CBS 58
Culver's is celebrating Cheese Curd Day for the rest of October with the CurderBurger
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The CurderBurger returns to Culver's menus today, much to the delight of cheese curd fanatics. After its initial one-day launch for Cheese Curd Day last October, Culver's appears to have learned an important lesson from last year's launch selling out within hours. This year, Culver's says...
On Milwaukee
What to eggs-pect: Here Chicky Chicky softly opens on Monday in Brookfield
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Last May, we announced that Here Chicky Chicky, a new...
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great fried chicken, this restaurant in Wisconsin should be put on your list of places to eat.
Raising Cane's plans to open 10 Milwaukee region restaurants
Raising Cane's plans to open about 10 Milwaukee region locations, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
shepherdexpress.com
Oktoberfest This Saturday at Oconomowoc’s New Baseball Park
A new Oktoberfest celebration is coming up this Saturday, October 15 at Oconomowoc's brand new Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, home of the Lake Country DockHounds baseball team, and will feature brews from several different local and regional breweries as well as Wisconsin Brewing, the park's sponsor, and plenty of live music, brats, and Oktoberfest style contests.
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Curd Fest, Fall into Grafton, Autumn Celebration
Fall is moving along and there is not a better chance to get out and enjoy the seasons this weekend! Here are some fun events happening in SE Wisconsin and the Milwaukee area this weekend.
wearegreenbay.com
Several packaged foods recalled from a Wisconsin sausage shop
RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged foods from Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe. The Class I recall includes packaged foods purchased on or before October 12, 2022, with an inspection label of No. 293.
milwaukeemag.com
Actual TYME Machines Are Back!
For nearly 30 years, the TYME machine was a beloved Wisconsin ATM brand, until it disappeared from the banking landscape in 2004. Now, Landmark Credit Union is bringing TYME back to Southeastern Wisconsin as it launches its new TYME Advanced ATMs across its branch network. In 1975, when TYME machines...
4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, then this article is for you. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but are also known for providing amazing atmosphere, which makes them a good choice for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
CBS 58
A fundraising 'Holiday Train' is set to make stops throughout Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to make its first cross-continent tour in three years, raising money, food and awareness for food banks in local communities along its rail network. That includes 14 stops across Wisconsin, including local stops in Wauwatosa on December 9 at...
Tim Michels says Kia break-in happened in front of him in Milwaukee
Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels said someone attempted to break into a Kia in front of him during a live interview in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee man finds 1,600 walnuts under the hood of a car
Adam Nye, a Milwaukee resident, found more than 1,500 walnuts stashed under the hood of his nephew's car.
On Milwaukee
A reader's question on Milwaukee's "secret sidewalks" answered
Recently I got this question from reader Mark Grauer: “What's the story behind the ‘secret’ sidewalk that connects 13th to 20th Streets between Morgan and Wilbur? I've not seen this kind of passage before. I suspect that it was created partially for kid traffic to Morgandale School.”
milwaukeerecord.com
Nomad World Pub announces FanZone 2022 for unprecedented autumn World Cup
Nomad World Pub owner Mike Eitel has been hosting World Cup parties at (and outside of) his Brady Street bar since 1998. Though that will continue this year, Nomad is being hit with an unfamiliar obstacle: the tournament is taking place in late fall for the first time ever. The 2022 World Cup starts on November 20 and runs through December 18, which makes the unpredictable—if not downright unfavorable—Wisconsin weather durign the lead-up to winter a factor.
pleasantviewrealty.com
122 South Wilson Street, Fredonia, WI, USA
Fabulous Fredonia home with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spectacular front porch, amazing closet space, and massive garage. Immediately fall in love with the dream front porch, perfect for your morning cup of coffee or evening glass of wine. The bright main level has a wide-open living room, dinette, & kitchen with quartz countertops, snack bar, and ample cabinets. A bedroom with walk-in closet, ¾ bath, and laundry area complete this level. Upstairs you’ll find the 2nd full bathroom, two nice-sized bedrooms, and the primary bedroom with dual walk-in closets and door to your back airing porch. Great rec room and storage/mechanical room in the lower level. Garage is huge with an 8′ overhead door and separate heated area. Lovely, landscaped yard & patio for entertaining! Fully renovated in 2002.
WISN
Deadly shooting in Milwaukee early Friday morning
Milwaukee Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Friday morning. Police say a 27-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 34th St. and Vine St. around 12:50 a.m. on Friday. Police do not have anyone in custody. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414)...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
milwaukeerecord.com
In The Cooperage on October 16, everything will be fine for “Inside A Dream: The Music Of David Lynch”
There’s a sublime moment in the first season of Twin Peaks where Special Agent Dale Cooper and Sheriff Harry S. Truman walk into the Double R Diner. “Harry, I’m going to let you in on a little secret,” Cooper says. “Every day, once a day, give yourself a present. Don’t plan it, don’t wait for it. Just let it happen.”
WISN
Milwaukee neighborhood gets free Ring doorbell cameras installed
MILWAUKEE — Near West Side Partners on Friday installed free Ring doorbell cameras for some residents in the Merrill Park neighborhood. The nonprofit organization said it is part of their effort to promote safer neighborhoods in some Milwaukee neighborhoods. Near West Side Partners partnered with the Milwaukee County District...
