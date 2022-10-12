Read full article on original website
Related
Campaign finance record broken in Pennsylvania governor race
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s Democratic nominee for governor, has smashed the state’s 2-decade-old campaign spending record as he competes against Republican Doug Mastriano, who was on track to spend less than a tenth as much. The race between Shapiro and Mastriano may test how powerful that campaign spending is in one of the nation’s highest-profile races for governor. One candidate has spent more money than any other gubernatorial nominee ever in Pennsylvania, and the other has spent less than any other major party nominee in at least the past two decades. The money raised by Shapiro has enabled him to run TV ads every day dating to April, helping him lead in polling since the race began. In recent days, Mastriano began running his first TV ad since he won the GOP primary in May, even as he complains that the national party isn’t coming to his help. Mastriano still predicts victory and touts his campaign as an unrivaled grassroots operation, but he also acknowledges that he is being hammered in the race for donations.
Issue 2: Ohio voters to decide whether to bar local governments from allowing non-citizens to vote in their elections
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Voters will be asked Nov. 8 whether to approve Issue 2, a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would prohibit local governments from allowing non-citizens from voting in Ohio elections. Only U.S. citizens can cast votes in federal elections, such as voting for members of...
Wbaltv.com
'I don't think that makes any sense': Hogan on potential election integrity concerns in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday dismissed any possible challenges in the weeks before the 2022 election to pick his successor. "I don't think that makes any sense," Hogan said, expressing confidence in Maryland's voting system. The term-limited incumbent governor, who's serving out his second term,...
Pennsylvania GOP aims to change mail-in ballot counting guidance after Supreme Court ruling
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- A spokesperson for Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has dismissed a request by House Republicans to segregate undated mail-in ballots as an attempt "to sow confusion" and "disrupt our voting process."Earlier Thursday, the top two Pennsylvania State House Republicans, Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff and Bryan Cutler, sent Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman a letter asking her to change her guidance to county election officials following a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this week, which Republicans believe casts doubt over whether mail-in ballots should count if their outer envelopes are either undated or incorrectly dated. Benninghoff and Cutler...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado: 30,000 noncitizens got vote registration mailer
Colorado's secretary of state office says it mistakenly sent postcards to about 30,000 noncitizens encouraging them to register to vote, blaming the error on a database glitch related to the state's list of residents with driver's licenses. The office of Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold insisted none of the noncitizens will be allowed to register to vote if they try. The news comes at a time of widespread skepticism - often unfounded - of voting integrity following the 2020 presidential election and as Griswold, who has touted her role as a national advocate for secure elections, seeks reelection in...
Pa. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman wins Republican support in new ad campaign
In a high-stakes cycle, Republicans also have crossed over to support Democratic governor hopeful Josh Shapiro. The post Pa. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman wins Republican support in new ad campaign appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
recordpatriot.com
In race for Maryland attorney general, Peroutka looks to 'God's law'
Michael Peroutka was energized as he discussed his favorite topic. The Republican candidate for Maryland's attorney general was speaking to an audience of about 150 people - mostly enthusiastic supporters - at a forum on the U.S. Constitution at Towson University earlier this month. "Would you say this with me,...
Oz strategy leans on crime in US Senate race, as Fetterman gets his own police endorsement
Philadelphia crime is a favorite topic for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz. He held a public safety discussion with former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain, while Democratic opponent John Fetterman got an endorsement from law enforcement.
RELATED PEOPLE
New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a...
WXII 12
North Carolina District 27 Senate Race | Richard Sessoms, Michael Garrett share mostly similar stances
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In North Carolina's 27th district Senate race, an army veteran is making his political debut by challenging a two-term incumbent to represent Guilford County in the state senate. Challenger Republican Richard Sessoms and incumbent Democrat Michael Garrett face off in this 2022 race. This is one...
Democratic candidate for governor falling behind in polls, loses endorsement from top teachers union
Top Nevada teachers union not to endorse any midterm candidate in the governor's race while new polls find Gov. Steve Sisolak is trailing behind GOP opponent Joe Lombardo.
WLTX.com
South Carolina Lt. Governor candidates on appealing to voters across party lines
Candidates for Lt. Governor in SC squared off on Tuesday. Here's what they said about appealing to voters across the board.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Poll: Ron Johnson widens lead over Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin Senate race
The Marquette Law School survey has Johnson racking up support of 52 percent of likely voters compared with Barnes’ 46 percent.
Ohio Board of Education’s controversial resolution on LGBTQ+ protections draws a crowd, no decision given
Brendan Shea, State of Ohio Board of Education member, sponsored a resolution Sept. 20 that would change the educational policy for LGBTQ+ students in Ohio . Credit: Reilly Ackerman | Lantern Reporter.
Reaction pours in after PA Senate candidate Fetterman's first in-person interview post-stroke
Opinions rushed in after Dasha Burns' interview with Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, his first in-person sit-down after suffering a stroke. We take a closer look at what we know about his health in the leadup to his scheduled debate with opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz.Oct. 13, 2022.
fox10phoenix.com
Katie Hobbs holds campaign event, says Arizonans have more in common than political differences
The Democrat candidate running for Arizona Governor and current Secretary of State hosted an event on Sunday, Oct. 9. Katie Hobbs spoke at Barry Goldwater Park in Paradise Valley and was joined by several Republicans campaigning for her. She emphasized putting the country before political parties and says we have much more in common than our political differences.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mastriano’s Attacks on Jewish School Set Off Outcry Over Antisemitic Signaling
Mindy Cohen, who said she opposes Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, “because of his stance on antisemitism, on religion, on abortion,” at Hymie’s Delicatessen in Merion Station, Pa., Sept. 29, 2022. (Hannah Beier/The New York Times)
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
focushillsboro.com
A Gop Official In Oregon Claims Tina Kotek, The Democratic Candidate, Violated The Law
The Democratic contender for governor, Tina Kotek, is accused of breaking the law by making promises to a third-party candidate who then withdrew from the campaign, according to a complaint made on Friday by a senior member of the Oregon Republican Party. Early in September, Nathalie Paravicini, a naturopathic physician...
AOL Corp
Minnesota Trump supporter who falsely accused left-wing vandals of setting fire he staged pleads guilty to fraud
A Minnesota supporter of former President Donald Trump who officials say staged a fire that he blamed on left-wing radicals pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud, prosecutors said. Denis Molla, 30, had claimed that his camper was targeted because of his Trump flag. He filed fraudulent insurance claims worth hundreds...
Comments / 0