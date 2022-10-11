Bring on the hype: Big Ten basketball media days in town [Star Tribune :: MS-BRING-ON-HYPE-BIG-TEN-BASKETBALL-MEDIA-DAYS-20221011]

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. —Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan was slow to get up after a handful of plays in Saturday’s game against Illinois. But after scrambling in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium, Morgan stayed down longer, walked off into the injury tent and eventually needed to be carted off to the locker room. He had a towel over his head to keep his emotions private.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO