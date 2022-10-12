It’s not every day that a player lined up at quarterback scores three rushing touchdowns — while being labeled as a fantasy eligible tight end!. If you watched last week’s Saints vs Seahawks offensive shootout, you’d know I’m talking about Saints — quarterback? running back? tight end? — Taysom Hill. The fiery, jack-of-all-trades weapon is the perfect example of a positionless player, part of a growing trend in the NFL.

