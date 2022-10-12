NOTICE OF LANDOWNERS' MEETING AND REGULAR BOARD OF SUPERVISORS' MEETING SUNNY HILLS UNITS 12-15 DEPENDENT DISTRICT Notice is hereby given to all landowners within the Sunny Hills Units 12-15 …

Read full article on original website
PUBLIC NOTICE THE CODE ENFORCEMENT SPECIAL MAGISTRATE WILL HOLD CODE ENFORCEMENT HEARINGS: WHEN: Thursday October 27, 2022 TIME: 5:30 p.m. EST. WHERE: Commissioner's Chamber 2775 Garrison …
THE CODE ENFORCEMENT SPECIAL MAGISTRATE WILL HOLD CODE ENFORCEMENT HEARINGS:. WHERE: Commissioner's Chamber 2775 Garrison Ave. 111 N Bay Street Parcel 06027-010R Human Occupancy of a camper/shed Cynthia Alexander. 329 Ave A Parcel 06017-000R Hazardous vegetation Carla Bell. 250 Ave F Parcel 05883-000R Hazardous vegetation Dyquan Farmer/Anton Garland. 120 Liberty...
PCB City Council approves first reading of smoking ban
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The number of cigarette butts you see in certain parts of Panama City Beach may soon start diminishing. Panama City Beach council members voted 3 to 2 on the first reading of an ordinance that would ban smoking and vaping at all beach accesses and city parks within city limits at Thursday’s meeting.
Local doctor questions proposed Walton County sales tax
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A local doctor shared his two cents on the proposed one cent sales tax in Walton County Tuesday night. The measure is on the ballot for the upcoming general election. If passed, it would raise sales tax in Walton County to 8 percent — the highest in the state. The proposed […]
Defendants convicted in long-term drug trafficking investigation in Franklin and Gulf Counties
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA — Sentencing the last of 16 defendants, federal prosecutors concluded prosecution of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization operating primarily within Franklin and Gulf Counties. The convictions and sentences were announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida on October 14. “Cooperative...
Lawsuit: Walton County employee fired after rejecting commissioner's romantic advances
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A former Walton County employee is suing the County Board of Commissioners over wrongful termination and sexual harassment allegations. Heather Maxwell, the former Assistant County Attorney, filed the lawsuit last Thursday against the Walton County Board of Commissioners -- including commissioners Michael Barker and Danny Glidewell individually.
Grady Brown Park to temporarily close for five months
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you want to enjoy one of Freeport’s most popular parks, you better hurry. Grady Brown Park will be temporarily closing on Monday. The county will use the closure to complete the final phase of the park’s construction. For the next five months, Walton County will be completing its third […]
Panama City amends business license tax to include short-term rentals
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re wanting to stay in a short term rental in Panama City, don’t be alarmed if you see a steeper bill the next time you check out. On Tuesday, city commissioners voted to amend the business license tax to include hotels and impose a 1-percent tax on those who stay at short-term rentals and hotels in the city.
Local deputies help patrol in Desoto County after Hurricane Ian
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Nine Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies traveled to Desoto County last Thursday. Sheriff Edenfield joined them on Saturday and returned on Wednesday. He said many of the Desoto Sheriff’s Office deputies had been working ten to twelve days straight. His guys relieved some of them by providing security in the disaster […]
Bay Co. receives funding for new community center
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction will soon begin on the Youngstown-Fountain recreational complex. In 30 days Bay County will begin building a Sheriff sub-station, a fire station and a community center. “The citizens in Fountain can have weddings, family reunions,” Bay County Chief Infrastructure Officer Keith Bryant said. “I’d love to one day see […]
The recycling game is back on, do you know the rules?
After being shut down for several months earlier this year, the Gulf Coast is back in the recycling game. “We are so excited to be back in business,” said Nathalie Bowers, the public information officer for the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority. The ECUA is the recycling clearing house for...
Alabama fugitive captured near Panama City Beach
The man was wanted on domestic-related offenses.
FEMA denies first appeal for Merrit Brown Middle School
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — School board members are continuing to fight for reimbursements from FEMA for Merritt Brown Middle School. The school was extensively damaged during Hurricane Michael. The roof was blown off which led to water infiltration in every building. In May 2021, the first appeal for Merritt Brown Middle School permanent repairs […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS MAN CONVICTED ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES
Joseph Flecher Lee, Jr., 47, of DeFuniak Springs, was sentenced on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, to serve a mandatory minimum term of fifteen years in federal prison after pleading guilty to the charges of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The sentence was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
PAWS in Fort Walton Beach needs to clear 92 dogs before major shelter renovation
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Panhandle Animal Welfare Clinic needs help clearing the current kennels before a major renovation project. PAWS is working to tear down and rebuild their current kennel and shelter area. The construction begins on Oct. 19. “Our kennels are decades old, 30 plus years and there’s been thousands and […]
Lawsuit: Cottonwood woman allowed drunken shooting at her home
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A young man wounded in a shooting alleges that a Cottonwood woman, who allowed underaged drinking at her home, is among those responsible for his serious injuries. Jonathan Tyler Welch filed a lawsuit on Thursday claiming that Savanah Rickrode permitted 20-year-old David Townsend, who police say...
Boggy Bayou waterfront property in Niceville listed at $7.2 million
NICEVILLE, Fla. — A 3.65-acre parcel of property on the north shore of Boggy Bayou has been listed for sale for $7.2 million, according to Realtor.com. The property, which has 600 feet of waterfront, is at 139 W. John Sims Parkway, according to the listing by Harbeson Agency Inc. It is west of Emerald Coast Marine.
Humane Society of Bay County Animal Shelter remains closed after two years
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A shelter once filled with animals, now sits empty off of Bay Avenue in Panama City, waiting for its doors to open again,. The Humane Society of Bay County closed its shelter back in April 2020. “We decided that it was best for us to kind...
Panama City increases homebuying assistance program
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners voted to make changes to the city’s local housing assistance program on Tuesday. The program provides down-payment assistance and other financial resources to people who qualify. Commissioners voted on Tuesday to increase the home purchasing price to $300,000 and increase disaster assistance funding to $85,000. The program provides up to $50,000 to eligible individuals and families to lower up-front costs, like down payment and closing costs.
Suntex Marinas expands into the Florida Panhandle with acquisition of iconic Legendary Marina
Suntex Marina Investors, LLC (Suntex), the premier owner and operator of best-in-class marina properties, announced today its first acquisition on the Florida panhandle with the purchase of the Legendary Marina in Destin, Florida. Legendary Marina, located in one of Florida's most popular tourist destinations, is among the largest dry storage...
A Busy Bee being built in Bonifay
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A one-stop shop is buzzing into Holmes County. Bonifay will be welcoming its first-ever Busy Bee convenience store. The 30-million-dollar project will be located at the southwest corner of Highway 79 and I-10. Crystal Ball is the Founder of Investors Gone Wild, she says the...
