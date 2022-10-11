ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
disneytips.com

Is Planning a Disney Vacation Too Confusing? One Former Imagineer Thinks So…

Planning a Walt Disney World Vacation may feel like a full-time job, especially since the addition of Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lanes, fans have been wondering if it’s all become too much. The social media buzz surrounding just how complicated visiting Walt Disney World has become, has only been...
Win a Trip to Walt Disney World With This New Disney Sweepstakes!

It’s no secret that visiting a Walt Disney World Resort can be difficult for some of us. From the rising prices of Theme Park tickets to the price tag accompanying a night’s stay at Walt Disney World hotel, an entire trip to Walt Disney World can become pricey in a flash.
Mickey & Minnie to Debut New Looks for the Holiday Season

We’re still enjoying fall at Disney Parks, but we can’t help but look ahead to the holiday season which is right around the corner. The holidays kick off early at both the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort with select events and activities beginning as early as November 1.
Disney World Dining Location Accused of Serving Spoiled Food & Employee Discrimination

The Walt Disney World Resort is a foodie’s paradise offering Guests everything from classic theme park snacks to signature dining experiences and everything in between. We often recommend looking outside of the Parks if you are looking to try something new and delicious at Walt Disney World as some of the best restaurants are actually located at the Resorts or at Disney Springs. Unfortunately for fans of sweet snacks at Disney Springs, though, one popular bakery has been accused of serving rotten food and discriminating against employees with disabilities.
Calling All Annual Passholders: An Exclusive Popcorn Bucket Is Coming!

Anybody who knows anything about popcorn buckets knows just how elusive they are. After all, who could forget the infamous Figment Popcorn Bucket fiasco from earlier this year?. Every popcorn bucket that’s released seems so coveted that it quickly sells out, but annual passholders will have a distinct advantage when...
