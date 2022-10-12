ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chipley, FL

W00000000 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: Keith Ferrell 1405 Forrest Ave Chipley, FL 32428 You are hereby notified that your eligibility to vote is in question. You are hereby notified to …

 3 days ago
1st APPEARANCE for October 14, 2022

Justin Ritter: Battery domestic, harassing victim by depriving them of the use of 911: $7,500 bond, no contact with alleged victim. Julie Schwarzbach: Petit theft more than $100 but less than $750: 11 months and 29 days pretrial intervention, $370 fine and $52.78 restitution. Marie Labit: Grand theft: $5,000 cash...
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
Local doctor questions proposed Walton County sales tax

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A local doctor shared his two cents on the proposed one cent sales tax in Walton County Tuesday night. The measure is on the ballot for the upcoming general election. If passed, it would raise sales tax in Walton County to 8 percent — the highest in the state. The proposed […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
PCB City Council approves first reading of smoking ban

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The number of cigarette butts you see in certain parts of Panama City Beach may soon start diminishing. Panama City Beach council members voted 3 to 2 on the first reading of an ordinance that would ban smoking and vaping at all beach accesses and city parks within city limits at Thursday’s meeting.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Geneva homes to benefit from $500,000 grant from state

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -A Wiregrass city will get a major makeover thanks to Governor Ivey. Geneva was the recipient of a $500,000 grant for home rehabilitation. They were one of 49 Alabama communities to receive the community development block grant. Geneva Mayor David Hayes said, “When I took office, our...
GENEVA, AL
JAIL Report for October 13, 2022

Justin Ritter, 39, Marianna, Florida: Battery domestic, harassing victim by depriving them of the use of 911: Marianna Police Department. Julie Schwarzbach, 52, Marianna, Florida: Petit theft more than $100 but less than $750: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Marie Labit, 36, Marianna, Florida: Grand theft: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office....
MARIANNA, FL
W00000000 HIGHWAY 79 CORRIDOR AUTHORITY REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS RFP No. 2022-1 FOR: CONTINUING GRANT WRITING AND GRANT PROGRAM ADMINISTRATION SERVICES The Highway 79 Corridor Authority …

The Highway 79 Corridor Authority (Authority) is seeking proposals from qualifying consulting firms to provide all or a portion of continuing grant writing and grant program administration services. The Authority is an independent special district unit of government which was created to facilitate commercial, industrial, and/or mixed-use development within an...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
One-cent tax supporters share thoughts on referendum

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — People in favor of the proposed one-cent sales tax in Walton County are sharing their thoughts on why this is the best option to fund new transportation projects. Walton County Chamber of Commerce leaders are saying ‘Yes’ to the one-cent sales tax. “It allows the money to be spent throughout […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Holmes County approves alcohol ordinance

A new alcohol ordinance was recently adopted by the Holmes County Board of County Commissioners following the passing of the alcohol by the drink vote in April. The ordinance sets forth the regulations for times and distances for the sale of alcohol for both on-site and off-site consumption. No beer,...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
Bay County Juvenile Courthouse will be for sale nationally

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay county officials are expanding their efforts to sell the Bay County Juvenile Courthouse on east 11th street. It’s been closed since Hurricane Michael heavily damaged it in 2018. County officials are launching a national effort to find a buyer. Before Hurricane Michael hit, Bay County officials were close to […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Lawsuit: Cottonwood woman allowed drunken shooting at her home

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A young man wounded in a shooting alleges that a Cottonwood woman, who allowed underaged drinking at her home, is among those responsible for his serious injuries. Jonathan Tyler Welch filed a lawsuit on Thursday claiming that Savanah Rickrode permitted 20-year-old David Townsend, who police say...
COTTONWOOD, AL
Masks once again required at Southeast Health

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Masks are once again required for all patients, visitors, and staff at Southeast Health, according to information put out by the healthcare provider on Friday. The mandate for their facility went into effect at 10:30 a.m. on October 14, according to their social media post, and...
DOTHAN, AL
Wiregrass queens arrive in Dothan for Peanut Festival Pageant

Out of 700 pallet companies nationwide, Summerford is one of 10 running both machines. $19.3 Million is being distributed to communities and counties across Alabama. In total, the department has raised over $100,000, specifically for Children’s of Alabama’s Developmental Therapeutics Program. Former school police officer guilty on three...
DOTHAN, AL
Pedestrians deaths increasing in Bay County, how they can be avoided

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County has had an increase in pedestrian related injuries and deaths this year compared to 2021. Lieutenant Jason King with the Florida Highway Patrol says multiple factors are causing these crashes like people not paying attention. “We’ve definitely seen an increase not only...
BAY COUNTY, FL
Boggy Bayou waterfront property in Niceville listed at $7.2 million

NICEVILLE, Fla. — A 3.65-acre parcel of property on the north shore of Boggy Bayou has been listed for sale for $7.2 million, according to Realtor.com. The property, which has 600 feet of waterfront, is at 139 W. John Sims Parkway, according to the listing by Harbeson Agency Inc. It is west of Emerald Coast Marine.
NICEVILLE, FL
New Scenic Gulf Drive Beach Access opens

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County commissioners, Beach Operations, and the tourism department christened the newest regional beach access at Miramar Beach on Thursday morning. “We are extremely happy about adding these to our inventory and hopefully the people that live in Walton County that come to visit Walton County will come and enjoy […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Bay County House Fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County family is breathing a sigh of relief after a fire in their home, that thankfully, did very little damage. It happened near Lisenby avenue and St. Andrews Boulevard in Panama City today. Crews arrived and quickly got to work putting it out....
PANAMA CITY, FL
Millions of Americans will receive an 8.7 Social Security increase

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Millions of Americans will see a boost in their social security next year. Most will see the 8.7% cost of living increase in their January checks. The social security increase will mean an average of about $140 a month extra for approximately 70 million Americans. Panama City senior Susan Spindler […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
A Busy Bee being built in Bonifay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A one-stop shop is buzzing into Holmes County. Bonifay will be welcoming its first-ever Busy Bee convenience store. The 30-million-dollar project will be located at the southwest corner of Highway 79 and I-10. Crystal Ball is the Founder of Investors Gone Wild, she says the...
BONIFAY, FL

