Sioux Falls, SD

ESPN Sioux Falls

Have You Noticed A Lot of Grasshoppers All Over Sioux Falls?

Before we felt the cool, crisp fall weather, the summer heat was embracing the Sioux Empire. Warm weather always attracts different insects including grasshoppers. When I go for a run outside, I usually enjoy a workout on the Sioux Falls bike trails. There is something that I have noticed recently while running on the bike trails. Besides seeing all the leaves changing colors, there still have been a whole lot of grasshoppers hanging out on the bike trails.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Former Sioux Falls Mayor and DJ Hits Bear With Motorcycle

Former Sioux Falls mayor and radio host Rick Knobe is enjoying retirement and enjoying life. He certainly did not expect a chance encounter with a black bear while driving his motorcycle through Idaho. Knobe told Beth Warden of Dakota News Now that he barely had time to say "Oh... shoot!"...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Lifestyle
Sioux Falls, SD
Pets & Animals
City
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND TV

Taking a look at the warmest autumns on record

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With highs in the 80s the past couple of days let’s take a look at some of the warmest autumn seasons on record. The autumn season starts in September and continues through the end of November. The average 24 hour temperature for autumn is 47.7. These go to the start of records in 1891 through 2021.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Nursing home in Salem permanently closed

SALEM, S.D (KELO) — The town of Salem is still reeling from the effects of the derecho that struck back in May. A nursing home that was severely damaged has announced it is permanently closing its doors as a result. It has been 5 months since Salem’s nursing home...
SALEM, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Someone You Should Know: Running a commercial garden for 45 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jan Sanderson spends a lot of time driving around, seeing how things are growing. “Everyday is new and different. You go out and look at the garden and say ‘I swear this couldn’t have happened overnight.’” said Jan. He...
KELOLAND TV

Wholestone Farms says construction is done

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Construction has finished on the butcher shop built by Wholestone Farms near Interstate 229 and Benson Road, according to Luke Minion. Minion is the CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms. He told KELOLAND News Friday he believes the butcher shop has all the proper permits in place and there’s been no judge order or court ruling telling Wholestone Farms to stop moving forward with opening the “custom slaughterhouse.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: 11-year-old located safely

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for help in locating an 11-year-old. Ubbe Stirler was last seen near 12th St/Cloudas Ave around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Ubbe was wearing a grey shirt with orange decals and carrying a black backpack. He is considered endangered...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

An inside look at Sioux Falls’ new Amazon fulfillment center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The new Amazon fulfillment center north of Sioux Falls is running at partial capacity right now....but they are looking to ramp up full operations as soon as possible. Part of that depends on finding enough workers. Those new employees will be assisted by...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
earnthenecklace.com

Scott Engen Leaving Dakota News Now: Where Is the Anchor Going?

Scott Engen started his career in journalism with Dakota News Now before the start of the pandemic. The citizens of Sioux Falls were won over by the professionalism of the young reporter and weekend anchor. And when they learned Scott Engen is leaving Dakota News Now in October 2022, they were disheartened. They want to know about his next path and can’t wait to follow him on his next career adventure. Find out what Scott Engen said about his exit from Dakota News Now and where he is headed.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Chase in northeast Sioux Falls ends in crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A police chase beginning around 1 p.m. CT in Sioux Falls ended in a crash near the intersection of Rice Street and Cleveland Avenue. Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens tells KELOLAND News the chase started when the suspect struck a police vehicle near 900 S Marion Road. The suspect is a parole absconder and drove off after the impact.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Victims locate stolen backpack by tracking airpods

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the victims located their stolen backpacks using the tracking capability of AirPods, which helped officers locate the suspects. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident began on Thursday afternoon when the victims noticed their backpacks had been stolen out...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
bigcountry1077.com

Tractor Fire Claims Life of Osceola County Farmer

Ocheyden, IA (KICD) — The body of an Osceola County farmer was found at the scene of a fire Wednesday moring. The Ocheyden fire department was dispatched 3 miles North of town around 10:30 on the report of a tractor and grain wagon on fire. The body of 62...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA

