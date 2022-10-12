W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 14TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO.: 20000071CA U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR ASSET BACKED …

Read full article on original website
Related
franklincounty.news
Defendants convicted in long-term drug trafficking investigation in Franklin and Gulf Counties
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA — Sentencing the last of 16 defendants, federal prosecutors concluded prosecution of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization operating primarily within Franklin and Gulf Counties. The convictions and sentences were announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida on October 14. “Cooperative...
wtvy.com
Bank fraud sentencing for Visit Dothan chief delayed
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The sentencing of a Dothan top tourism official on bank fraud charges has been delayed. The reason given is that Arron McCreight’s codefendant is recovering from surgery. McCreight and Doug Hargrave are to be sentenced on February 17 during separate hearings. McCreight, then CEO of...
holmescounty.news
W00000000 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: Keith Ferrell 1405 Forrest Ave Chipley, FL 32428 You are hereby notified that your eligibility to vote is in question. You are hereby notified to …
You are hereby notified that your eligibility to vote is in question. You are hereby notified to contact the Supervisor of Elections, in Washington County, Florida no later than thirty (30) days after the date of this publishing. Failure to respond will result in a determination of ineligibility by the Supervisor and your name will be removed from the statewide voter registration system.
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for October 14, 2022
Justin Ritter: Battery domestic, harassing victim by depriving them of the use of 911: $7,500 bond, no contact with alleged victim. Julie Schwarzbach: Petit theft more than $100 but less than $750: 11 months and 29 days pretrial intervention, $370 fine and $52.78 restitution. Marie Labit: Grand theft: $5,000 cash...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtvy.com
Judge appointed to hear charges against former district attorney
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A specially appointed judge will preside over the criminal case of an ousted Houston County prosecutor charged with ethics violations. Circuit Judge Burt Smithart, who works in Barbour and Bullock Counties, was selected after all Houston County judges recused themselves. A grand jury indicted Mark Johnson,...
holmescounty.news
PUBLIC NOTICE THE CODE ENFORCEMENT SPECIAL MAGISTRATE WILL HOLD CODE ENFORCEMENT HEARINGS: WHEN: Thursday October 27, 2022 TIME: 5:30 p.m. EST. WHERE: Commissioner's Chamber 2775 Garrison …
THE CODE ENFORCEMENT SPECIAL MAGISTRATE WILL HOLD CODE ENFORCEMENT HEARINGS:. WHERE: Commissioner's Chamber 2775 Garrison Ave. 111 N Bay Street Parcel 06027-010R Human Occupancy of a camper/shed Cynthia Alexander. 329 Ave A Parcel 06017-000R Hazardous vegetation Carla Bell. 250 Ave F Parcel 05883-000R Hazardous vegetation Dyquan Farmer/Anton Garland. 120 Liberty...
WEAR
Lawsuit: Walton County employee fired after rejecting commissioner's romantic advances
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A former Walton County employee is suing the County Board of Commissioners over wrongful termination and sexual harassment allegations. Heather Maxwell, the former Assistant County Attorney, filed the lawsuit last Thursday against the Walton County Board of Commissioners -- including commissioners Michael Barker and Danny Glidewell individually.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for October 13, 2022
Justin Ritter, 39, Marianna, Florida: Battery domestic, harassing victim by depriving them of the use of 911: Marianna Police Department. Julie Schwarzbach, 52, Marianna, Florida: Petit theft more than $100 but less than $750: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Marie Labit, 36, Marianna, Florida: Grand theft: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office....
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtvy.com
Geneva homes to benefit from $500,000 grant from state
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -A Wiregrass city will get a major makeover thanks to Governor Ivey. Geneva was the recipient of a $500,000 grant for home rehabilitation. They were one of 49 Alabama communities to receive the community development block grant. Geneva Mayor David Hayes said, “When I took office, our...
Local deputies help patrol in Desoto County after Hurricane Ian
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Nine Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies traveled to Desoto County last Thursday. Sheriff Edenfield joined them on Saturday and returned on Wednesday. He said many of the Desoto Sheriff’s Office deputies had been working ten to twelve days straight. His guys relieved some of them by providing security in the disaster […]
wtvy.com
Lawsuit: Cottonwood woman allowed drunken shooting at her home
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A young man wounded in a shooting alleges that a Cottonwood woman, who allowed underaged drinking at her home, is among those responsible for his serious injuries. Jonathan Tyler Welch filed a lawsuit on Thursday claiming that Savanah Rickrode permitted 20-year-old David Townsend, who police say...
washingtoncounty.news
Chipley man found guilty of tampering with witness, could face life sentence
A Chipley man was found guilty Oct. 10 of tampering with a witness and could be facing life in prison. Thirty-six-year-old Mitchell Brigham was charged with intimidating the witness in an attempt to get the victim to drop charges in two cases against him. A Washington County jury took 19...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJHG-TV
Bay District Schools joins JUUL lawsuit over teen targeting claims
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools is joining a national lawsuit against the e-cigarette company JUUL. Roughly 1,300 U.S. school districts, including more than a dozen in Florida, are taking part in the public nuisance lawsuit. The goal is to hold JUUL accountable for underage teens using the company’s vaping devices.
Millions of Americans will receive an 8.7 Social Security increase
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Millions of Americans will see a boost in their social security next year. Most will see the 8.7% cost of living increase in their January checks. The social security increase will mean an average of about $140 a month extra for approximately 70 million Americans. Panama City senior Susan Spindler […]
WJHG-TV
A Busy Bee being built in Bonifay
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A one-stop shop is buzzing into Holmes County. Bonifay will be welcoming its first-ever Busy Bee convenience store. The 30-million-dollar project will be located at the southwest corner of Highway 79 and I-10. Crystal Ball is the Founder of Investors Gone Wild, she says the...
wdhn.com
Masks required for Southeast Health facilities
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Beginning on Friday, October 14, masks will be required for all patients, visitors, and staff at Southeast Health. The community transmission level has risen back into the high category for Houston County. In accordance with the policy and guidance from the CDC, face masks will...
WJHG-TV
Panama City increases homebuying assistance program
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners voted to make changes to the city’s local housing assistance program on Tuesday. The program provides down-payment assistance and other financial resources to people who qualify. Commissioners voted on Tuesday to increase the home purchasing price to $300,000 and increase disaster assistance funding to $85,000. The program provides up to $50,000 to eligible individuals and families to lower up-front costs, like down payment and closing costs.
niceville.com
Boggy Bayou waterfront property in Niceville listed at $7.2 million
NICEVILLE, Fla. — A 3.65-acre parcel of property on the north shore of Boggy Bayou has been listed for sale for $7.2 million, according to Realtor.com. The property, which has 600 feet of waterfront, is at 139 W. John Sims Parkway, according to the listing by Harbeson Agency Inc. It is west of Emerald Coast Marine.
One-cent tax supporters share thoughts on referendum
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — People in favor of the proposed one-cent sales tax in Walton County are sharing their thoughts on why this is the best option to fund new transportation projects. Walton County Chamber of Commerce leaders are saying ‘Yes’ to the one-cent sales tax. “It allows the money to be spent throughout […]
wtvy.com
Manufacturer headed to Geneva County will bring at least 80 jobs
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A major manufacturer is headed to Geneva County and will bring at least 80 jobs. ISA Corporation in Oregon is expanding to Southeast Alabama. “They are a latex manufacturer,” says Brad Kimbro, Chief Operating Officer with Wiregrass Electric Cooperative. “They are gonna be here producing those types of products. I understand they’re gonna come in initially with two to four product lines, and then the beauty is, they’re gonna have the potential to expand upon that.”
Comments / 0