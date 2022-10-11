Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin home prices are falling faster than any other city in the U.SAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Austin home prices dropping more than any U.S. cityKalen HouckAustin, TX
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
Related
kut.org
Festival in Round Rock resurrects the legend of the Hairy Man
Legend has it that back in the 19th century, a hairy hermit who hated people traveling on “his road” would attack the covered wagons and travelers who dared to enter his realm in what is now Round Rock. The most common telling of the legend recalls that as...
VIDEO: Viewer spots bald eagle in Williamson County tree
An iconic symbol of our country was spotted in southeastern Williamson County this week and captured on video.
fox7austin.com
Family presses for answers almost 2 months after father was killed near Barton Springs
AUSTIN, Texas - Inside a San Antonio apartment, Sarai Ramos-Campbell cares for her newborn alone. "I'm 22 and I'm a widow. I don't know how to deal with it, but I got a baby to take care of now. So, this is my main focus," she explained. Ramos-Cambell’s son, Jeilani...
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Pflugerville toddler nails cheerleading moves with big sister's team
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Two-year-old Liam Rodriguez has no problem keeping up with the Kelly Lane Middle School cheerleading team. His sister, 12-year-old Amaya, is right next to him. "Liam has a crazy memory," said Michelle Rodriguez, their mother. Liam has three older sisters, and they're a dance family, so it's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beware This Fuzzy Little Menace in Killeen, Texas
As we get into celebrating the harvest season here in the Killeen, Texas area, there are a lot of things that we look forward to. One thing I can say I definitely look forward to is the variety delicious harvest vegetables that we can turn into yummy fall dishes. For...
15-foot homecoming mum: Round Rock floral design students unveil giant creation
They say "everything is bigger in Texas" — that's including a homecoming mum that students at a Round Rock high school put together.
Food & Wine says this coffee shop in Austin is the best in Texas; hypes up Dallas shop as well
It's starting to get cooler and cooler outside and that means the hot coffee is going to be flowing. So, what's your go-to cup of joe? Espresso, Americano, Macchiato, Cortado, Flat White?
KXAN
Bluebonnet Animal Hospital & Riverside Vet ‘Pet Of The Week’: Meet Nike From Texas Humane Heroes
This week meet Nike from Texas Humane Heroes Leander location! This three year old guy is medium sized and just cute as can be. He’s mixed breed and looks like he may have a little bit of loveable lab in him! Don’t miss out on adopting this guy, he would love to be your best friend!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Forever Families: 11-year-old Michael looking for loving adoptive family
AUSTIN, Texas — Michael is an 11-year-old boy with an infectious energy that fills every room he walks into. With a bright, big smile and a tight hug, it's impossible not to fall in love with him. "I really try to be as friendly as possible. And I feel...
fox7austin.com
Austin community raises money for beloved bartender injured in crash
AUSTIN, Texas - A beloved bartender and prominent figure in Austin’s LGBTQ+ community is in a coma after a scooter crash early Tuesday morning. Miranda "Randi" Welch, 33, was found unconscious in the area of East 6th and Onion Street around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Austin police are investigating the incident.
austin.com
Hocus Pocus House Magically Appears in East Austin
The Harry Potter House in South Austin may not be happening for Halloween this year, but we found the next best thing. A Hocus Pocus display has magically appeared at a house in East Austin – a house we know well as it’s also the Home Alone House that we featured in the past.
Lone Star Circle of Care's Big Pink Bus provides mammograms on the move in Central Texas
The Big Pink Bus is supported by Lone Star Circle of Care CEO Jon Calvin and Program Director Rebecca Sorensen. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) The Big Pink Bus is a mobile facility that began providing free and low-cost mammography services in July 2021. Operated by Lone Star Circle of Care, the bus travels to several Central Texas counties, including Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Marble Falls' Jadin Corona fails miserably
They did not understand the assignment.
People Are Obsessed With This Bedazzled Truck In Austin, Texas
Odd Ball Kustom Garage in Austin has been working hard on a special truck. They took us along for the ride by making an entire TikTok account. The task started with taking an old rusty brown C10 and restoring it. Most shops would have just stopped there. It looked great...
The Largest Homecoming Mum Ever? Texas School Shows Off Their Giant Creation
They say everything is bigger in Texas and for those of you not originally from here, that is a fact. We like to do things bigger here. Our trucks are big, our personalities are larger than life, our food portions, can't compete and even our mums are larger than life. Wait, what is a 'mum?' I tend to forget that not everyone knows or has even seen one.
fox7austin.com
Beloved Austin bartender in coma after scooter crash
Austin police are investigating the cause of the crash. Meanwhile, the community is coming together to help.
Road tripping? These restaurants serve the best Texas-style BBQ
When road-tripping, you're going to need to know where to stop to get the best barbecue in America.
KVUE
Kendra Scott aims to raise $150,000 on 6th annual Holley Day
AUSTIN, Texas — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, however, Oct. 13 spreads awareness about those who suffer from or survived metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Kendra Scott, a fashion designer and entrepreneur, is bringing awareness to MBC by throwing her sixth annual Holley Day at Kendra Scott South Congress.
Marble Falls farm features 4-acre maze in the shape of Texas
Everything really is bigger in Texas.
1 Texas Eatery Is Among 'Absolute Best Breakfast Restaurants In America'
Mashed compiled a list of the absolute best breakfast restaurants in America.
