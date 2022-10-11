ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandersville, GA

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. announces Completion of the Previously Announced Sale of its Sandersville, Georgia Facility and 6,468 ASIC's to CleanSpark, Inc. for up to approximately $40 Million

By Mawson Infrastructure Group
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Latch Investors Who Held TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. Stock Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. - Breach of Fiduciary Duties Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. ("TSIA") TSIA, now known as Latch, Inc. ("Latch") LTCH, breached their fiduciary duties to TSIA's shareholders. LATCH INVESTORS WHO OWNED TSIA STOCK MAY HAVE...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

News Corp Forms Special Committee to Begin Exploring a Potential Combination with Fox Corporation

News Corporation ("News Corp" or the "Company") NWS NWSA,NWS NWSLV))) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors, following the receipt of letters from K. Rupert Murdoch and the Murdoch Family Trust, has formed a Special Committee composed of independent and disinterested members of the Board (the "Special Committee") to begin exploring a potential combination with Fox Corporation ("Fox") FOXA FOX))).
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Teledyne Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast Details

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated TDY will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific. A press release with the third quarter financial results will be issued before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Sandersville, GA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Georgia State
Sandersville, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Benzinga

Golden Entertainment to Report 2022 Third Quarter Results on November 3 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

Golden Entertainment, Inc. GDEN ("Golden Entertainment" or the "Company") announced today that it will release its 2022 third quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3, 2022, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Dow Surges 950 Points; S&P 500 Rises 3%

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 950 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 3.27% to 30,164.64 while the NASDAQ rose 2.61% to 10,688.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 3% to 3,684.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Symphony, a global software development and design company, accepted into Forbes Technology Council

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) October 14, 2022. Symphony, a global software development and design company with hubs and consulting offices across North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America and 600+ engineering and product experts, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mawson
Benzinga

CO-DX DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Co-Diagnostics, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Co-Diagnostics, Inc. ("Co-Dx" or the "Company") CODX in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Co-Dx securities between May 12, 2022 and August 11, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 17, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

TEA and AECOM's definitive global attraction attendance report illustrates 2021's road to recovery and highlights regional resiliency and ingenuity

BURBANK, Calif. (PRWEB) October 14, 2022. 2021 marked a year of recovery for global attractions, as theme parks, water parks, and museums continued to adapt to challenges driven by the pandemic. Despite the ongoing impacts of COVID, successful vaccine rollout, easing capacity restrictions and simplified travel in most parts of the world translated to increased visitor numbers nearly across the board. Though some consumers still avoided large group settings – particularly at indoor venues – the market returned to a relatively successful "bounce-back" year with expectations for increased performance in 2022.
TRAVEL
Benzinga

Successful Launch of EUTELSAT HOTBIRD 13F Satellite

- First of two satellites to be placed at Eutelsat's flagship 13-degree East position. - Capex optimization with replacement of three existing satellites by two, and application of design-to-cost policy. - Bringing newest resources and enhanced services at Eutelsat EMEA'S leading TV neighbourhood. - First satellite based on the electrical...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asic#Infrastructure#Energy Independence#Sustainable Energy#Business Industry#Linus Business#Georgia Facility#Cleanspark Inc#Company
Benzinga

iShares® 2022 Term Maturity iBonds® ETFs Near Final Distribution Dates

BlackRock announced today the planned termination of three 2022 iShares iBonds ETFs with the following timelines for trading, net-asset value (NAV) circulation and expected liquidation:. Ticker. Fund name. Exchange. Last day of trading. Final NAV calculation date. Expected liquidation date. IBDN. iShares® iBonds® Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Best Essay Writing Services in UK: TOP 5 Cheap Sites Genuine Reviews

--News Direct-- Not everyone possesses writing skills, making school challenging due to the sheer volume of essays. From high school to college, students are there to write, causing many to fail and get left behind. Thankfully, essay writing services free up time and complete assignments for any student who needs them.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Sydney
Benzinga

Nasdaq Tumbles Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.74% to 29,817.07 while the NASDAQ fell 2.09% to 10,426.14. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.59% to 3,611.60. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell by...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy