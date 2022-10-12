ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Is this Microsoft's new Xbox streaming-only console?

By Carrie Marshall
T3
T3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJbgL_0iVTXz4100

Did Microsoft's Xbox boss leak Microsoft's streaming-only Game Pass device? Well, it certainly seems so.

In an image posted to Twitter , Phil Spencer seems to have included a little Xbox device. Gamers were quick to spot it, leading the Official Xbox to post : "Now what did we say about putting old prototypes on your shelf boss".

Did Spencer just leak Project Keystone ?

Keystone is Microsoft's much-rumoured Game Pass streamer, a dongle that'll turn the best TVs and some of the worst ones too into fully-fledged gaming consoles via the power of cloud gaming. It won't be as powerful or as expensive as an Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X , but it doesn't need to be: all the heavy lifting is carried out by Microsoft's servers.

Microsoft has previously confirmed that Keystone is real and a priority for the company, but other than that it's kept awfully quiet. So you can see why Spencer's tweet has caused some excitement.

Why this looks like a genuine leak

It's possible, but highly unlikely, that Phil Spencer accidentally posted a picture that just happened to have an Xbox prototype on it. But heads of massive corporations' biggest divisions don't tend to make mistakes like that.

If it is a prototype, it isn't a prototype of the Series S or Series X: it's far too small, and doesn't look remotely like any of the dev kits Microsoft made before finishing those Xboxes' designs. It's closer in size to an Xbox controller than to an actual Xbox.

What it does look like, though, is a box to connect to a TV. Which of course is what Keystone is going to be. So the smart money says that this is either a prototype of Keystone that Microsoft has since abandoned – we know that earlier this year the firm decided to change direction on the hardware – or it's a sneaky leak of the new version.

Whatever the explanation, Microsoft's Xbox dongle can't be too far away: the Xbox TV app is already on Samsung TVs, and Logitech's new handheld games console runs Xbox cloud gaming too. The cloud bit is here and it works; all we need now is the hardware to run it on devices that don't already support it.

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Microsoft takes the gloves off as it battles Sony for its Activision acquisition

Microsoft isn’t happy with Sony and the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority. The UK regulator signaled an in-depth review of Microsoft’s $68.7 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard last month, and the CMA has now published its full 76-page report (PDF) on its findings. The CMA says it has concerns that Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal could lessen competition in game consoles, subscriptions, and cloud gaming, but Microsoft thinks the regulator has simply been listening to Sony’s lawyers too much.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Microsoft heralds 'new era' of computing with launch of Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 and Surface 2+ - but analyst says flagship product updates are only 'incremental'

Microsoft has heralded a 'new era' of computing with the launch of new devices in its touchscreen Surface range. The Redmond, Washington-based tech giant has revealed the £1,099 Surface Pro 9, a 2-in-1 detachable with the 'power of a laptop and the flexibility of a tablet'. It's also revealed...
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Spencer
The Verge

The best PC accessory deals from Amazon’s fall Prime Day event

The Verge Guide to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. All of the deals on display during Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access Sale give us a chance to highlight some cool accessories that typically won’t find their way into our regular deals roundups. Yes, we know that we’ve already got a roundup of the best gaming deals of Prime’s Early Access Sale, but this one is explicitly for the best discounts we could find on PC accessories. That means we’re not just looking at mice and keyboards, but we’re diving into motherboards, water coolers, and graphics cards, too.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Samsung Tvs#Xbox Controller#Video Game#The Official Xbox#Xboxes
PC Magazine

Microsoft, Just Make a Surface Monitor Already!

After four long years—during which I almost forgot about it!—Microsoft has finally released an updated Surface Studio 2+. This new version of its all-in-one PC for creative professionals brings it closer to current with today's computing-power trends, but still not at pole position, while maintaining its winning design.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Verge

Is Microsoft giving up on the Surface Headphones?

Microsoft introduced several new devices this week including the Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Studio 2 Plus. They’re all fairly iterative updates; you know that’s true when Microsoft’s hype videos emphasize new colors and integrated 5G connectivity (for the Arm-powered Pro 9) as the most exciting “new” features. We finally got a release date for the helpful accessibility kit, at least.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Has Microsoft accidentally leaked what Windows 12 could look like?

Microsoft has allegedly showcased the next major version of Windows with a user interface that features a floating Taskbar alongside a translucent information bar at the top of a display. According to Zac Bowden at Windows Central (opens in new tab), the next major release of Windows is called 'Next...
COMPUTERS
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Adding Over 20 New PS5 and PS4 Games in October 2022

PlayStation Plus is about to add over 20 new games that will be accessible across PS5 and PS4 in the coming week. While October 2022's free games for PS Plus Essential subscribers are already live, those who are members of PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium have been left wondering what new titles might be arriving for these tiers in the month. And while Sony took a bit longer than expected to unveil this slate, we now know what it will be comprised of.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Microsoft's DirectStorage 1.1 Promises to Reduce Game Load Times by 3X

We’re still waiting for game developers to incorporate DirectStorage 1.0, Microsoft’s effort to reduce PC game load times. But that isn’t stopping the company from preparing a new version of DirectStorage that promises to cut down load times even more. On Thursday, Microsoft introduced DirectStorage 1.1, which...
SOFTWARE
Phone Arena

Leaked images show off Microsoft's shrewd plan to make the Surface Duo an extension of your PC

Just a few days ago, we told you that Microsoft is supposedly close to disseminating Android 12L to the Surface Duo and the Surface Duo 2. Let's take a step back and explain a few things. The Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 are dual-screened phones that create a tablet-sized display when opened. Unlike foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, a hinge is in the middle separating the two individual displays.
TECHNOLOGY
T3

T3

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy