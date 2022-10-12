ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, FL

W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 14TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO.: 20000071CA U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR ASSET BACKED …

holmescounty.news
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
franklincounty.news

Defendants convicted in long-term drug trafficking investigation in Franklin and Gulf Counties

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA — Sentencing the last of 16 defendants, federal prosecutors concluded prosecution of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization operating primarily within Franklin and Gulf Counties. The convictions and sentences were announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida on October 14. “Cooperative...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtvy.com

Bank fraud sentencing for Visit Dothan chief delayed

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The sentencing of a Dothan top tourism official on bank fraud charges has been delayed. The reason given is that Arron McCreight’s codefendant is recovering from surgery. McCreight and Doug Hargrave are to be sentenced on February 17 during separate hearings. McCreight, then CEO of...
DOTHAN, AL
holmescounty.news

W00000000 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: Keith Ferrell 1405 Forrest Ave Chipley, FL 32428 You are hereby notified that your eligibility to vote is in question. You are hereby notified to …

You are hereby notified that your eligibility to vote is in question. You are hereby notified to contact the Supervisor of Elections, in Washington County, Florida no later than thirty (30) days after the date of this publishing. Failure to respond will result in a determination of ineligibility by the Supervisor and your name will be removed from the statewide voter registration system.
CHIPLEY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

1st APPEARANCE for October 14, 2022

Justin Ritter: Battery domestic, harassing victim by depriving them of the use of 911: $7,500 bond, no contact with alleged victim. Julie Schwarzbach: Petit theft more than $100 but less than $750: 11 months and 29 days pretrial intervention, $370 fine and $52.78 restitution. Marie Labit: Grand theft: $5,000 cash...
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, FL
Washington County, FL
Government
City
Bonifay, FL
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Chipley, FL
Local
Florida Government
wtvy.com

Judge appointed to hear charges against former district attorney

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A specially appointed judge will preside over the criminal case of an ousted Houston County prosecutor charged with ethics violations. Circuit Judge Burt Smithart, who works in Barbour and Bullock Counties, was selected after all Houston County judges recused themselves. A grand jury indicted Mark Johnson,...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
holmescounty.news

PUBLIC NOTICE THE CODE ENFORCEMENT SPECIAL MAGISTRATE WILL HOLD CODE ENFORCEMENT HEARINGS: WHEN: Thursday October 27, 2022 TIME: 5:30 p.m. EST. WHERE: Commissioner's Chamber 2775 Garrison …

THE CODE ENFORCEMENT SPECIAL MAGISTRATE WILL HOLD CODE ENFORCEMENT HEARINGS:. WHERE: Commissioner's Chamber 2775 Garrison Ave. 111 N Bay Street Parcel 06027-010R Human Occupancy of a camper/shed Cynthia Alexander. 329 Ave A Parcel 06017-000R Hazardous vegetation Carla Bell. 250 Ave F Parcel 05883-000R Hazardous vegetation Dyquan Farmer/Anton Garland. 120 Liberty...
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for October 13, 2022

Justin Ritter, 39, Marianna, Florida: Battery domestic, harassing victim by depriving them of the use of 911: Marianna Police Department. Julie Schwarzbach, 52, Marianna, Florida: Petit theft more than $100 but less than $750: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Marie Labit, 36, Marianna, Florida: Grand theft: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office....
MARIANNA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Trustee#Foreclosure#Politics State#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Linus Business#The Circuit Court Of#National Association#Llc#Microf Llc#The Circuit Court#Judicial Circuit#Plaintiff#The Office Of The Clerk
wtvy.com

Geneva homes to benefit from $500,000 grant from state

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -A Wiregrass city will get a major makeover thanks to Governor Ivey. Geneva was the recipient of a $500,000 grant for home rehabilitation. They were one of 49 Alabama communities to receive the community development block grant. Geneva Mayor David Hayes said, “When I took office, our...
GENEVA, AL
WMBB

Local deputies help patrol in Desoto County after Hurricane Ian

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Nine Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies traveled to Desoto County last Thursday. Sheriff Edenfield joined them on Saturday and returned on Wednesday. He said many of the Desoto Sheriff’s Office deputies had been working ten to twelve days straight. His guys relieved some of them by providing security in the disaster […]
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Lawsuit: Cottonwood woman allowed drunken shooting at her home

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A young man wounded in a shooting alleges that a Cottonwood woman, who allowed underaged drinking at her home, is among those responsible for his serious injuries. Jonathan Tyler Welch filed a lawsuit on Thursday claiming that Savanah Rickrode permitted 20-year-old David Townsend, who police say...
COTTONWOOD, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJHG-TV

Bay District Schools joins JUUL lawsuit over teen targeting claims

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools is joining a national lawsuit against the e-cigarette company JUUL. Roughly 1,300 U.S. school districts, including more than a dozen in Florida, are taking part in the public nuisance lawsuit. The goal is to hold JUUL accountable for underage teens using the company’s vaping devices.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Millions of Americans will receive an 8.7 Social Security increase

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Millions of Americans will see a boost in their social security next year. Most will see the 8.7% cost of living increase in their January checks. The social security increase will mean an average of about $140 a month extra for approximately 70 million Americans. Panama City senior Susan Spindler […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

A Busy Bee being built in Bonifay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A one-stop shop is buzzing into Holmes County. Bonifay will be welcoming its first-ever Busy Bee convenience store. The 30-million-dollar project will be located at the southwest corner of Highway 79 and I-10. Crystal Ball is the Founder of Investors Gone Wild, she says the...
BONIFAY, FL
wdhn.com

Masks required for Southeast Health facilities

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Beginning on Friday, October 14, masks will be required for all patients, visitors, and staff at Southeast Health. The community transmission level has risen back into the high category for Houston County. In accordance with the policy and guidance from the CDC, face masks will...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
WJHG-TV

Panama City increases homebuying assistance program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners voted to make changes to the city’s local housing assistance program on Tuesday. The program provides down-payment assistance and other financial resources to people who qualify. Commissioners voted on Tuesday to increase the home purchasing price to $300,000 and increase disaster assistance funding to $85,000. The program provides up to $50,000 to eligible individuals and families to lower up-front costs, like down payment and closing costs.
niceville.com

Boggy Bayou waterfront property in Niceville listed at $7.2 million

NICEVILLE, Fla. — A 3.65-acre parcel of property on the north shore of Boggy Bayou has been listed for sale for $7.2 million, according to Realtor.com. The property, which has 600 feet of waterfront, is at 139 W. John Sims Parkway, according to the listing by Harbeson Agency Inc. It is west of Emerald Coast Marine.
NICEVILLE, FL
WMBB

One-cent tax supporters share thoughts on referendum

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — People in favor of the proposed one-cent sales tax in Walton County are sharing their thoughts on why this is the best option to fund new transportation projects. Walton County Chamber of Commerce leaders are saying ‘Yes’ to the one-cent sales tax. “It allows the money to be spent throughout […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Manufacturer headed to Geneva County will bring at least 80 jobs

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A major manufacturer is headed to Geneva County and will bring at least 80 jobs. ISA Corporation in Oregon is expanding to Southeast Alabama. “They are a latex manufacturer,” says Brad Kimbro, Chief Operating Officer with Wiregrass Electric Cooperative. “They are gonna be here producing those types of products. I understand they’re gonna come in initially with two to four product lines, and then the beauty is, they’re gonna have the potential to expand upon that.”
GENEVA COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy