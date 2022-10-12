PUBLIC NOTICE The Washington County Value Adjustment Board will meet on October 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Washington County Annex Board Meeting Room, 1331 South Boulevard, Chipley, Florida. …

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The number of cigarette butts you see in certain parts of Panama City Beach may soon start diminishing. Panama City Beach council members voted 3 to 2 on the first reading of an ordinance that would ban smoking and vaping at all beach accesses and city parks within city limits at Thursday’s meeting.

