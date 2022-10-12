Read full article on original website
Matt Riddle Shares Photo With Minoru Suzuki
WWE superstar and Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki recently crossed paths at a training session in Orange County, which the Bro captured and shared on his personal Instagram page. The former U.S. and tag champion writes, “Stallions train with Stallions!!! Nothing happens overnight anything worthwhile takes time and hard work and...
Tony Khan Officially Welcomes Renee Paquette to AEW, Paquette Reacts
Renee Paquette is officially All Elite. As expected, AEW President, CEO, General General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter this evening to announce that Paquette has signed with the company. “Welcome to the team! @ReneePaquette is ALL ELITE! See you soon coming up at 8pm ET/7pm...
WWE SmackDown Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live coverage and Viewing Party. The following line-up was scheduled as of around 7pm ET:. * Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn. * Braun Strowman squash. * LA Knight...
Opener and More Set for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling with Bound For Glory Fallout
Tonight’s post-Bound For Glory edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS will open with Impact World Champion Josh Alexander delivering an in-ring promo to set up the main event. Spoilers for the episode can be found here. The first match on tonight’s show will be Killer Kelly vs. Tasha Steelz...
Chelsea Green Possibly Returning to WWE?
WWE is reportedly bringing back Chelsea Green. A new report from WrestleVotes notes that WWE officials have “significant interest” in bringing Green back. It was speculated that if she is offered a deal, it would be for the main roster, not WWE NXT. Green is currently working with...
Eric Bischoff Says He Lost All Respect For Shawn Michaels After Infamous Matchup Against Hulk Hogan
On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff spoke about the infamous SummerSlam 2005 matchup between Shawn Michaels and Hulk Hogan, a match that Bischoff names as the reason he lost all respect for the Heartbreak Kid. Check out the full reason why in the highlights below.
Ace Steel Fuels AEW Status Speculation, Backstage Updates on the All Out Fight Fallout
AEW Producer Ace Steel fueled the rumor mill this week when he posted a clip of Aretha Franklin singing her “Think (Freedom)” song from The Blues Brothers movie from 1980. Steel posted the clip to his private Twitter account, but you can see the tweet below. The speculation is that Steel may have been released from AEW in fallout from the backstage incident at All Out, which put Steel and his good friend CM Punk against AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.
New Match Added To GCW Moment Of Clarity
GCW has announced that Allie Katch will face off against Billie Starkz as part of their GCW Moment of Clarity event. The show takes place on Sunday, October 23rd at the Valley Dale Ballroom in Columbus, Ohio. Here is the rest of the card:. Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey. The...
MJF Has Major Praise For Sami Zayn: “One Of The Most Entertaining Professional Wrestlers On The Planet”
AEW superstar MJF spoke about his love of WWE’s Sami Zayn during his recent interview on the NotSam Wrestling podcast, where the Salt of the Earth calls the Honorary Uce one of the most entertaining acts on the planet. Highlights from MJF’s interview can be found below. Calls...
AEW Working on New Non-Wrestling TV Programming
Warner Bros. Discovery is working with AEW to create new non-wrestling content. WBD U.S. Networks Group Chairwoman & Chief Content Officer Kathleen Finch recently spoke with Mikey O’Connell of The Hollywood Reporter and revealed that they are working with AEW to come up with new content that does not take place inside the wrestling ring.
WWE SmackDown Results 10/14/2022
– Tonight’s post-Extreme Rules edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up from outside of the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Michael Cole welcomes us to this breaking news situation, and he is joined by Wade Barrett at ringside. We see an ambulance and a car that was crashed into by a pick-up truck. EMTs are tending to an injured Karrion Kross, and Scarlett is a bit frantic. Drew McIntyre suddenly comes running from out of nowhere. He attacks Kross as officials try to hold him back. McIntyre smashes Kross’ head into the truck window, then beats him down. Kross is laid out as Scarlett checks on him. Officials hurry McIntyre away from the scene as he yells about this being just the beginning. We cut to the SmackDown opening video.
Trios Championship Match Added To AEW Dynamite In Cincinnati
Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Toronto contained a video package featuring the Best Friends and the new All Atlantic champion Orange Cassidy, who called out the Death Triangle (PAC, Lucha Bros) and challenged them to a match on this Tuesday’s Dynamite from Cincinnati, with Death Triangle’s trios championship titles on the line.
Wrestling Legend Brings His Students to AEW Dynamite for Elevation Matches, Backstage Photos from Dynamite
The legendary Jacques Rougeau (fka The Mountie) is backstage at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada for tonight’s AEW Dynamite. It was noted by PWInsider that Rougeau is at Dynamite visiting as he lives in Canada, but it was revealed on Facebook that Rougeau is there with students from his Lutte Academie wrestling school in Montreal.
“Really Grateful and Nervous” Bray Wyatt Returns to WWE SmackDown, Interrupted By Uncle Howdy?
Tonight’s post-Extreme Rules edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX was headlined by an in-ring segment featuring Bray Wyatt, his first blue brand appearance since The Fiend defeated Kevin Owens on the October 9, 2020 episode. Wyatt made his big WWE return at Extreme Rules last Saturday night, then delivered...
Renee Paquette Addresses Signing With AEW, How The Deal Came About
The Sessions with Renee Paquette, the former WWE interviewer/host, opened up about her decision to sign with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). AEW President Tony Khan made the news official on Wednesday night before Dynamite. Here are the highlights:. The decision:. “I’m so excited to be back in the world of...
Trent Beretta Says He Missed Out On Being On The “Floor Is Lava” Due To His Neck Injury
AEW star Trent Beretta from Best Friends recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about a wide range of topics, including how his neck is doing after having it fused, and how the injury forced him to miss out on competing on the hit Netflix series Floor Is Lava. Highlights from the interview are below.
Jon Moxley on AEW Being the Best Job In the World and a Perfect Fit, What the Future Holds, His New Role, More
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley says he plans on finishing his career with AEW. Moxley recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to discuss the new five-year AEW contract that was announced last week, which includes a new behind-the-scenes role for the three-time AEW World Champion. Moxley said AEW is the best job in the world.
The Kingdom Debuts For AEW On Tonight’s Rampage
The Kingdom has arrived in AEW. The trio, which features Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis, showed up at the conclusion of this evening’s Rampage from Toronto to confront the current ROH, AAA, and IWGP tag team champions FTR following their victory in the main event over the Embassy.
Clark Connors Excited About The Addition Of The NJPW World TV Title: “Has My Name Written All Over It”
NJPW star Clark Connors recently joined the Ringsiders Wrestling program to discuss the addition of the NJPW World Television championship, a title that will have 15-minute time limit during every defense. Connors explains why he would be a perfect candidate for the new belt, which you can read in the highlights below.
Backstage WWE Creative Notes on Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler
Current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and longtime friend Shayna Baszler reportedly created their own storyline segment earlier this year. Rousey feuded with Natalya earlier this year, in a program that also included Baszler, who was teaming with Natalya at the time. Rousey has a camera crew following her around to film her “Ronda On The Road” digital series, and a segment was filmed on Friday, June 24 before the SmackDown at the Moody Center in Austin, TX. SmackDown that night featured a segment where Natalya dressed as Rousey, to promote their title match at Money In the Bank on July 2.
