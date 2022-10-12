– Tonight’s post-Extreme Rules edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up from outside of the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Michael Cole welcomes us to this breaking news situation, and he is joined by Wade Barrett at ringside. We see an ambulance and a car that was crashed into by a pick-up truck. EMTs are tending to an injured Karrion Kross, and Scarlett is a bit frantic. Drew McIntyre suddenly comes running from out of nowhere. He attacks Kross as officials try to hold him back. McIntyre smashes Kross’ head into the truck window, then beats him down. Kross is laid out as Scarlett checks on him. Officials hurry McIntyre away from the scene as he yells about this being just the beginning. We cut to the SmackDown opening video.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO