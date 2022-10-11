ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

atozsports.com

Bengals coach makes one of the most bizarre statements of the season

The Cincinnati Bengals are hitting the road to take on the New Orleans Saints this weekend. Cincinnati will be facing old friend Andy Dalton as Jameis Winston is still working his way back from injury. Dalton spent nine seasons with the Bengals after being selected by Cincinnati in the second...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals loving their new indoor facility

The Cincinnati Bengals made pretty big news this offseason when they announced their intention to have an indoor practice facility ready for the 2022 season. It was one of the loudest criticisms launched at the franchise to try and prove the cheap narrative that has lingered with the front office.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

'Gratitude and Pride': FC Cincinnati heads to MLS playoffs

CINCINNATI — Gratitude and pride. That's what Jeff Berding of FC Cincinnati points to on the eve of his city's first-ever professional soccer playoff match. As the team prepared to fly out of Lunken Airport Friday, Berding credited the club's loyal fan base for its strong support that he said was key to impressing Major League Soccer and winning a franchise.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

'He was all over the field.' Milford DB leaves lasting impression on ECC's rushing leader

The fall season of high school sports is in full swing. Who better to know what kind of talent Greater Cincinnati offers than the players themselves?. The Cincinnati Enquirer sought opinions from players across multiple conferences on opponents who have been impressive on the field this season. This week, area football and volleyball players made submissions.
CINCINNATI, OH

