Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan Lt. Gov. hopeful Shane Hernandez talks education and economy
Hernandez spoke with 6 News about the issues hot on the people’s mind, and why he and Dixon deserve their vote instead of the incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial
A judge has dismissed a young woman from the jury hearing the trial of three men in connection with a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Skubick breaks down the Whitmer vs. Dixon debate
The debate was shown live on WLNS and was hosted by our sister station WOOD TV.
WLNS
Whitmer & Dixon debate in busy Michigan political week
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer faced off against gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon in a televised debate Thursday night. It was the first time in state history that two women candidates for governor held a debate, and the two candidates were not holding back. For an hour,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan State President Samuel Stanley announces resignation
Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley announced in a video Thursday that he has submitted his letter of resignation.
Whitmer signs prison staffing laws, vetos other bills
House Bill 5765 was introduced by State Rep. Julie Alexander and would allow retired corrections officers to continue receiving retirement benefits while working. This new law aims to curb the current staffing shortage in Michigan prisons and jails.
Great Lakes record 100 drownings for third consecutive year
The Great Lakes claimed 101 lives in 2021 and 108 in 2020. The highest number of drownings, according to GLSRP modern records is 117 in 2018.
Group rallies against Prop 3 at Michigan Capitol
Members of Democrats for Life of America and Michigan gathered at the state capitol to promote rejecting Prop 3.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Whitmer, Dixon talk abortion, economy in first TV debate
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Voters had the opportunity to hear Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican candidate Tudor Dixon make their case Thursday night ahead of the November election. The candidates faced off in Grand Rapids and heard questions from voters on a range of issues, but abortion access, taxes and inflation took center stage, with […]
Ingham Co. man wins $100k in lottery game
An Ingham County man won $100,000 playing the Michigan Lottery
WLNS
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin sends several to hospital with serious burns
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bonfire that ‘exploded’ in the Town of Maple Grove, Wisconsin sent multiple people to local hospitals with serious burn injuries. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, it was made aware of the incident during the early morning hours of October 15 when several people showed up at Green Bay area hospitals with serious burns.
Postal worker holdup leads to muscle car theft ring arrests￼
sed theft ring, it all came crashing down after a January holdup of a U.S. postal worker-led authorities to connect several men to brazen car thefts in the Detroit area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLNS
Winning tickets for $494M Mega Millions jackpot sold in Florida, California
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two ticketholders have won the jackpot prize from Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, according to the Mega Millions website. The two tickets were sold in California and Florida. Both matched all six winning numbers exactly: 9, 22, 26, 41, and 44, plus the gold Mega Ball 19.
Horseback rider arrested on suspicion of DUI in California
A person riding a horse through traffic and refusing to stop for police was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a brief pursuit in Southern California, the Whittier Police Department said.
Comments / 0