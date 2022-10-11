ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Utah Volleyball Upsets #15 Washington In Straight Sets

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Volleyball powered past No. 15-ranked Washington on Friday night, sweeping the Huskies (25-21, 30-28, 25-16) for the team's first win over a ranked squad this season. Utah combined to hit .349 in the match, which marked its second best hitting percentage of the season and its best in conference play.
Women's Tennis Advance Three to the ITA Regional Semifinals

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – The Utah women's tennis team advanced three to the ITA Mountain Regional Semifinals on Friday. The Utes moved a doubles team and one singles player to the semifinals of the main draws. "The group came out and competed well today," remarked head coach Ric Mortera....
Men’s Tennis Goes 3-1 on Day One of ITA Regionals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Utah men's tennis team opened up its ITA Mountain Regionals on Thursday as they went 3-1 on the day. Three of the fourth-seeded players won for the Utes in the first round of action. The regional doubles champion and the regional singles champion and finalists...
Women's Tennis Opens Play at ITA Regionals

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – The Utah women's tennis team opened up play on Wednesday at the ITA Mountain Regionals hosted by UNLV. The Utes went 4-1 on the day in the main draw, which saw the Utes freshmen go 3-0 on the day. "Overall, a good first day for...
Colorado Buffaloes at Oregon State Beavers - TV and kickoff time

The Buffaloes kickoff against Oregon State at 6:00 PM MST on Saturday, October 22 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon. The game will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Last season, the matchup was one of the most intense of the year. The game took place in Boulder, where the back-and-forth competition ended with a double-overtime thriller. Brendon Lewis threw three touchdowns on the day, and added a touchdown run in the first overtime. Kicker Cole Becker was 3-for-4 on field goal attempts, one of which was a game winning field goal at the end of second overtime.
Meteor spotted in Lincoln City

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — An Oregon Police officer caught a meteor on his dash-camera late Wednesday night. This happened in Lincoln City around 10:15 p.m. The officer was headed back to the station when he turned a corner and saw the fireball streaking across the sky. And he wasn't...
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10

A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
Mother of OSU student involved in brutal hit-and-run shares updates

CORVALLIS, Ore.-- Corvallis police are determined to catch the driver in a recent hit-and-run that seriously injured an OSU student. Two weeks later, her mother is sharing more with KEZI about her injuries and recovery. On September 26, Aliyah Lopez, 21, was walking in the crosswalk at the intersection of...
Three arrested in Corvallis and Colorado after fatal shooting in Springfield, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Three people, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a shooting death on October 4, the Springfield Police Department said. According to the SPD, officers responded to a medical emergency that turned out to be a gunshot wound in the 6100 block of Graystone Loop at about 10:53 p.m. on October 4. Police said the victim, Cayden Reed Torkelson, 22, of Springfield, was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. Detectives say they found evidence that Torkelson’s death was a homicide, and were able to identify three suspects.
Waterway Obstructed McKenzie River, Oct. 12

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public of a water obstruction on the McKenzie River approximately 2.2 miles downstream from Paradise Campground. This is near milepost 52 on the McKenzie Hwy. Due to a tree down across the river, the channel is completely blocked and not safely navigable. For the most current information on water obstructions and safety tips, please review the information provided by the Oregon State Marine Board at www.oregon.gov/osmb.
Motorcyclist dead in Saturday crash in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday, according to the Salem Police Department. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Silverton Road and Williams Avenue NE. Police said a Mazda sedan was turning left onto Silverton Road and was hit by the...
Waverly Lake gets council’s attention, briefly

The sad condition of Albany’s Waverly Lake caught the attention of the mayor and city council this week, if only for a minute. Toward the end of the regular council meeting Wednesday night, Mayor Alex Johnson II said a constituent had aked him about Waverly Lake. What was the city doing about it? That was the gist of the question.
ALBANY, OR

