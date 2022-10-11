Bring on the hype: Big Ten basketball media days in town [Star Tribune :: MS-BRING-ON-HYPE-BIG-TEN-BASKETBALL-MEDIA-DAYS-20221011]

Read full article on original website
Gophers volleyball sweeps Illinois [Pioneer Press]
The 10th-ranked Gophers volleyball team swept Illinois in three sets, winning 25-19, 25-23, 25-23 on Saturday afternoon at Maturi Pavilion. Minnesota (10-6, 5-3 Big Ten) has won seven matches in a row and 11 of the past 12 against the Illini (9-9, 4-4). Taylor Landfair paced Minnesota with 12 kills,...
Gable: 'Everybody's watching' Iowa, as women's wrestling grows [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Oct. 15—CEDAR RAPIDS — All eyes are on Iowa, legendary Hawkeye wrestling coach Dan Gable said Friday during the closing keynote portion of The Gazette's Iowa Ideas virtual conference. Specifically, he said, all eyes are on his fellow keynote speaker Clarissa Chun and the new — and first...
Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan exits Illinois game with injury [Pioneer Press]
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. —Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan was slow to get up after a handful of plays in Saturday’s game against Illinois. But after scrambling in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium, Morgan stayed down longer, walked off into the injury tent and eventually needed to be carted off to the locker room. He had a towel over his head to keep his emotions private.
Badgers safety John Torchio on play against Michigan State tight end
Badgers safety John Torchio addresses his failure to bring down Michigan State's tight end on a big gain, among other topics after the loss to the Spartans. The Badgers' 20-year bowl streak is in jeopardy after another loss, and it's probably time to accept that this team has more flaws than strengths.
Tennessee AD Asks Fans to Help Cover Celebration Tab
Unsurprisingly, Neyland Stadium needs some repairs after Saturday’s upset win over Alabama.
3 things that stood out in the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to St. Cloud State
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team joined an ignominious group in program history with another early season loss on Friday. A 5-1 defeat to No. 10 St. Cloud State in the home opener at the Kohl Center sent the Badgers to 0-3 for the season. Only four other UW teams have lost their first three games in the 60 years of the modern era — 1975, 1985, 2008 and 2014.
Mistakes, late safety too much to overcome for Coe football against University of Dubuque [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Oct. 16—CEDAR RAPIDS — Coe Coach Tyler Staker didn't have any words to soothe the sting. The effort was there. Unfortunately for the Kohawks, so were the mistakes and those were too much to overcome. Coe was called for holding in the end zone, resulting in a go-ahead...
Area college football: Jaran Roste, Joey Kidder lead Bethel past Concordia (Moorhead) 45-7 [Pioneer Press]
Jaran Roste and Joey Kidder made Saturday’s Minnesota Intercollege Athletic Conference game at Royal Field in Arden Hills look like a game of two-man catch. The Bethel quarterback and receiver piled up big numbers to lead the Royals to a 45-7 victory over visiting Concordia (Moorhead). Roste completed 34...
