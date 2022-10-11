ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor, TX

fox7austin.com

Austin community raises money for beloved bartender injured in crash

AUSTIN, Texas - A beloved bartender and prominent figure in Austin’s LGBTQ+ community is in a coma after a scooter crash early Tuesday morning. Miranda "Randi" Welch, 33, was found unconscious in the area of East 6th and Onion Street around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Austin police are investigating the incident.
AUSTIN, TX
austin.com

Hocus Pocus House Magically Appears in East Austin

The Harry Potter House in South Austin may not be happening for Halloween this year, but we found the next best thing. A Hocus Pocus display has magically appeared at a house in East Austin – a house we know well as it’s also the Home Alone House that we featured in the past.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Lone Star Circle of Care's Big Pink Bus provides mammograms on the move in Central Texas

The Big Pink Bus is supported by Lone Star Circle of Care CEO Jon Calvin and Program Director Rebecca Sorensen. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) The Big Pink Bus is a mobile facility that began providing free and low-cost mammography services in July 2021. Operated by Lone Star Circle of Care, the bus travels to several Central Texas counties, including Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Kendra Scott aims to raise $150,000 on 6th annual Holley Day

AUSTIN, Texas — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, however, Oct. 13 spreads awareness about those who suffer from or survived metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Kendra Scott, a fashion designer and entrepreneur, is bringing awareness to MBC by throwing her sixth annual Holley Day at Kendra Scott South Congress.
AUSTIN, TX

