’s Tennis Goes 3-1 on Day One of ITA Regionals
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Utah men's tennis team opened up its ITA Mountain Regionals on Thursday as they went 3-1 on the day. Three of the fourth-seeded players won for the Utes in the first round of action. The regional doubles champion and the regional singles champion and finalists...
utahutes.com
Women's Tennis Opens Play at ITA Regionals
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – The Utah women's tennis team opened up play on Wednesday at the ITA Mountain Regionals hosted by UNLV. The Utes went 4-1 on the day in the main draw, which saw the Utes freshmen go 3-0 on the day. "Overall, a good first day for...
ralphiereport.com
Colorado Buffaloes at Oregon State Beavers - TV and kickoff time
The Buffaloes kickoff against Oregon State at 6:00 PM MST on Saturday, October 22 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon. The game will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Last season, the matchup was one of the most intense of the year. The game took place in Boulder, where the back-and-forth competition ended with a double-overtime thriller. Brendon Lewis threw three touchdowns on the day, and added a touchdown run in the first overtime. Kicker Cole Becker was 3-for-4 on field goal attempts, one of which was a game winning field goal at the end of second overtime.
A 6-star prospect? Oregon Ducks land nation's No. 1 kicker Grant Meadors
Special teams recruiting rankings are often obscure, and there aren't many trusted sources in the evaluation process. However, Chris Sailer Kicking is the gold standard. Their No. 1 kicker for the class of 2023? Liberty High School (California) athlete Grant Meadors. On Wednesday, the 5-foot-11, ...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: US president’s boyhood home is now a musuem
From the street it looks like any other old house. But it’s much more than that. It was home to the 31st president of the United States. The boyhood home of Herbert Hoover is in Newberg, Oregon. Hoover was from Iowa, originally. His parents died when he was young....
nbc16.com
Meteor spotted in Lincoln City
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — An Oregon Police officer caught a meteor on his dash-camera late Wednesday night. This happened in Lincoln City around 10:15 p.m. The officer was headed back to the station when he turned a corner and saw the fireball streaking across the sky. And he wasn't...
oregontoday.net
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10
A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
Couple discovers what appears to be a ‘globster’ on the Oregon coast
While riding his all-terrain vehicle along the coast near Florence Wednesday afternoon, Adoni Tegner came across what he could only describe as a sea monster.
Oregon's first Latino-owned brewery gets ready to open second location
SALEM, Ore. — The recipe for success at Xicha Brewing in West Salem is simple. Chef and co-owner Ricardo Antunez said it's all in what they bring to the table. "Kind of bringing a little flavor to the whole scene," he said. "We just wanted to make beers that were culturally diverse."
3 Oregon wineries ranked among best in U.S., according to report
Some Oregon wineries are getting national recognition for their wines.
kezi.com
Mother of OSU student involved in brutal hit-and-run shares updates
CORVALLIS, Ore.-- Corvallis police are determined to catch the driver in a recent hit-and-run that seriously injured an OSU student. Two weeks later, her mother is sharing more with KEZI about her injuries and recovery. On September 26, Aliyah Lopez, 21, was walking in the crosswalk at the intersection of...
kezi.com
Three arrested in Corvallis and Colorado after fatal shooting in Springfield, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Three people, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a shooting death on October 4, the Springfield Police Department said. According to the SPD, officers responded to a medical emergency that turned out to be a gunshot wound in the 6100 block of Graystone Loop at about 10:53 p.m. on October 4. Police said the victim, Cayden Reed Torkelson, 22, of Springfield, was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. Detectives say they found evidence that Torkelson’s death was a homicide, and were able to identify three suspects.
oregontoday.net
Waterway Obstructed McKenzie River, Oct. 12
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public of a water obstruction on the McKenzie River approximately 2.2 miles downstream from Paradise Campground. This is near milepost 52 on the McKenzie Hwy. Due to a tree down across the river, the channel is completely blocked and not safely navigable. For the most current information on water obstructions and safety tips, please review the information provided by the Oregon State Marine Board at www.oregon.gov/osmb.
KATU.com
Motorcyclist dead in Saturday crash in Salem
SALEM, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday, according to the Salem Police Department. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Silverton Road and Williams Avenue NE. Police said a Mazda sedan was turning left onto Silverton Road and was hit by the...
hh-today.com
Waverly Lake gets council’s attention, briefly
The sad condition of Albany’s Waverly Lake caught the attention of the mayor and city council this week, if only for a minute. Toward the end of the regular council meeting Wednesday night, Mayor Alex Johnson II said a constituent had aked him about Waverly Lake. What was the city doing about it? That was the gist of the question.
23-year-old pedestrian killed in Hwy 20 crash near Independence
A 23-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by an SUV while she was in the eastbound lanes of Highway 20 near Independence, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
