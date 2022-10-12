NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The City of Chipley will be holding a Code Enforcement Hearing at Chipley City Hall located at 1442 Jackson Avenue, Chipley, FL and via Zoom webinar, on Thursday, October …

Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Former Houston County DA’s defense requesting new information on whistleblowers
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— The defense for former Houston County Assistant DA Mark Johnson is asking the state to reveal the identities of the whistleblowers that led to Johnson’s arrest and charges. According to the court motion filed on October 13, the information requested is important for Johnson receiving...
WJHG-TV
PCB City Council approves first reading of smoking ban
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The number of cigarette butts you see in certain parts of Panama City Beach may soon start diminishing. Panama City Beach council members voted 3 to 2 on the first reading of an ordinance that would ban smoking and vaping at all beach accesses and city parks within city limits at Thursday’s meeting.
wtvy.com
Police asking for the public's assistance in drug store burglary
A young man wounded in a shooting alleges that a Cottonwood woman, who allowed underaged drinking at her home, is among those responsible for his serious injuries. Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama talks ways to beat the high gas prices. GOTN Preview: Wicksburg head coach Josh Cox interview. Updated: 3...
Local deputies help patrol in Desoto County after Hurricane Ian
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Nine Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies traveled to Desoto County last Thursday. Sheriff Edenfield joined them on Saturday and returned on Wednesday. He said many of the Desoto Sheriff’s Office deputies had been working ten to twelve days straight. His guys relieved some of them by providing security in the disaster […]
wtvy.com
Lawsuit: Cottonwood woman allowed drunken shooting at her home
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A young man wounded in a shooting alleges that a Cottonwood woman, who allowed underaged drinking at her home, is among those responsible for his serious injuries. Jonathan Tyler Welch filed a lawsuit on Thursday claiming that Savanah Rickrode permitted 20-year-old David Townsend, who police say...
WCTV
Former Gadsden County Judge Stewart Parsons dies
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) – Stewart Parsons, a Gadsden County judge who retired in 2015, has died unexpectedly. The County says it has lowered flags to half-staff in honor of Parsons. Flags will remain lowered until Parsons is laid to rest. Arrangements have not been announced.
Local doctor questions proposed Walton County sales tax
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A local doctor shared his two cents on the proposed one cent sales tax in Walton County Tuesday night. The measure is on the ballot for the upcoming general election. If passed, it would raise sales tax in Walton County to 8 percent — the highest in the state. The proposed […]
wtvy.com
Geneva homes to benefit from $500,000 grant from state
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -A Wiregrass city will get a major makeover thanks to Governor Ivey. Geneva was the recipient of a $500,000 grant for home rehabilitation. They were one of 49 Alabama communities to receive the community development block grant. Geneva Mayor David Hayes said, “When I took office, our...
Bay Co. receives funding for new community center
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction will soon begin on the Youngstown-Fountain recreational complex. In 30 days Bay County will begin building a Sheriff sub-station, a fire station and a community center. “The citizens in Fountain can have weddings, family reunions,” Bay County Chief Infrastructure Officer Keith Bryant said. “I’d love to one day see […]
WJHG-TV
Pedestrians deaths increasing in Bay County, how they can be avoided
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County has had an increase in pedestrian related injuries and deaths this year compared to 2021. Lieutenant Jason King with the Florida Highway Patrol says multiple factors are causing these crashes like people not paying attention. “We’ve definitely seen an increase not only...
WEAR
Lawsuit: Walton County employee fired after rejecting commissioner's romantic advances
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A former Walton County employee is suing the County Board of Commissioners over wrongful termination and sexual harassment allegations. Heather Maxwell, the former Assistant County Attorney, filed the lawsuit last Thursday against the Walton County Board of Commissioners -- including commissioners Michael Barker and Danny Glidewell individually.
WJHG-TV
Panama City increases homebuying assistance program
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners voted to make changes to the city’s local housing assistance program on Tuesday. The program provides down-payment assistance and other financial resources to people who qualify. Commissioners voted on Tuesday to increase the home purchasing price to $300,000 and increase disaster assistance funding to $85,000. The program provides up to $50,000 to eligible individuals and families to lower up-front costs, like down payment and closing costs.
Officer involved shooting in Jackson County
SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — Around 5 a.m. Thursday morning Sneads Police Department responded to a shots fired call. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the shots were fired in the 7800 block of Lake Seminole Road. Snead Police Department did not locate a suspect upon arrival. Using a license plate reader, a Sneads Police […]
WJHG-TV
Humane Society of Bay County Animal Shelter remains closed after two years
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A shelter once filled with animals, now sits empty off of Bay Avenue in Panama City, waiting for its doors to open again,. The Humane Society of Bay County closed its shelter back in April 2020. “We decided that it was best for us to kind...
washingtoncounty.news
Rebuild Florida funding funneled to panhandle municipalities for hurricane resilience
On the fourth anniversary of Hurricane Michael devastating the panhandle, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that over $126 million has been awarded to communities impacted by the storm through the Department of Economic Opportunity’s (DEO) Rebuild Florida Program. Chipley, Vernon and Wausau collectively received more than $6.2 million of...
wtvy.com
Geneva police lands new leads in burglary investigation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva Police Department still needs the community’s help in the ongoing burglary investigation. If you live near Gilstrap Drugs, you maybe be able to help Geneva Police with their current burglary investigation. According to Geneva Police, anyone that has a ring doorbell or security camera...
Resident speaks out on Mid-Bay Bridge head-on crashes
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — For the last 5 years, the Mid-Bay Bridge connecting Niceville to Destin reports at least 1 head-on collision every year. Most recently, 5 people were injured in a three-car crash Sunday, Oct. 9. Niceville resident David Vardaman said safety measures need to be put in place. “There is no indicator for […]
WJHG-TV
A Busy Bee being built in Bonifay
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A one-stop shop is buzzing into Holmes County. Bonifay will be welcoming its first-ever Busy Bee convenience store. The 30-million-dollar project will be located at the southwest corner of Highway 79 and I-10. Crystal Ball is the Founder of Investors Gone Wild, she says the...
wdhn.com
Houston Co. Commission approves funding for industrial park
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County commission approved funding for an industrial project in north Dothan. The county has purchased about 86 acres of land located off Napier Field Road behind the Coca-Cola and Gresco facilities. Now, 900,000 of the county’s federal dollars will be used towards infrastructure...
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here are some events you can attend this weekend around the Panhandle. PCB Oktoberfest When: October 14 – October 16 Where: Panama City Beach, Aaron Bessant Park House of Terror 3 – Halloween Haunt Night When: October 14 & October 16 Where: Panama City Beach, Beachfront Adventures Treasure Hunt When: […]
