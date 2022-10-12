Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fall foliage has two major changes comingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in VirginiaTravel MavenBuchanan, VA
The Roanoke Valley Curling Club begins a new season and offers Learn to curlCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke River Greenway has a new Mountain Bike LoopCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Texas Pete hot sauce is facing a lawsuit because it's not really from the Longhorn StateCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
WDBJ7.com
Fall Festival hits Glade Hill this weekend
GLADE HILL, Va. (WDBJ) - The Redwood Community Farmers’ Market in Glade Hill is hosting its Fall Festival Saturday, October 15. The event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. will include 18 vendors and three food trucks. Organizer Liz White and Bonnie Altice with Appalachian Tumblers dropped by 7@four...
wfxrtv.com
Mass gathering rules ahead of Virginia Tech’s Homecoming
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)–Virginia Tech’s homecoming starts this Friday, and where there is homecoming there are massive parties. During the summer, the Blacksburg town council voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance regarding mass outdoor gathering permits. It requires a person to apply for a permit 30-days before the...
WDBJ7.com
Former Covington mayor, wife dead after Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people died after crashing Thursday morning at the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW. According to Covington Interim City Manager Allen Dressler, Lewis and Kathy Leitch have been identified as the victims. Lewis was a longtime teacher at Rivermont Elementary School and...
WDBJ7.com
Sheetz opens second location in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Sheetz celebrated the grand opening of its second Christiansburg location October 13. The new location is on Roanoke Street near Interstate 81. A huge crowd was on hand to check out the new location for its grand opening. Store manager Amanda Osborne says many guests were...
Franklin News Post
Cheer squad finishes fifth in Blue Ridge competition
ROANOKE—Franklin County’s competition cheer squad finished fifth in Tuesday night’s Blue Ridge District championships at Northside Middle School. The Eagles totaled 176 points. By rule, the overall score is achieved by deleting the best and worst score from a quintet of judges and by subtracting points for...
wfxrtv.com
Discussing Roanoke City School student homeless with members of the McKinney-Vento Program
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– The number of students homeless in Roanoke City Public Schools is on the rise. As of October 13th, there are 349 students who do not have a place to live. According to officials with the Mckinney-Vento Program, who work with the district, that number is going...
wfxrtv.com
Urgent need for pet adopters in the Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Starting Thursday, Oct. 13 the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) and its rescue partners will be hosting an Adoption event. According to the RCACP, the amount of animals being surrendered is increasing and adoptions are decreasing. They say the reason for the...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Public Schools and Durham School Services are working to find solutions for ongoing bus delays
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Durham School Services and Roanoke City Public School officials are working to come up with solutions to get kids to school on time. The RCPS work transportation group is discussing possibly expanding walking zones and even outsourcing to other vendors to address the issue. Durham has...
WSET
Amherst County Fair Offers Rides, Food, Shows for the Whole Family
AMHERST, Va (WSET) — The Amherst County Fair is happening October 20-23. There will be rides, shows, animals, and even a silent dance party! Emily got to check out all the activities for you and the kids!
Ribbon Cutting to Celebrate Two New TRACK Trails in City of Roanoke Parks
For over a decade, the “Kids in Parks” program has connected kids and families to public lands nationwide through their principal initiative, TRACK Trails. Each TRACK Trail location is family-friendly and features a series of self-guided activities to turn visits into fun and exciting outdoor experiences. On Thursday, October 13 at 4:00 PM, Kids in […]
Augusta Free Press
Craving cookies after midnight? If you are in Lynchburg, you’re in luck
A beloved cult brand of cookies will be serving warm cookies, ice cream and more sweets late into the night in Lynchburg starting on Saturday. Insomnia Cookies will open a new location at 3920 Wards Road in Lynchburg on Oct. 15. The new location will be located to serve Liberty University, the University of Lynchburg and Central Virginia Community College’s campuses.
chathamstartribune.com
Fatal accident in Pitsylvania County
A North Carolina woman died after her car hit a utility pole Tuesday. The Virginia State Police is investigating the single car crash that occurred Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. on Route 622, two tenths of a mile south of Route 1663 in Pittsylvania County. A 2004 Buick Rainier was...
WDBJ7.com
Danville woman arrested in connection to vandalism at Anglers Park
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman has been arrested in relation to vandalism at Anglers Park, according to the Danville Police Department. 22-year-old Karissa Dix was arrested Thursday night. Police say video was recovered from the evening of October 6 showing Dix driving with an unidentified female in a...
chathamstartribune.com
Staffers urge development of “nuisance property” in Danville
Danville City staffers say lifting the liens on a vacant property could clear the way for some residential green space. Planners are asking Danville City Council to release two nuisance abatement liens affecting one parcel of land in the 700-block of Stokes Street. It would be donated to a new owner and turned into a non-profit community garden.
City of Martinsville opposing reopening of Henry County wastewater plant
The city of Martinsville is suing the state and the Henry County Public Service Authority over the issuance of a permit to reopen a wastewater treatment plant in Henry County. The lawsuit marks yet another conflict between the two localities as Martinsville seeks to revert from an independent city to a town within Henry County, […] The post City of Martinsville opposing reopening of Henry County wastewater plant appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities say this crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash on I-81 southbound in Roanoke County has led to delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened at the 138.5 mile marker. As of 11:11 a.m., traffic is backed up for approximately 7.5 miles.
wfirnews.com
Unbelted driver is ejected, killed in US 220 crash
State Police say a Rocky Mount man was killed this morning when his car left U.S. 220 in Franklin County, struck an embankment and ejected him. It happened near the Sontag Road stoplight a few miles south of Rocky Mount. Police say 39-year-old Matthew Burruss was not wearing a seat belt, and he later died under hospital treatment.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City checking to make sure you are recycling correctly
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Putting things in the recycling bin that aren’t recyclable is costing taxpayers. Since June, the City of Roanoke has paid an extra $40,000 for recycling. The extra fee is from taking trash found in recycling from the facility to the landfill. To help combat this,...
WDBJ7.com
Multi-tractor trailer crash on I-81 cleared
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: MONTGOMERY CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 81 near Elliston saw significant traffic due to a multi-tractor trailer crash Thursday evening. Montgomery County Fire-EMS posted on Facebook just before 6:30 p.m. that they were on the scene of the crash...
