The first in a trilogy of Avatar: The Last Airbender films is set to be animated in Australia by studio Flying Bark. A new Avatar: The Last Airbender trilogy, produced by Paramount Pictures, is coming to the big screen. It is now confirmed that European-Australian firm Flying Bark Productions will be animating the first movie of the trilogy. The film will pull from both the Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra source material, which were created by Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO