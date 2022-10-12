Read full article on original website
It’s A Halloween Classic! Zion Lutheran’s Trunk or Treat
Finding fun, safe activities for your little ones can be a challenge at Halloween. There are tons of things for older kids and adults to do in Sioux Falls, but you might have some concerns about them for younger kids. That is where the Zion Lutheran Trunk-or-Treat comes in. Now,...
Have You Noticed A Lot of Grasshoppers All Over Sioux Falls?
Before we felt the cool, crisp fall weather, the summer heat was embracing the Sioux Empire. Warm weather always attracts different insects including grasshoppers. When I go for a run outside, I usually enjoy a workout on the Sioux Falls bike trails. There is something that I have noticed recently while running on the bike trails. Besides seeing all the leaves changing colors, there still have been a whole lot of grasshoppers hanging out on the bike trails.
Former Sioux Falls Mayor and DJ Hits Bear With Motorcycle
Former Sioux Falls mayor and radio host Rick Knobe is enjoying retirement and enjoying life. He certainly did not expect a chance encounter with a black bear while driving his motorcycle through Idaho. Knobe told Beth Warden of Dakota News Now that he barely had time to say "Oh... shoot!"...
Sioux Falls Marshal Badge Discovered in Remote Alaskan Town
What was this badge doing in the middle of nowhere in the Alaskan frontier and how did it make its way back to Sioux Falls? It's quite a peculiar story. The badge was discovered in the middle of nowhere, at a local antique shop in Chicken, Alaska. At first glance,...
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at the warmest autumns on record
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With highs in the 80s the past couple of days let’s take a look at some of the warmest autumn seasons on record. The autumn season starts in September and continues through the end of November. The average 24 hour temperature for autumn is 47.7. These go to the start of records in 1891 through 2021.
KELOLAND TV
Nursing home in Salem permanently closed
SALEM, S.D (KELO) — The town of Salem is still reeling from the effects of the derecho that struck back in May. A nursing home that was severely damaged has announced it is permanently closing its doors as a result. It has been 5 months since Salem’s nursing home...
dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: Running a commercial garden for 45 years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jan Sanderson spends a lot of time driving around, seeing how things are growing. “Everyday is new and different. You go out and look at the garden and say ‘I swear this couldn’t have happened overnight.’” said Jan. He...
KELOLAND TV
Wholestone Farms says construction is done
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Construction has finished on the butcher shop built by Wholestone Farms near Interstate 229 and Benson Road, according to Luke Minion. Minion is the CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms. He told KELOLAND News Friday he believes the butcher shop has all the proper permits in place and there’s been no judge order or court ruling telling Wholestone Farms to stop moving forward with opening the “custom slaughterhouse.”
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: 11-year-old located safely
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for help in locating an 11-year-old. Ubbe Stirler was last seen near 12th St/Cloudas Ave around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Ubbe was wearing a grey shirt with orange decals and carrying a black backpack. He is considered endangered...
Wynonna, Ashley, Martina Honor Loretta Lynn In Sioux Falls [Watch]
In the wake of Naomi Judd's death, Wynonna Judd reconfigured The Judds' final tour as an all-star lineup packed with some of country music's biggest female stars — and the magic of onstage teamwork was alive and well during a Friday night (Oct. 7) stop in Sioux Falls, S.D.
dakotanewsnow.com
An inside look at Sioux Falls’ new Amazon fulfillment center
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The new Amazon fulfillment center north of Sioux Falls is running at partial capacity right now....but they are looking to ramp up full operations as soon as possible. Part of that depends on finding enough workers. Those new employees will be assisted by...
KELOLAND TV
Only Jamie Smith accepts Sioux Falls Rotary gubernatorial talk invite
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 election is less than a month away and the Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary is hosting a discussion next week for candidates running for governor. All three gubernatorial candidates have been invited to the event but so far only Representative Jamie Smith has...
dakotanewsnow.com
Former Sioux Falls Mayor describes motorcycle collision with bear on west coast trip
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -You may recognize his name or voice if you’ve lived in the area for a while. Rick Knobe, former Sioux Falls Mayor and radio host, can now add safety advocate to his resume. Now retired, Knobe has stories of travels, but he didn’t...
South Africans Coming to South Dakota to Help with Fall Harvest
I recently made a road trip to the Kennebec, Presho area in Central South Dakota. I thought I'd get out and do a little looking for a coyote and some deer scouting for the upcoming season in November. The weather was perfect, not for hunting, but for just being outside....
earnthenecklace.com
Scott Engen Leaving Dakota News Now: Where Is the Anchor Going?
Scott Engen started his career in journalism with Dakota News Now before the start of the pandemic. The citizens of Sioux Falls were won over by the professionalism of the young reporter and weekend anchor. And when they learned Scott Engen is leaving Dakota News Now in October 2022, they were disheartened. They want to know about his next path and can’t wait to follow him on his next career adventure. Find out what Scott Engen said about his exit from Dakota News Now and where he is headed.
KELOLAND TV
Chase in northeast Sioux Falls ends in crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A police chase beginning around 1 p.m. CT in Sioux Falls ended in a crash near the intersection of Rice Street and Cleveland Avenue. Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens tells KELOLAND News the chase started when the suspect struck a police vehicle near 900 S Marion Road. The suspect is a parole absconder and drove off after the impact.
Was Another Mountain Lion Spotted in This South Dakota Town?
There have been recent reports of mountain lion sightings around Sioux Falls. Some of the Vermillion police officers even witnessed a giant mountain lion crossing the street while on patrol. Now, another big cat may have been spotted in another South Dakota town. In a town just about a half...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Victims locate stolen backpack by tracking airpods
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the victims located their stolen backpacks using the tracking capability of AirPods, which helped officers locate the suspects. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident began on Thursday afternoon when the victims noticed their backpacks had been stolen out...
bigcountry1077.com
Tractor Fire Claims Life of Osceola County Farmer
Ocheyden, IA (KICD) — The body of an Osceola County farmer was found at the scene of a fire Wednesday moring. The Ocheyden fire department was dispatched 3 miles North of town around 10:30 on the report of a tractor and grain wagon on fire. The body of 62...
SDSU cheerleader on road to recovery after amputation
A South Dakota State University cheerleader is on the path to recovery after having part of her leg amputated last week due to a rare condition.
