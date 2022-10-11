ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

disneydining.com

Disney Cancels Popular Christmas Event

For years, Guests celebrating Christmas at Walt Disney World Resort had the chance to purchase tickets to the popular event Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. The Very Merry Christmas Party takes place at Magic Kingdom Park and features a special parade, fireworks, character meet and greets, and more. When the Parks reopened after COVID, Disney tried to introduce Mickey’s Very Merriest After Hours event, but the Party was not as popular as Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, so Disney is bringing it back this year.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

The Half-Day Disney Ticket You Didn’t Know About

It seems that more and more, Guests visiting the Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resorts are becoming increasingly vocal about the priciness of a Disney vacation. From increased ticket prices and expensive extras like Disney Genie to costly hotel rooms and the removal of Disney’s Magical Express, Disney Guests continually debate the price of a family trip to a Disney theme park.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
WEATHER
BoardingArea

Southwest Ruined My Trick To Get On The Plane First

There are different ways for you to improve your boarding position when flying with Southwest. You can pay for Early Bird which checks you in before the 24-hour mark, thereby getting you ahead of the rest of the passengers. If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ll get A-List, which checks you in 36 hours before the flight, 12 hours before those with Early Bird.
LIFESTYLE
disneytips.com

Disney World Resort Store Permanently Closing

Change is on the way! Walt Disney World Resort previously announced the news that its BoardWalk Inn Resort is preparing for transformation. With the changes come closures, including one of BoardWalk’s shops. On Disney’s Boardwalk, we’ve already said goodbye to ESPN Club restaurant and Ample Hills Creamery. In its...
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

Southwest Is Offering $29 Flights for a Limited Time!

Air travel hasn’t been super great lately, but airlines are trying to make up for it with great deals!. a lot of delays and cancelations on flights over the past several months, along with route cancelations, and more. But, we’ve also been seeing airlines offering some really awesome deals with low airfare. And right now, you could save BIG on your upcoming flights!
TRAVEL
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Costco is Selling $25 Holiday Lanterns That’ll Light Your Way to The Holidays

First, Costco released a bunch of different Disney Holiday decorations and now, they are moving onto more traditional holiday decor. Just a few days ago I noticed Costco released these gorgeous Holiday Lanterns that come in 3 different designs: A Christmas Tree, A Snowman and Santa. Honestly, it’s hard not...
SHOPPING
WDW News Today

New Price Increases on Rapid Fill Cups At Walt Disney World Resort Hotels

On our most recent visit to Walt Disney World Resort, we noticed the Rapid Fill cups available to resort guests increased in price by $2.00. These cups allow refills for the entire length of your resort stay, with most standard non-alcoholic beverages being available. These refill stations are only available within resorts but can be used at any resort self-service refill station.
DRINKS
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling the Cutest Holiday Rugs That Come in 4 Festive Styles

Christmas is just around the corner, and we could not be more excited. Decorating for the holiday season is a blast, from trimming the tree to stringing lights outside. And Costco is putting up in the holly jolly mood a little earlier with their new seasonal welcome mats, and we are absolutely in love. “The NEW 2022 Holiday Rugs are out at Costco and they’re ADORABLE!!!” Instagram user @costcohotfinds posted, along with a video of the new selections. “They’re also super plush and just beautiful.” All four styles are festive, including the black-and-red plaid “Merry Everything” complete with mistletoe and the black...
SHOPPING
CNET

Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

