Raleigh, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

NC Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:. (thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-two) (eight, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-seven; Lucky Ball: four) Mega Millions. 09-22-26-41-44, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2. (nine, twenty-two, twenty-six, forty-one, forty-four; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two) Estimated jackpot: $494,000,000. Pick 3 Day. People are...
LOTTERY
Statesville Record & Landmark

Police: White, male juvenile killed 5 in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A gunman opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city on Thursday, killing five people before leading police on an hourslong manhunt that forced residents across multiple neighborhoods to take shelter in their homes. The suspect is a white juvenile male...
RALEIGH, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Former VCU basketball player found safe in NC after being reported missing Monday

Former VCU basketball player Rob Brandenberg, who was reported missing on Monday, has been found safe in North Carolina. Henrico Police issued the update Wednesday afternoon that Brandenberg was located with the assistance of law enforcement officials in North Carolina. “We appreciate everyone’s concern, their shares on social media and...
HENRICO, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
Statesville Record & Landmark

What we know about the 15-year-old suspect in Raleigh's mass shooting

Here’s what we have learned about the suspect in Thursday’s mass shooting in Raleigh:. Sources have confirmed for The News & Observer that the suspect in Thursday night’s mass shooting is 15-year-old Austin Thompson, a sophomore at Knightdale High School and the brother of 16-year-old shooting victim James Thompson.
RALEIGH, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

California kidnapping, slaying suspect pleads not guilty

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — The California man accused of kidnapping and killing an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle earlier this month pleaded not guilty Thursday. Jesus Salgado allegedly kidnapped the family at gunpoint from their trucking business on Oct. 3. Authorities say Salgado, a former employee with a longstanding dispute, likely killed them within an hour.
CALIFORNIA STATE

