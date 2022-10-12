Read full article on original website
Related
thebrag.com
Soulful singer-songwriter Allen Stone gears up for Australia/New Zealand tour
Washington native, and soul-singing maestro Allen Stone and his band are headed for a string of shows across Australia and New Zealand this November. Allen Stone is no stranger to Australia, having spent lockdown in Melbourne completing a sold-out residency at The Night Cat. With restrictions looming large, and forcing him to play smaller shows, he persevered, managing to offer up some of his most-acclaimed local shows to date.
thebrag.com
‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ film to be animated in Australia
The first in a trilogy of Avatar: The Last Airbender films is set to be animated in Australia by studio Flying Bark. A new Avatar: The Last Airbender trilogy, produced by Paramount Pictures, is coming to the big screen. It is now confirmed that European-Australian firm Flying Bark Productions will be animating the first movie of the trilogy. The film will pull from both the Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra source material, which were created by Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino.
thebrag.com
Australian Netflix subscribers can cut their costs to $6.99 next month
Netflix is introducing a cheaper streaming plan – which will only cost subscribers $6.99 per month. The ‘Basic with Ads’ option costs $4 less than Netflix’s current cheapest plan and will be rolled out on November 3rd, 2023. However, the budget plans comes with some setbacks....
thebrag.com
Qantas announces insane ‘million seat sale’
Iconic Australian airline Qantas have launched a huge new sale that offers one million discounted airfares across Australia. The sale, which launched today, offers one-way domestic fares starting from just $35 on Jetstar and $99 on Qantas and QantasLink. The flights can be booked now and the flight period is for next year.
RELATED PEOPLE
Midea’s New European Air-to-Water Heat Pump Production Base Starts Construction in Italy
FELTRE, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 15, 2022-- A new air-to-water(ATW) heat pump production base of Midea, including production lines, heat pump R&D center and supporting facilities , starts construction in Italy officially. The base is located in the Clivet factory in Feltre of Italy, as Clivet is a high-end commercial air-conditioning brand under Midea Building Technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005596/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
thebrag.com
SummerSalt is returning next year with some huge international artists
SummerSalt is coming back this summer for a huge season of live music across Australia. A strong mixture of international artists and Australian favourites feature on the 2023 lineup, the first time international artists will feature in the SummerSalt fun. From overseas, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Ben Harper will make his...
Focus for Saudi, Qatar players is already on World Cup
While the likes of Lionel Messi could come under pressure to play for European clubs leading into the World Cup, players from Argentina's opening-game opponent Saudi Arabia will have much more time to focus on the global event
thebrag.com
Make Them Suffer reveal new fifth member, release new single
After the departure of Booka Nile earlier this year, Make Them Suffer finally have a new fifth member. Alex Reade, formerly of Drown This City, has joined the acclaimed metalcore outfit on keyboards and backup vocals. And judging by new single ‘Doomswitch’, the first track to feature Reade, she’s fitted in seamlessly to the band’s dynamic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thebrag.com
BOY $COUT GATSBY and Mason Dane combine on thrilling new single ‘Rolls Royce’
BOY $COUT GATSBY and Mason Dane, two of Australia’s best rising hip hop stars, have combined on new single ‘Rolls Royce’. The Wollongong-based artist recruited Dane for the energetic track, which sees the pair rap about life’s luxuries, no matter if they’re big or small.
thebrag.com
A Jetstar bag mistake cost a New Zealand passenger over $4000
Travelling was always likely to cost extra post-pandemic, but being charged thousands of dollars to travel between two New Zealand cities feels a little steep. That nightmare actually happened to someone last month when Jetstar fumbled bag check. As reported by Stuff, Jannine Meyers was flying from Auckland to Christchurch on September 15th when she attempted to check in an extra bag.
thebrag.com
Blink-182 return with first reunion single ‘Edging’
As they soak up the music world’s excitement about their newly announced world tour, blink-182 have released their new single. Earlier this week, Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker – the “classic” blink-182 lineup – confirmed their unexpected reunion for a world tour in 2024.
Comments / 0