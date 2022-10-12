ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, VA

All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
Fall Festival hits Glade Hill this weekend

GLADE HILL, Va. (WDBJ) - The Redwood Community Farmers’ Market in Glade Hill is hosting its Fall Festival Saturday, October 15. The event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. will include 18 vendors and three food trucks. Organizer Liz White and Bonnie Altice with Appalachian Tumblers dropped by 7@four...
Mass gathering rules ahead of Virginia Tech’s Homecoming

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)–Virginia Tech’s homecoming starts this Friday, and where there is homecoming there are massive parties. During the summer, the Blacksburg town council voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance regarding mass outdoor gathering permits. It requires a person to apply for a permit 30-days before the...
Former Covington mayor, wife dead after Roanoke crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people died after crashing Thursday morning at the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW. According to Covington Interim City Manager Allen Dressler, Lewis and Kathy Leitch have been identified as the victims. Lewis was a longtime teacher at Rivermont Elementary School and...
Sheetz opens second location in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Sheetz celebrated the grand opening of its second Christiansburg location October 13. The new location is on Roanoke Street near Interstate 81. A huge crowd was on hand to check out the new location for its grand opening. Store manager Amanda Osborne says many guests were...
Cheer squad finishes fifth in Blue Ridge competition

ROANOKE—Franklin County’s competition cheer squad finished fifth in Tuesday night’s Blue Ridge District championships at Northside Middle School. The Eagles totaled 176 points. By rule, the overall score is achieved by deleting the best and worst score from a quintet of judges and by subtracting points for...
Urgent need for pet adopters in the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Starting Thursday, Oct. 13 the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) and its rescue partners will be hosting an Adoption event. According to the RCACP, the amount of animals being surrendered is increasing and adoptions are decreasing. They say the reason for the...
Craving cookies after midnight? If you are in Lynchburg, you’re in luck

A beloved cult brand of cookies will be serving warm cookies, ice cream and more sweets late into the night in Lynchburg starting on Saturday. Insomnia Cookies will open a new location at 3920 Wards Road in Lynchburg on Oct. 15. The new location will be located to serve Liberty University, the University of Lynchburg and Central Virginia Community College’s campuses.
Fatal accident in Pitsylvania County

A North Carolina woman died after her car hit a utility pole Tuesday. The Virginia State Police is investigating the single car crash that occurred Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. on Route 622, two tenths of a mile south of Route 1663 in Pittsylvania County. A 2004 Buick Rainier was...
Danville woman arrested in connection to vandalism at Anglers Park

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman has been arrested in relation to vandalism at Anglers Park, according to the Danville Police Department. 22-year-old Karissa Dix was arrested Thursday night. Police say video was recovered from the evening of October 6 showing Dix driving with an unidentified female in a...
Staffers urge development of “nuisance property” in Danville

Danville City staffers say lifting the liens on a vacant property could clear the way for some residential green space. Planners are asking Danville City Council to release two nuisance abatement liens affecting one parcel of land in the 700-block of Stokes Street. It would be donated to a new owner and turned into a non-profit community garden.
City of Martinsville opposing reopening of Henry County wastewater plant

The city of Martinsville is suing the state and the Henry County Public Service Authority over the issuance of a permit to reopen a wastewater treatment plant in Henry County.  The lawsuit marks yet another conflict between the two localities as Martinsville seeks to revert from an independent city to a town within Henry County, […] The post City of Martinsville opposing reopening of Henry County wastewater plant appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities say this crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash on I-81 southbound in Roanoke County has led to delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened at the 138.5 mile marker. As of 11:11 a.m., traffic is backed up for approximately 7.5 miles.
Unbelted driver is ejected, killed in US 220 crash

State Police say a Rocky Mount man was killed this morning when his car left U.S. 220 in Franklin County, struck an embankment and ejected him. It happened near the Sontag Road stoplight a few miles south of Rocky Mount. Police say 39-year-old Matthew Burruss was not wearing a seat belt, and he later died under hospital treatment.
Roanoke City checking to make sure you are recycling correctly

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Putting things in the recycling bin that aren’t recyclable is costing taxpayers. Since June, the City of Roanoke has paid an extra $40,000 for recycling. The extra fee is from taking trash found in recycling from the facility to the landfill. To help combat this,...
Multi-tractor trailer crash on I-81 cleared

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: MONTGOMERY CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 81 near Elliston saw significant traffic due to a multi-tractor trailer crash Thursday evening. Montgomery County Fire-EMS posted on Facebook just before 6:30 p.m. that they were on the scene of the crash...
