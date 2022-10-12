W00000000 HIGHWAY 79 CORRIDOR AUTHORITY REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS RFP No. 2022-1 FOR: CONTINUING GRANT WRITING AND GRANT PROGRAM ADMINISTRATION SERVICES The Highway 79 Corridor Authority …

Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Geneva homes to benefit from $500,000 grant from state
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -A Wiregrass city will get a major makeover thanks to Governor Ivey. Geneva was the recipient of a $500,000 grant for home rehabilitation. They were one of 49 Alabama communities to receive the community development block grant. Geneva Mayor David Hayes said, “When I took office, our...
holmescounty.news
PUBLIC NOTICE THE CODE ENFORCEMENT SPECIAL MAGISTRATE WILL HOLD CODE ENFORCEMENT HEARINGS: WHEN: Thursday October 27, 2022 TIME: 5:30 p.m. EST. WHERE: Commissioner's Chamber 2775 Garrison …
THE CODE ENFORCEMENT SPECIAL MAGISTRATE WILL HOLD CODE ENFORCEMENT HEARINGS:. WHERE: Commissioner's Chamber 2775 Garrison Ave. 111 N Bay Street Parcel 06027-010R Human Occupancy of a camper/shed Cynthia Alexander. 329 Ave A Parcel 06017-000R Hazardous vegetation Carla Bell. 250 Ave F Parcel 05883-000R Hazardous vegetation Dyquan Farmer/Anton Garland. 120 Liberty...
Bay Co. receives funding for new community center
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction will soon begin on the Youngstown-Fountain recreational complex. In 30 days Bay County will begin building a Sheriff sub-station, a fire station and a community center. “The citizens in Fountain can have weddings, family reunions,” Bay County Chief Infrastructure Officer Keith Bryant said. “I’d love to one day see […]
wdhn.com
ALDOT holds public meeting regarding expansion of Geneva County highway
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Tuesday night, members of the public gathered at the Johnny Hughes Community Center in Hartford to express their views on how plans to expand Highway 52 would affect them. The Alabama Department of Transportation held a public involvement meeting Tuesday in Hartford about the proposed...
WJHG-TV
PCB City Council approves first reading of smoking ban
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The number of cigarette butts you see in certain parts of Panama City Beach may soon start diminishing. Panama City Beach council members voted 3 to 2 on the first reading of an ordinance that would ban smoking and vaping at all beach accesses and city parks within city limits at Thursday’s meeting.
wdhn.com
Geneva County welcomes major industrial expansion, bringing new jobs
HARTFORD, Ala (WDHN)–ISA Alabama Corp announced a multi-million dollar expansion coming to the Geneva County Industrial Park which will create 80 new jobs. The speculative building where ISA Alabama Corp will set up shop equals 45,000 square feet and sits on 12.93 acres of industrial park property. The industrial park is located in Hartford on State Highway 167.
FEMA denies first appeal for Merrit Brown Middle School
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — School board members are continuing to fight for reimbursements from FEMA for Merritt Brown Middle School. The school was extensively damaged during Hurricane Michael. The roof was blown off which led to water infiltration in every building. In May 2021, the first appeal for Merritt Brown Middle School permanent repairs […]
ISA Corp. announces Geneva County glove factory, to hire 80
Nitrile and latex glove maker ISA Corp. has announced it will open a production facility in Geneva County, with plans to hire 80 over the next two years. The Oregon-based company will occupy a 45,000-square-foot building in the Geneva County Industrial Park off Alabama 167 in Hartford, a town near the Florida state line.
franklincounty.news
Defendants convicted in long-term drug trafficking investigation in Franklin and Gulf Counties
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA — Sentencing the last of 16 defendants, federal prosecutors concluded prosecution of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization operating primarily within Franklin and Gulf Counties. The convictions and sentences were announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida on October 14. “Cooperative...
wdhn.com
Former Houston County DA’s defense requesting new information on whistleblowers
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— The defense for former Houston County Assistant DA Mark Johnson is asking the state to reveal the identities of the whistleblowers that led to Johnson’s arrest and charges. According to the court motion filed on October 13, the information requested is important for Johnson receiving...
WEAR
Lawsuit: Walton County employee fired after rejecting commissioner's romantic advances
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A former Walton County employee is suing the County Board of Commissioners over wrongful termination and sexual harassment allegations. Heather Maxwell, the former Assistant County Attorney, filed the lawsuit last Thursday against the Walton County Board of Commissioners -- including commissioners Michael Barker and Danny Glidewell individually.
holmescounty.news
Holmes County approves alcohol ordinance
A new alcohol ordinance was recently adopted by the Holmes County Board of County Commissioners following the passing of the alcohol by the drink vote in April. The ordinance sets forth the regulations for times and distances for the sale of alcohol for both on-site and off-site consumption. No beer,...
holmescounty.news
W00000000 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: Keith Ferrell 1405 Forrest Ave Chipley, FL 32428 You are hereby notified that your eligibility to vote is in question. You are hereby notified to …
You are hereby notified that your eligibility to vote is in question. You are hereby notified to contact the Supervisor of Elections, in Washington County, Florida no later than thirty (30) days after the date of this publishing. Failure to respond will result in a determination of ineligibility by the Supervisor and your name will be removed from the statewide voter registration system.
washingtoncounty.news
Rebuild Florida funding funneled to panhandle municipalities for hurricane resilience
On the fourth anniversary of Hurricane Michael devastating the panhandle, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that over $126 million has been awarded to communities impacted by the storm through the Department of Economic Opportunity’s (DEO) Rebuild Florida Program. Chipley, Vernon and Wausau collectively received more than $6.2 million of...
wdhn.com
Masks required for Southeast Health facilities
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Beginning on Friday, October 14, masks will be required for all patients, visitors, and staff at Southeast Health. The community transmission level has risen back into the high category for Houston County. In accordance with the policy and guidance from the CDC, face masks will...
WJHG-TV
Bay County House Fire
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County family is breathing a sigh of relief after a fire in their home, that thankfully, did very little damage. It happened near Lisenby avenue and St. Andrews Boulevard in Panama City today. Crews arrived and quickly got to work putting it out....
WJHG-TV
Panama City amends business license tax to include short-term rentals
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re wanting to stay in a short term rental in Panama City, don’t be alarmed if you see a steeper bill the next time you check out. On Tuesday, city commissioners voted to amend the business license tax to include hotels and impose a 1-percent tax on those who stay at short-term rentals and hotels in the city.
WJHG-TV
Pedestrians deaths increasing in Bay County, how they can be avoided
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County has had an increase in pedestrian related injuries and deaths this year compared to 2021. Lieutenant Jason King with the Florida Highway Patrol says multiple factors are causing these crashes like people not paying attention. “We’ve definitely seen an increase not only...
WJHG-TV
Panama City increases homebuying assistance program
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners voted to make changes to the city’s local housing assistance program on Tuesday. The program provides down-payment assistance and other financial resources to people who qualify. Commissioners voted on Tuesday to increase the home purchasing price to $300,000 and increase disaster assistance funding to $85,000. The program provides up to $50,000 to eligible individuals and families to lower up-front costs, like down payment and closing costs.
One-cent tax supporters share thoughts on referendum
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — People in favor of the proposed one-cent sales tax in Walton County are sharing their thoughts on why this is the best option to fund new transportation projects. Walton County Chamber of Commerce leaders are saying ‘Yes’ to the one-cent sales tax. “It allows the money to be spent throughout […]
