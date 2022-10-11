Read full article on original website
Wall Street Hires More Bankers Despite Economic Gloom
NEW YORK (Reuters) - When Jamie Dimon was asked by an analyst on Friday if his bank would wait to hire employees for lower pay as the economy slows, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co had a blunt answer: "No." The largest U.S. lender's workforce swelled 9% to...
Zain Saudi Arabia Moves Ahead on Towers Sale to PIF-Led Group
DUBAI (Reuters) - Mobile telecommunications company Zain Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it had transferred ownership of its unit Zain Business Limited to the Public Investment Fund (PIF), paving the way for the sale of the company's towers infrastructure. PIF has changed the unit's name to the Golden Lattice Investment...
Goldman Sachs Sees Deeper UK Recession After Tax U-Turn - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs analysts have downgraded Britain's economic outlook after Prime Minister Liz Truss removed Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor and reversed a freeze in corporation tax, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. "Folding in weaker growth momentum, significantly tighter financial conditions, and the higher corporation tax from next April, we...
Wells Fargo Failing to Protect Customers From Zelle Scams -Senator Warren
(Reuters) -Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren criticized Wells Fargo & Co for failing to protect its customers from fraud and scams on Zelle, a digital payments platform owned by seven of the biggest U.S. banks. In a letter dated Oct. 6 but made public on Thursday, Warren told Wells CEO...
'60/40' Portfolios Are Facing Worst Returns in 100 Years: BofA
LONDON (Reuters) -Investors with classic "60/40" portfolios are facing the worst returns this year for a century, BofA Global Research said in a note on Friday, noting that bond markets continue to see huge outflows. "2022 (is) a simple tale of "inflation shock" causing "rates shock" which in turn threatening...
