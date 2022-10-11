The Buffaloes kickoff against Oregon State at 6:00 PM MST on Saturday, October 22 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon. The game will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Last season, the matchup was one of the most intense of the year. The game took place in Boulder, where the back-and-forth competition ended with a double-overtime thriller. Brendon Lewis threw three touchdowns on the day, and added a touchdown run in the first overtime. Kicker Cole Becker was 3-for-4 on field goal attempts, one of which was a game winning field goal at the end of second overtime.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO