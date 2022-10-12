Read full article on original website
Related
Tufts Daily
Keeping up with the 617: Confidence
After a month of middling performances and untimely injuries, the New England Patriots enter Week 6 with a rookie quarterback at the helm and a young defense that is impressing the league. Sound familiar?. Although Bailey Zappe is outperforming expectations and limiting his mistakes, let’s pump the brakes on the...
NFL・
Tufts Daily
Roster Rundown: Week 6
It’s not every day that a player lined up at quarterback scores three rushing touchdowns — while being labeled as a fantasy eligible tight end!. If you watched last week’s Saints vs Seahawks offensive shootout, you’d know I’m talking about Saints — quarterback? running back? tight end? — Taysom Hill. The fiery, jack-of-all-trades weapon is the perfect example of a positionless player, part of a growing trend in the NFL.
NFL・
Comments / 0