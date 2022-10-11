Read full article on original website
Mango Market exploiter says action was ‘legal’
Avraham Eisenberg stated that he was the brain behind the $114 million Mango Market exploit, adding that his actions were legal. In an Oct. 15 tweet, Eisenberg said he and his team used “the protocol as designed, even if the development team did not fully anticipate all the consequences of setting parameters the way they are.” He also labeled the exploit as a “highly profitable trading strategy.”
Tether reduces commercial paper reserves for USDT to zero
Stablecoin issuer Tether has eliminated commercial papers from its USDT reserve, according to its latest reserve update. Tether announced on Oct. 13 that it has cut its commercial paper to zero and will invest more in U.S. Treasury Bills and short-term government-issued debt. Tether said:. “Reducing commercial papers to zero...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin slumps after CPI release; Fed Vice Chair warns banks on crypto company deals
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 13 includes Bitcoin falling by 3% as CPI data of 8.2% worsen fear of rate hikes, Binance allegedly filing inadequate financial reports in the UK, STEPN denying lay-off claims, and U.S. lawmakers demanding a probe of ERCOT for paying Bitcoin miners in Texas.
US debt surpasses $31 trillion
The U.S. national debt reached its all-time high this month, surpassing $31 trillion. Over $11 trillion of the debt was added in the past 10 years alone, $5 trillion of which was a direct result of the debt spending initiated by the Biden administration in 2020. According to The Committee...
